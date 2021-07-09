TI10 West EU qualifier: OG inch closer to TI10 with 2-1 win over Nigma

Kurt Lozano
·Esports Content Producer
·4-min read
(Photo: OG Twitter)
(Photo: OG Twitter)

Two-time The International (TI) champions OG are looking determined to get a chance at a third-straight Aegis of Champions, as they are now through to the upper bracket finals of TI10's Western European qualifier after they defeated rivals Team Nigma on Friday (9 July).

A hype rematch between two former TI champions and the finalists of TI9 in the qualifier's upper bracket semi-finals was set after OG and Nigma won their respective opening matches against Vikin.gg and Hellbear Smashers.

OG started the series strong with a dominant 34-minute victory behind a highly-unusual Chen pick for Johan "N0tail" Sundstein. Despite Chen being almost untouched in both casual and competitive play for years now, N0tail made it look broken as the engine of a fast-paced, unkillable midgame strategy.

Using his hero's ability to take control of neutral creeps, N0tail relentlessly stacked jungle camps to boost the farm of Sumail "SumaiL" Hassan's Leshrac and Sébastien "Ceb" Debs' Axe. OG stacked a total of 28 camps by the end of the game, half of which their captain was directly responsible for. 

N0tail then made his team nigh-unkillable in team fights with an overwhelming amount of healing from Chen's Hand of God ultimate and an early Mekansm pickup, which allowed SumaiL and Ceb to freely run rampant over Nigma. 

OG notably returned to their old fountain-diving ways to close out game one, with Ceb notching a game-high 14 kills against three deaths to pace his team's 33-15 advantage in kills.

Nigma didn't take their drubbing from game one lying down, however, as they punished OG's aggression in a 41-minute game two to force the series to a deciding third game.

N0tail ran with Chen again in the decider to fuel a tanky, team fight-heavy line-up comprised of a carry Magnus for SumaiL, a mid Pangolier for Topias "Topson" Taavitsainen, Beastmaster for Ceb, and Hoodwink for Martin "Saksa" Sazdov.

Nigma were looking in control early into game three behind Amer "Miracle-" Al-Barkawi's Templar Assassin. However, OG turned the game on its head when they somehow won a crucial clash for Roshan at the 24-minute mark with Saksa even managing to grab a Triple Kill.

The two-time TI champions then took full control of the game when they scored a huge team wipe over Nigma in a clash across the top lane around the 28-minute mark. Topson almost tanked through all of Nigma's damage, which gave SumaiL the space he needed to dominate the team fight.

SumaiL would then seal the deal for OG when he landed a two-man Blink Dagger-into-Skewer combo and the a three-man Reverse Polarity to break Nigma's final line of defence and force the GG call after an intense 34 minutes of action.

SumaiL led the way with a clean 9 kills — with Topson, Ceb, and Saksa also pitching in seven kills apiece — as OG replicated the result from their previous meeting with Nigma in the grand finals of TI9 and inch closer towards qualifying for TI10.

With their victory over Nigma, OG are just two series wins away from beginning their campaign for a third-straight Aegis of Champions. They will next be facing Tundra Esports, who soundly swept Team Liquid in the other upper bracket semi-final match, in the upper bracket finals for the first spot in the best-of-five grand finals of TI10's Western European qualifier. 

Nigma is not yet out of the race to TI10, however, as they drop down to the lower bracket to face Spider Pigzs. It will be an uphill battle for the TI7 champions moving forward, as they will have to survive two elimination matches and then defeat the winners of the OG-Tundra match in the finals to qualify for TI10.

TI10's regional qualifiers for Europe, alongside the one for China, will take place from 7 to 10 July. The two winners will be joining Fnatic from Southeast Asia, Team Spirit from Eastern Europe/the CIS, Undying from North America, and SG Esports from South America in the list of teams that earned their spot in TI10 through the regional qualifiers thus far.

Meanwhile, Evil Geniuses, PSG.LGD, Virtus.pro, Quincy Crew, T1, Vici Gaming, Team Secret, Team Aster, Alliance, Beastcoast, and Thunder Predator have already earned direct invites to the tournament.

