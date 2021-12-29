‘Things are improving’ in Singapore amid COVID pandemic: Halimah Yacob

Singapore President Halimah Yacob. (SCREENSHOT: Halimah Yacob/Facebook)

SINGAPORE — Singapore continues to face the challenges of living with the COVID-19 pandemic but “things are improving”, said President Halimah Yacob on Wednesday (29 December).

In a year-end message posted on her Facebook page, Halimah acknowledged that the pandemic has adversely affected the daily lives of people in Singapore, and that businesses and workers have suffered.

“I know that many are tired and long for normalcy, which is perfectly understandable. But we still face great uncertainty, especially when there is still so much that is unknown about the Omicron variant,” Halimah said.

She added that it’s not all “doom and gloom” and there are reasons for optimism as Singapore enters the new year. The country has a very high vaccination rate while its people are united amid the difficulties they face in the pandemic.

But no matter how much Singapore plans for the pandemic, COVID-19 remains unpredictable, Halimah said. “We should expect that there will be significant spread of the coronavirus including new variants and be prepared to deal with it.”

The pandemic has taught Singapore on the need to be prepared for crises, said Halimah, adding that it will not be the last major shock to hit the country.

Halimah also thanked frontline workers, donors, volunteers, social service agencies and social workers for their help and efforts during the pandemic.

“As 2021 draws to a close, we can look back with satisfaction on the work done and look to 2022 with optimism.”

