TikTok can be used in Singapore government devices only on 'need-to basis': report

There are clear rules to public officers stipulating that only approved apps should be downloaded onto such devices

Chia Han Keong
·Editor
·2-min read
TikTok app logo is seen in this illustration taken, August 22, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration
The TikTok app logo. (PHOTO: Reuters/Dado Ruvic/Illustration)

SINGAPORE — The Singapore government said that popular social media app TikTok is allowed to be used in government-issued devices only on a "need-to basis".

CNA reported on Friday (17 March) that a spokesperson for the Smart Nation and Digital Government Group (SNDGG) said that there are "clear rules stipulating that only approved apps should be downloaded" on such devices, which have security configurations to safeguard data.

“Currently, TikTok is only allowed for use by public officers on a need-to basis, such as for communications officers,” the spokesperson told CNA.

A few Singapore politicians are known to be using TikTok, including Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong, Health Minister Ong Ye Kung and Speaker of Parliament Tan Chuan-Jin.

Like many other social media apps, TikTok collects significant amounts of user data, such as birthdays, email addresses and phone numbers. It also tracks users’ likes, shares and search history.

Other countries have also banned TikTok from government devices

TikTok has come under scrutiny, with countries such as the United States, Britain, Canada, Belgium and several EU bodies also banning the app from government devices.

The latest nation to limit the use of the app on government-related devices is New Zealand, which said on Friday it would ban TikTok on devices with access to the country's parliamentary network due to cybersecurity concerns.

Responding to the ban by New Zealand, a TikTok spokesperson expressed disappointment that the decision "was made without consultation with, or notification, to TikTok".

"Data security is of the highest importance to TikTok, and there is no evidence to suggest that TikTok poses a security risk to New Zealanders. We believe it is important that decision making is based on fact, not misinformation," the TikTok spokesperson added.

TikTok is owned by Beijing-headquartered internet company ByteDance. The numerous bans underscore mounting concerns that the app’s user data could end up in the hands of the Chinese government, undermining Western security interests.

Do you have a story tip? Email: sgnews.tips@yahooinc.com.

You can also follow us on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and Twitter. Also check out our Southeast Asia, Food, and Gaming channels on YouTube.

Yahoo Singapore Telegram
Yahoo Singapore Telegram

Latest stories

  • China's DCP Capital aims to sell Singapore tech firm MFS for at least $550 million - sources

    Chinese private equity firm DCP Capital aims to sell its Singaporean portfolio firm MFS Technology, which makes flexible printed circuit boards, for at least $550 million, two people with knowledge of the matter told Reuters. The firm, founded by former KKR & Co dealmakers David Liu and Julian Wolhardt, started marketing the sale on Friday and will send out confidential information memoranda next month, one of the sources said. The sale is targeting primarily financial sponsors, but also strategic buyers, according to the two sources and a separate person with knowledge of the transaction.

  • UK bans Chinese-owned TikTok from government devices amid mounting security concerns

    Block follows similar moves in Europe and the US

  • Factbox-TikTok's Chinese ownership, security concerns spark bans across nations

    The move follows the introduction of a new U.S. legislation that would allow the White House to ban TikTok or other foreign-based technologies if they pose a national security risk. TikTok is owned by China-based ByteDance, the world's most valuable start-up. Became the latest country to target TikTok, imposing a ban on the use of the app on devices with access to the parliamentary network amid cybersecurity concerns.

  • Russia-Ukraine war at a glance: what we know on day 387 of the invasion

    UN report details wide range of Russian war crimes; Poland sending MiG-29 planes to Ukraine; Xi to visit Moscow 20-22 March

  • Deadly explosion rips through spy agency building in Russia

    At least one person was killed and two were injured in an explosion that caused a fire at an FSB Border Service Department building in Russia, local authorities have said.

  • Ukraine war – live news: Kyiv troops ‘sent to death’ in Bakhmut as Putin suffers ‘heavy losses’

    Russia-US relations in ‘lamentable’ state after drone collision as war in Ukraine continues to rage

  • China foreign minister in rare call with Ukraine counterpart

    In a rare phone conversation with his Ukrainian counterpart Thursday, China’s foreign minister says Beijing is concerned about the year-old grinding conflict with Russia spinning out of control and urged talks on a political solution with Moscow. Qin Gang told Dmytro Kuleba that China has “always upheld an objective and fair stance on the Ukraine issue, has committed itself to promoting peace and advancing negotiations and calls on the international community to create conditions for peace talks,” China’s Foreign Ministry said in a statement posted on its website.

