Tokyo Olympics: Loh Kean Yew passes first Games test

Chia Han Keong
·Editor
·1-min read
Singapore shuttler Loh Kean Yew in action against the Refugee Olympic Team's Aram Mahmoud in their men's singles badminton group stage match at the Tokyo Olympics. (PHOTO: Pedro Pardo/AFP via Getty Images)

Reporting from Tokyo

TOKYO — Singapore shuttler Loh Kean Yew opened his men's singles Olympic campaign with a 21-15, 21-12 group-stage win over Aram Mahmoud from the Refugee Olympic Team at the Musashino Forest Sport Plaza on Monday (26 July).

He next faces seventh-seeded Indonesian Jonatan Christie on Wednesday.

Singapore's other shuttler, Yeo Jia Min, will begin her women's singles competition on Tuesday against Mexico's Haramara Gaitan, before facing 12th-seed Kim Gaeun of South Korea on Wednesday. 

Quah Zheng Wen misses 200m butterfly s-final cut

Meanwhile at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre, Quah Zheng Wen clocked 1min 56.42sec to finish second in his men's 200m butterfly heats, behind Norway's Tomoe Hvas (1:56.30).

However, he could not make the 16-man cut for the semi-finals, as he was placed 22nd out of 38 swimmers in the field.

This is Quah's second event at the Tokyo Games. He missed out of qualifying for the men's 100m backstroke semi-finals on Sunday, after finishing 22nd overall in the heats. 

He will take part in his final event, the men's 100m fly event, on Thursday.

