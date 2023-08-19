Tickets for Dota 2's The International 2023 to go on sale on 25 August, cost US$699

The International 2023, this year's iteration of Dota 2's annual world championship tournament, will be hosted from 12 to 29 October in Seattle and features a revamped format with two distinct phases. (Photo: Valve Software)

Dota 2 developer Valve Software announced on Saturday (19 August) that tickets for The International (TI) 2023, this year's iteration of the game's annual multimillion-dollar world championship tournament, will be going on sale on 25 and 28 August.

With TI 2023 featuring a revamped format with two distinct phases, called 'The Road to The International' and 'The International' itself, tickets for each phase will be sold on separate dates on Ticketmaster.

Tickets for the Playoff portion of The Road to The International at the Seattle Convention Center's Summit Building will go on sale as individual tickets for each of the three days at US$99, plus fees, on 28 August 10 AM Pacific Time (29 August 1am Singapore Time).

Meanwhile, tickets for The International itself at Climate Pledge Arena will be sold as a three-day pass for US$699, plus fees, on 25 August 10 AM Pacific Time (26 August 1am Singapore Time).

Attendees to The International who bind their Steam account to their pass will also be granted one Treasure of the Crimson Witness 2023 and will continue to have chances to win more throughout the tournament.

Tickets for all portions of TI 2023 can be purchased here.

All tickets to TI 2023 are considered as Mobile Entry Tickets and will be available on an attendee's Ticketmaster account.

Re-entry during the event is also permitted once an attendee's ticket has been scanned for the day and they receive a unique wristband in the venue.

Tickets are also for general admission, meaning attendees can sit in almost any available seat in the venues save for reserved sections for press and pro players.

In addition, tickets to TI 2023 can be transferred and resold on Ticketmaster directly. However, tickets are non-refundable unless the tournament is cancelled for any reason.

For more information on tickets for TI 2023, check Valve's official blog post here.

What is The International 2023?

The International 2023, this year's iteration of Dota 2's annual world championship tournament, will be held in Seattle's Climate Pledge Arena in October. (Photos: Climate Pledge Arena, Valve Software)

TI 2023 is the 12th edition of Dota 2's annual world championship tournament, gathering 20 of the best teams from all across the Dota Pro Circuit (DPC) for a chance to claim the coveted Aegis of Champions and the lion's share of the tournament's prize pool that has regularly numbered in the tens of millions in dollars.

TI 2023 will be hosted across multiple weekends from 12 to 29 October in Seattle, the United States. This year's tournament also features a revamped format split into two distinct phases, called 'The Road to The International' and 'The International' itself.

The Road to the International will feature the Group Stage and Playoffs, which will see the 20 participating teams whittled down to the final eight teams. Those final eight squads will then advance to The International proper and fight for the Aegis of Champions.

As with previous iterations of TI, the Group Stage will not be held in front of a live audience, though the Playoffs and The International itself will be hosted in separate venues. The Playoffs will be held in the Seattle Convention Center's Summit while The International proper will be hosted in the Climate Pledge Arena.

TI 2023's regional qualifiers are also ongoing and will run until 31 August. The TI 2023 regional qualifiers will be held from 17 to 31 August, with the competition being split into three five-day phases where two regions will compete in each phase.

The qualifiers for North America and China will kick things off from 17 to 21 August, South America and Eastern Europe will follow from 22 to 26 August, while Western Europe and Southeast Asia will close things out from 27 to 31 August.

Valve is also set to release a TI 2023-themed update in September.

