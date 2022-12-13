Teong Tzen Wei smashes Asian short-course record in 50m fly in Melbourne

Singapore swimmer Tzen Wei Teong jumps off for his 50m butterfly race at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham. (PHOTO: Reuters/Stefan Wermuth)

SINGAPORE — Singapore national swimmer Teong Tzen Wei bounced back from his cannabis-taking episode to set an Asian record in the men's 50m butterfly event at the Fina World Swimming Championships (short course) on Tuesday (13 December).

The 25-year-old clocked 22.01 seconds at the Melbourne Sports and Aquatic Centre, smashing the previous record of 22.19sec set by Japan's Takeshi Kawamoto at Japan National Championships (short course) two years ago.

The timing was also enough for him to top the heats ahead of Hungary’s world-record holder Szebasztian Szabo (22.07sec) and Germany’s Marius Kusch (22.19sec).

Teong has been in brilliant form this year. At the SEA Games in Hanoi in May, he broke Joseph Schooling's Games record in the 50m fly, clocking 23.04sec to break the Olympic champion's mark by 0.02sec.

Then in the 50m freestyle race, he became the first Southeast Asian swimmer to clock a sub-22-second time, finishing in 21.93sec to obliterate the SEA Games mark of 22.25sec set by compatriot Jonathan Tan.

In June, he became only the third Singaporean swimmer to qualify for a final at the Fina World Swimming Championships (long course). A month later, he clinched a silver at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, also becoming the third Singapore swimmer after Schooling and Toh Wei Soong to finish on the podium.

However, he was hit with a fine and suspension of support from the High Performance Scheme after being found to have consumed controlled drugs, believed to be cannabis, while representing Team Singapore in overseas competitions.

Swimmer Letitia Sim also had a superb outing in Melbourne, setting a Singapore national record in the women's 200m individual medley with a time of 2min 9.82sec, breaking Quah Ting Wen's mark of 2:12.58 set in 2021. Sim finished 18th in the heats.

Meanwhile, Maximillian Ang was placed 28th in the men’s 200m individual medley heats after clocking 1:59.11.

