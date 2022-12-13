Teong Tzen Wei smashes Asian short-course record in 50m fly in Melbourne

Chia Han Keong
·Editor
·2-min read
Singapore swimmer Tzen Wei Teong jumps off for his 50m butterfly race at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.
Singapore swimmer Tzen Wei Teong jumps off for his 50m butterfly race at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham. (PHOTO: Reuters/Stefan Wermuth)

SINGAPORE — Singapore national swimmer Teong Tzen Wei bounced back from his cannabis-taking episode to set an Asian record in the men's 50m butterfly event at the Fina World Swimming Championships (short course) on Tuesday (13 December).

The 25-year-old clocked 22.01 seconds at the Melbourne Sports and Aquatic Centre, smashing the previous record of 22.19sec set by Japan's Takeshi Kawamoto at Japan National Championships (short course) two years ago.

The timing was also enough for him to top the heats ahead of Hungary’s world-record holder Szebasztian Szabo (22.07sec) and Germany’s Marius Kusch (22.19sec).

Teong has been in brilliant form this year. At the SEA Games in Hanoi in May, he broke Joseph Schooling's Games record in the 50m fly, clocking 23.04sec to break the Olympic champion's mark by 0.02sec.

Then in the 50m freestyle race, he became the first Southeast Asian swimmer to clock a sub-22-second time, finishing in 21.93sec to obliterate the SEA Games mark of 22.25sec set by compatriot Jonathan Tan.

In June, he became only the third Singaporean swimmer to qualify for a final at the Fina World Swimming Championships (long course). A month later, he clinched a silver at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, also becoming the third Singapore swimmer after Schooling and Toh Wei Soong to finish on the podium.

However, he was hit with a fine and suspension of support from the High Performance Scheme after being found to have consumed controlled drugs, believed to be cannabis, while representing Team Singapore in overseas competitions.

Swimmer Letitia Sim also had a superb outing in Melbourne, setting a Singapore national record in the women's 200m individual medley with a time of 2min 9.82sec, breaking Quah Ting Wen's mark of 2:12.58 set in 2021. Sim finished 18th in the heats.

Meanwhile, Maximillian Ang was placed 28th in the men’s 200m individual medley heats after clocking 1:59.11.

Do you have a story tip? Email: sgnews.tips@yahooinc.com.

You can also follow us on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and Twitter. Also check out our Southeast Asia, Food, and Gaming channels on YouTube.

Yahoo Singapore Telegram
Yahoo Singapore Telegram

Latest stories

  • Ukraine needs extra gas and weapons, Zelensky tells G7

    President Volodymyr Zelensky urged G7 nations on Monday to provide extra gas and weapons to help Ukraine survive a brutal winter, which threatens to bring further suffering to millions in the war-torn country.

  • ‘Credibility of Europe’ at stake over alleged Qatar corruption scandal

    Foreign minsters warn of ‘damaging’ impact on governing body

  • Asian markets extend US rally ahead of inflation, Fed decision

    Asian markets mostly rose Tuesday, with nervous investors sitting tight ahead of key US inflation data and a Federal Reserve policy decision but fresh pledges by China to open up from zero-Covid offering support.

  • 12.12 Lululemon sales: Tops, leggings, accessories sale, plus free shipping

    Lululemon's Year-End Sale is teasing us with their one-off promotion this time, including markdowns of your favourite items from the Align collection.

  • Limited-edition makeup, skincare & fragrances for parties and gifting

    Don't miss these exclusive new launches that are perfect for party prep and holiday gifting.

  • What to expect when League of Legends, Teamfight Tactics relaunch in SEA in Jan 2023

    Riot hopes to better integrate the region into the global community and provide a more positive experience for players of both games.

  • Russian shelling in Kherson kills two: governor

    Two people were killed and another five wounded after Russian troops shelled the southern Ukrainian region of Kherson, the governor said on Sunday.

  • Ukrainian strike hits Russian-occupied Melitopol

    Ukraine attacked the Russian-occupied southern city of Melitopol on Saturday evening, the Kremlin-installed local authorities and Ukrainian officials said.

  • Pakistan fight back after England set stiff second Test target

    Pakistan's Saud Shakeel and Imam-ul-Haq hit fighting half-centuries on Sunday to foil England's seam and pace attack and set up an exciting finish to the second Test in Multan.

  • 3 young footballers earn chance to train at Valencia summer camp

    Three young Singapore footballers earned a chance to train in Europe, as they were selected to become the first recipients of the zujuGP YoungWarrior Scholarship.