Valve announced on Thursday (8 July) that TI10 would be moved from August to October and pulled out of Stockholm, Sweden, after it failed to get recognition as an 'elite sporting event'. TI10 will now be held in Bucharest, Romania from 7 to 17 October, where the 18 participating teams will be fighting to claim the coveted Aegis of Champions and the lion's share of a massive US$40 million prize pool.

Read also:

COMMENT: The madness that was the TI10 qualifiers a testament to the strength of SEA Dota

TI10 preview: The teams to watch in the regional qualifiers

Alliance's Loda slams government's 'stab in the back' as Valve pull TI10 out of Sweden

For more esports news updates, visit https://yhoo.it/YahooEsportsSEA and check out Yahoo Esports Southeast Asia’s Facebook page and Twitter.

Check out esports videos from Yahoo TV:

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest stories

  • Woman found guilty of forcing maid to shower in front of her, other charges

    A woman accused of forcing her foreign domestic helper to strip and shower in front of her was found guilty of six charges of abusing the Indonesian on Thursday (8 July).

  • Taiwan asserts island’s sovereignty after US restates opposition to independence

    Taiwan’s foreign ministry stated on Wednesday that the self-ruled island is a sovereign state which seeks to maintain a stable relationship with mainland China and wants to safeguard its free and democratic system. The statement follows comments by a senior Biden administration official on Tuesday. “We support a strong unofficial relationship with Taiwan. We do not support Taiwan independence,” Kurt Campbell, the White House Coordinator for the Indo-Pacific, said in response to the question “how

  • National security law: Hong Kong authorities to investigate Falun Gong after lawmakers call for it to be banned

    A top Hong Kong official has pledged to investigate the local chapter of the Falun Gong spiritual movement, which pro-establishment lawmakers on Wednesday accused of breaching the national security law – an allegation a local leader of the group vehemently denied. Though he said he would take the accusations seriously, Secretary for Security Chris Tang Ping-keung, formerly the city’s police commissioner, stopped short of offering a definitive answer as to whether the group – which is banned in m

  • COVID vaccination in Singapore 69% effective against Delta variant: Ong Ye Kung

    Vaccination in Singapore against the contagious Delta variant, first identified in India last year, has proven to be about 69 per cent effective regardless of symptoms, said Health Minister Ong Ye Kung.

  • Money Choice: I quit my job to be an entrepreneur after buying a new house

    Frankie Wong, 53, quit his full-time job to start his own business, just seven months after buying a new house.

  • Arjan Bhullar Sizes Up Fellow ONE World Champ Reinier De Ridder

    From former heavyweight king Brandon “The Truth” Vera to rising star “Mighty Warrior” Kang Ji Won, newly crowned ONE Heavyweight World Champion Arjan “Singh” Bhullar has a bunch of contenders looking to plant their flag on his soil. But two-division ONE World Champion Reinier “The Dutch Knight” de Ridder is also firmly on the Indian’s radar. De Ridder most … Continue reading "Arjan Bhullar Sizes Up Fellow ONE World Champ Reinier De Ridder"

  • Jeff Bezos hits wealth record of US$211 billion on Pentagon move

    Jeff Bezos' wealth reached a record US$211 billion after Amazon.com shares rose after the Pentagon announced it was canceling a cloud-computing contract with rival Microsoft.

  • National security law: 3 teens charged with conspiracy to commit terrorism in connection with alleged plot to bomb key targets in Hong Kong

    Three Hong Kong teenagers arrested over an alleged terrorist plot to bomb streets, courts and transport networks have been charged under the national security law and remanded in custody. The three secondary school boys were charged with conspiracy to commit terrorist activities when they appeared at West Kowloon Court on Wednesday evening. They are Ho Yu-wang, 17, Alexander Au, 19, and a 15-year-old who cannot be identified.Do you have questions about the biggest topics and trends from around t

  • China’s tech crackdown reaches US$538 billion in damage or the size of Thai market as money managers wrong-footed

    Tech stock investors are facing one of their biggest tests of nerves as Chinese regulators slammed the market with rapid-fire regulatory actions against internet-platform operators over security and data privacy issues. The Hang Seng Tech Index slumped for a seventh day in Hong Kong, sinking 3 per cent to a nine-month low. The broader market tumbled for an eighth day, losing 2.6 per cent to reach the lowest level this year. The 30-member gauge tracking industry leaders like Alibaba Group Holding

  • 'Teh C', Green Tea, Bubble Tea - How Much Tea is Too Much a Day?