  • Poland to deliver fighter jets to Ukraine in major escalation of military backing

    Four Soviet-era MiG-29s to be sent as first instalment and could lead to other Nato members providing warplanes

  • Ukrainian troops launch attack on Russian forces in Maryinka

    Ukrainian troops launched an attack on Russian forces in Maryinka.Source: 79th Air Assault Brigade

  • Russia plans to recover wreckage of US drone downed over Black Sea

    US says any recovery operation in such deep water would be difficult and unlikely to yield useful intelligence

  • Russia says US relations are ‘lamentable’ after downing of American drone

    The United States has strongly condemned the downing

  • Ukrainian Forces Take Down Russian Aircraft Near Bakhmut

    Ukrainian forces took down a Russian Su-24 aircraft near the besieged eastern city of Bakhmut, officials said on Wednesday, March 15.Footage released by the 93rd separate mechanized brigade of the Ukrainian Ground Forces, also known as Kholodniy Yar, shows troops in a building carrying man-portable air defense systems.One soldier can be seen using a shoulder-fired surface-to-air missile through an open window. The footage then cuts to a thick plume of smoke near Zaitseve, where Ukrainian forces said a Soviet-era bomber was hit. A parachute can be seen gliding through the air.Storyful has not confirmed the exact date of filming, however, the 93rd separate mechanized brigade has recently been engaged in fighting near Bakhmut.On Tuesday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Bakhmut would be defended, according to advisor Tymofiy Mylovanov, as the grinding frontline battle continues. Credit: Ukrainian Ground Forces via Storyful

  • First MiG-29 fighters jet sent to Ukraine as Poland approves transfer

    Poland is set to deliver four MiG-29 'Fulcrum' fighter jets to Ukraine “in the coming days”, its president said on Thursday.

  • Senior U.S. envoy to travel to Honduras as it considers China ties

    TEGUCIGALPA (Reuters) -A high-ranking envoy of President Joe Biden will travel to Panama and Honduras this month, the U.S. Department of State said on Thursday, days after Taiwan ally Honduras said it would establish formal diplomatic ties with China. Chris Dodd, the U.S. special presidential adviser for the Americas, will visit the two Central American countries from March 17 to March 21, the department said in a statement. In recent years, the United States has focused on migration and security challenges stemming from Central America, as well as trade and development priorities, but it has also been concerned about Chinese efforts to expand its influence in the region.

  • Don’t ‘quench your thirst with poison’, Taiwan tells Honduras after switch to China

    Taiwan foreign ministry warns of China debt trap, as US says Beijing ‘makes many promises that are unfulfilled’

  • Republicans quietly drop House investigation into Trump finances

    ‘I know exactly what I’m investigating: money the Bidens received from China,’ House Oversight & Accountability Chairman James Comer says

  • Rolex boosts production to meet surging luxury watch demand

    Rolex fans complaining about a dearth of watches may be in for a surprise, at least in the not too distant future. The Swiss watch giant and king of the luxury watch industry is opening three temporary production facilities for its timepieces in the Swiss canton (or state) of Fribourg in western Switzerland. Rolex will break ground on the facilities later this year, with production to begin as early as 2025. Rolex confirmed these plans first in a Bloomberg report.

  • Jimmy Kimmel Spots The Weirdest Thing In Donald Trump Jr.’s Latest Video

    The late-night host couldn't resist zinging Donald Trump's son over the find.

  • Ukraine can mount legal challenge against repayment of Russian loan

    Volodymyr Zelensky hailed another “victory” over Russia after the Supreme Court ruled Kyiv could mount a legal challenge against the repayment of a £2.5 billion loan from Moscow.

  • China disputes Japan's territorial claims over disputed waters in East China Sea

    BEIJING (Reuters) -China's foreign ministry on Thursday countered Japan's territorial claims over disputed waters in the East China Sea, calling the move a "grave violation" of Chinese sovereignty. "Chinese coast guard vessels carried out law enforcement on the scene in accordance with the law, it is a legitimate measure to safeguard Chinese sovereignty," spokesperson Wang Wenbin told reporters at a regular press briefing. Wang made the remarks in response to a question on Japan's coast guard saying Chinese coast guard vessels violated Japanese territorial waters around the disputed East China Sea islets.