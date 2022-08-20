Tiffany & Co redesigning League of Legends' Summoner's Cup, to be unveiled 29 August

Riot Games has announced that Tiffany & Co. will be creating the new League of Legends Summoner's Cup. (Photo: Riot Games)

League of Legends (LoL) developer Riot Games and luxury jeweller Tiffany & Co have announced a new multi-year worldwide collaboration, with the latter becoming the official designer of the Summoner’s Cup, the trophy awarded to the LoL world champions every year.

Tiffany & Co will unveil this year's Summoner’s Cup globally on 29 August.

“We are excited to continue our partnership with League of Legends Esports and the opportunity to be a part of the brand evolution for the world’s most popular esport,” said Alexandre Arnault, Executive Vice President of Product and Communication at Tiffany & Co said in a statement.

“Creating the Summoner’s Cup is another important moment for Tiffany in the world of esports and an exciting new chapter in our 160-year legacy handcrafting sports trophies.”

Creating the new Summoner's Cup took four months and 277 hours, handcrafted by Tiffany & Co's expert artisans. (Photo: Riot Games)

The new Summoner’s Cup weighs 44 pounds (about 20kg) and stands approximately 27 inches tall (66cm).

Over the course of four months and 277 hours, the artisans of Tiffany & Co brought the contemporary design to life.

Since 1860, professional sports such as football and basketball have relied on Tiffany & Co trophies to honour the highest levels of achievement, and the company has become known worldwide for the quality of its work.

It's also not the first League of Legends trophy that the company has designed.

The Summoner's Cup for LoL esports now sits with other famous sports championship trophies, like the LoL Pro League (LPL) Silver Dragon Cup, which was also handcrafted by Tiffany & Co.

The Silver Dragon Cup, which commemorated the 10th anniversary of LoL esports in China, included prized items from previous LPL legends and pieces from the original Silver Dragon Cup.

“The Summoner’s Cup is a symbol of greatness in esports and the crowning achievement in League of Legends. The teams who hoist it represent the best of our sport — their mastery forever a part of LoL Esports’ history," said Naz Aletaha, Global Head of League of Legends Esports for Riot Games.

"As we looked to build on the prestigiousness of winning a World Championship, there was only one partner we aspired to collaborate with on the Summoner’s Cup. Tiffany & Co is a storied brand and the preeminent designer of the world's greatest sports trophies. We’re honoured to partner with them to celebrate our past, present, and future World Champions.”

Introduced in 2012, the old Summoner's Cup was created by Thomas Lyte in London and is considered one of the heaviest trophies in the world of sports. (Photo: Riot Games)

The previous Summoner’s Cup was created in 2012 by trophy creators Thomas Lyte in London. Weighing 70 pounds (about 32kg), it is considered to be one of the biggest trophies in the world of sports.

The League of Legends World Championship 2022 will be held in North America for the first time since 2016, and the multi-city tour format will also be revived after a two-year hiatus. 24 teams from different regions across the globe will be competing for the title and the opportunity to raise the new Summoner’s Cup.

The competition kicks off with the Play-In stage in Arena Esports Stadium (LLA Studio) in Artz Pedregal in Mexico City, Mexico, on 29 September 29 and will conclude on 4 October.

This will be followed by the Group Stage (7-10 and 13-16 October) and Quarterfinals (20-23 October), which will both be held at the Hulu Theater in Madison Square Garden, New York City.

The competition will then move to Atlanta, Georgia, for the Semi-finals, which will be held on 29-30 October at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia.

The tournament’s final stop will be in San Francisco, California, where the 2022 Worlds Finals will be held on 5 November at the Chase Center in San Francisco.

Anna is a freelance writer and photographer. She is a gamer who loves RPGs and platformers, and is a League of Legends geek. She's also a food enthusiast who loves a good cup of black coffee.

