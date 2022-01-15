Thai golfer Rattanon takes 2-shot lead into The Singapore International final round

Staff Writer, Singapore
·Editorial Team
Thailand&#39;s Rattanon Wannasrichan takes the third-round lead at The Singapore International at Tanah Merah Country Club. (PHOTO: by Paul Lakatos/Asian Tour)
Thailand's Rattanon Wannasrichan takes the third-round lead at The Singapore International at Tanah Merah Country Club. (PHOTO: by Paul Lakatos/Asian Tour)

SINGAPORE — Thai golfer Rattanon Wannasrichan maintained his lead in The Singapore International at Tanah Merah Country Club on Saturday (15 January), putting himself in position to land his second Asian Tour title.

The 27 year old carded a one-over-par 73 on the Tampines Course for a two-shot lead after three rounds over South Korea's Kim Joo-hyung, who returned a 69 on another day of strong winds.  

India’s S. Chikkarangappa is in third place after posting a 70 in the penultimate round of the penultimate event of the 2020/21 Asian Tour season.

Rattanon, winner of the 2017 Thailand Open, overcame nerves over the opening holes to stay in front of the pack, after firing a superb six-under 66 on Friday for a second-round lead.

This time however, he had bogeys on Holes 2, 9 and 11 before rallying with birdies on 12 and 18.

“I was really nervous in the beginning, but I calmed myself down by singing a Thai song in my mind and by talking to my caddie,” he said.

“As I keep saying, the course is so hard, everyone feels like that. But it is a good experience for me. I just have to take it shot by shot tomorrow.”

For the second day in a row he reached the 626-yard, par-five 18th in two, but unlike Friday, his eagle putt slipped past the cup.

Kim, 19, moved into contention with the joint-lowest round of the day, highlighted by a back nine of three under with birdies on 14, 17 and 18.

Thailand’s Jazz Janewattananond, the reigning Asian Tour Order of Merit champion, carded a 76 to be in joint-10th, eight behind Rattanon. Wade Ormsby, the current leader of the Merit list, also had a 76 and is 10 strokes off the pace.