  • Seven dead as Peru's new leader fails to quell protests

    Five more protesters died in Peru on Monday as violent demonstrations over the ousting of the former president showed no sign of dying down, despite his successor's efforts to quell the unrest.

  • Guinea ex-dictator denies role at 2009 massacre trial

    Guinea's former dictator Moussa Dadis Camara denied responsibility when he took the stand Monday at a trial of officials implicated in a 2009 massacre.

  • Rupee eases as U.S. data boosts dollar ahead of risk events

    The Indian rupee declined on Monday as Asian currencies fell at the start of a week packed with high-profile events, including a U.S. Federal Reserve meeting, with a stronger dollar weighing on sentiment. U.S. producer prices data on Friday came in stronger than expected, making the case for the Fed to keep interest rates elevated. The focus will now be on U.S. November retail inflation numbers due on Tuesday, followed by the Fed policy decision the next day.

  • Restoring French West Africa's capital to its original splendour

    An intricately detailed balcony, a coat of fresh paint and large bay windows opening onto the street: this house, in Saint-Louis, northern Senegal, has regained its former glory.

  • France's conservatives elect new leader to revive sagging fortunes

    France's once-mighty right-wing Republicans party announced a new leader on Sunday, with members picking arch-conservative Eric Ciotti in the hope he can revive their dim electoral prospects.

  • No survivors in Jersey building blast: rescuers

    Rescuers in Jersey on Sunday abandoned hope of finding survivors from an explosion that flattened a three-storey apartment block, with more than a dozen people feared dead. At least three people were confirmed killed in the blast early Saturday in the Channel island's port capital St Helier, following a suspected gas leak. "We have three confirmed fatalities and it's fair to say we expect to find more," police chief Robin Smith told a news conference, saying that around 12 residents remained unaccounted for. "It is with sadness that I am confirming that the search-and-rescue operation has been moved to a recovery operation," he said. The next phase will involve a "meticulous and painstaking search of the debris" which could take weeks, Smith said. A gas leak was the "likely" cause, he added. "But as you often hear the police service say, we keep all our options open." Aided by sniffer dogs and urban rescue experts from southern England, Jersey emergency workers had picked through the rubble overnight. Fire chief Paul Brown confirmed that firefighters were called out to investigate the smell of gas on Friday evening, more than seven hours before the explosion. He conceded that something had gone "horribly wrong" given the subsequent disaster, but insisted Jersey islanders could still have confidence in his service. "We have been searching and we will not stop searching for people's loved ones," Brown said. Jersey's gas supplier, Island Energy, said it was working with the fire service to understand what happened. Like many others in St Helier, Jersey's Chief Minister Kristina Moore said she was woken by the blast. "Across the island you could hear this extraordinary sound," she told the BBC. "It's unthinkable news, we're all absolutely devastated and really concerned for the people who are involved, for those whose lives have been lost." Officials said around 40 residents near the destroyed flats had to be relocated on Saturday, and Moore praised the community for rallying round. The incident caps a tragic week for Jersey, a British Crown dependency not part of the United Kingdom, whose economy relies on banking, tourism and fishing. The coastguard Friday gave up a search for three Jersey fishermen missing for nearly 36 hours after their wooden boat hit a cargo ship and sank. The freighter is owned by Condor Ferries, whose Jersey offices lie near the destroyed apartment block. "We must call on the collective strength of the island community," Moore said after the twin disasters. jit/bp

  • Axelsen and Yamaguchi win badminton World Tour Finals

    Men's badminton world number one Viktor Axelsen regained his mojo to claim his eighth title for 2022, steamrolling Indonesian ace Anthony Ginting at the season-ending World Tour Finals in Bangkok on Sunday.

  • Britain's GDP grows 0.5 percent in October: statistics office

    Britain's economy grew 0.5 percent in October, official data showed Monday, after a sharp fall the previous month in part because of the national holiday for Queen Elizabeth II's funeral.

  • Chinese, Indian troops injured in fresh border 'face-off'

    Indian and Chinese troops engaged in a fresh "face-off" on their disputed Himalayan border last week, leaving several injured on both sides, sources said Monday.

  • Disgraced crypto tycoon Bankman-Fried arrested in Bahamas

    Disgraced cryptocurrency tycoon Sam Bankman-Fried was arrested Monday in the Bahamas at the request of the United States, according to US officials seeking to charge him after the spectacular collapse of his FTX platform.