    Sometimes you need that extra pick-me-up to keep going. If you're a tea drinker, you may think it's healthier than coffee. But is this true and is there a cup limit you should avoid exceeding?

  • Kabul sends in commandos as Taliban surround Afghan city

    Afghan commandos battled the Taliban for control of a provincial capital Thursday as the president insisted they had the capacity to defeat the insurgents even with a complete US troop withdrawal likely just days away.

  • Coronavirus: Chinese border city in lockdown after 15 new cases, link to Delta variant uncovered

    The Chinese border city of Ruili went into lockdown on Wednesday after mass testing uncovered 15 new locally transmitted Covid-19 cases. Authorities in the southwest province of Yunnan, which neighbours Myanmar, said genome sequencing of samples from seven patients showed the strain was closely related to the highly transmissible Delta variant and the strain circulating in Myanmar. Ruili party chief Zhai Yulong said authorities would trace the source of the latest outbreak and strengthen border

  • Hong Kong-Singapore travel bubble: will Sinovac’s efficacy against Delta coronavirus variant be the next stumbling block?

    A debate over the efficacy of the Sinovac vaccine is emerging between Hong Kong and Singapore, adding another layer of uncertainty to the long-awaited travel bubble between the two cities. Professor Wallace Lau Chak-sing, convenor of Hong Kong’s advisory panel on coronavirus vaccines, on Thursday defended the efficacy of the mainland China-produced jabs, a day after the city state took issue with the lack of data about their effectiveness against the Delta variant. Hong Kong, where about 701,700

  • ‘Heartbreaking’ destruction of Chinese-Canadian heritage, as heatwave inferno consumes museum

    For three consecutive days last week, amid a baking heatwave in British Columbia, the inland township of Lytton shattered Canada’s temperature record, topping out at 49.6 degrees Celsius (121.3 degrees Fahrenheit). On the fourth day, June 30, the village burned to the ground. The inferno claimed at least two lives, nearly every building in Lytton – and a precious collection of Chinese-Canadian heritage.Do you have questions about the biggest topics and trends from around the world? Get the answe

  • China reveals secret programme of unmanned drone submarines dating back to 1990s

    A research team in China has unveiled an underwater drone that can recognise, follow and attack an enemy submarine without human instruction. The secret project, funded by the military, was partially declassified last week with the publication of a paper that gave a rare glimpse into a field test of the unmanned underwater vehicle (UUV), seemingly in the Taiwan Strait, more than a decade ago. How 23 giant Chinese rockets could save world from asteroids It is unclear why China has now declassifie

  • Syria village with language of Jesus prepares for returning pilgrims

    In the ancient Syrian village of Maalula, whose residents still speak the language of Jesus, volunteers rake stones and scrub graffiti in preparation for the return of Christian pilgrims after years of war.

  • Tributes pour in for Bollywood veteran Dilip Kumar

    Tributes poured in on Wednesday from Indian actors, politicians, sports personalities and even an animal rights group after much-loved Bollywood veteran Dilip Kumar died aged 98.

  • European Parliament to call for Beijing Winter Olympic boycott and sanctions on Hong Kong leaders over Apple Daily closure

    The European Parliament is to adopt a resolution calling for sanctions on Hong Kong officials and a diplomatic boycott of the Beijing Winter Olympics in response to the closure of the newspaper Apple Daily and the “dismantling of the free society in Hong Kong”. A debate and vote will be held in the Parliament on Thursday, after major political parties spent Tuesday and early Wednesday finalising a resolution that ratchets up criticism of Beijing’s ongoing crackdown. It is expected to pass by a l

  • US software firm moves to restart after huge ransomware attack

    A US software firm hit by a major ransomware attack that crippled hundreds of companies worldwide was working Tuesday to restart its servers to bring customers back online, but said it had run into further technical difficulties.

  • England expects as Southgate's stars eye Euro final against Italy

    England can finally end 55 years of major tournament misery with a Euro 2020 semi-final victory against Denmark on Wednesday, after Italy beat Spain in a dramatic penalty shoot-out to book their place in the final.