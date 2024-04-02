Photos posted on TikTok video of fried cockroach found by customer in Wingstop chicken wings (Photos: TikTok/ffluffycute)

SINGAPORE — A user on TikTok allegedly found a dead fried cockroach in her six-piece boneless chicken meal from Wingstop at The Clementi Mall.

In a photo post on Monday (1 April), the user said she had visited the outlet with her brother. Upon discovering the cockroach, she proceeded to the counter to lodge a complaint, and was given one piece of boneless chicken as compensation.

Responding to queries from Yahoo Southeast Asia, the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) said on 2 April that it is looking into the matter.

It added that food safety is a "joint responsibility", and that food operators must play their part by adhering to good food hygiene and preparation practices. They should also ensure premises are clean and well-maintained, said the SFA.

Members of the public who have concerns about food safety practices by food operators should report it to the SFA via the online feedback form. Thereafter, the agency may engage the feedback provider for more details.

The SFA said it will not hesitate to take enforcement action if sufficient evidence has been obtained.

Yahoo has reached out to Wingstop and the TikTok user for further details.

There have been several recent incidents shared by social media users who have found cockroaches in their food and beverages.

In one such incident this week, a live cockroach was found in the box of an Ondeh Ondeh cake ordered by a customer from Cedele at Waterway Point on 31 March.

Separately, another woman also found a cockroach in her soy milk drink last month. Cockroaches were also found in a Pepper Lunch food delivery order last August.

