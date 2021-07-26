Tokyo Olympics: Loh Kean Yew passes first Games test

Singapore shuttler Loh Kean Yew in action against the Refugee Olympic Team's Aram Mahmoud in their men's singles badminton group stage match at the Tokyo Olympics. (PHOTO: Pedro Pardo/AFP via Getty Images)

Reporting from Tokyo

TOKYO — Singapore shuttler Loh Kean Yew opened his men's singles Olympic campaign with a 21-15, 21-12 group-stage win over Aram Mahmoud from the Refugee Olympic Team at the Musashino Forest Sport Plaza on Monday (26 July).

He next faces seventh-seeded Indonesian Jonatan Christie on Wednesday.

Singapore's other shuttler, Yeo Jia Min, will begin her women's singles competition on Tuesday against Mexico's Haramara Gaitan, before facing 12th-seed Kim Gaeun of South Korea on Wednesday.

Quah Zheng Wen misses 200m butterfly s-final cut

Meanwhile at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre, Quah Zheng Wen clocked 1min 56.42sec to finish second in his men's 200m butterfly heats, behind Norway's Tomoe Hvas (1:56.30).

However, he could not make the 16-man cut for the semi-finals, as he was placed 22nd out of 38 swimmers in the field.

This is Quah's second event at the Tokyo Games. He missed out of qualifying for the men's 100m backstroke semi-finals on Sunday, after finishing 22nd overall in the heats.

He will take part in his final event, the men's 100m fly event, on Thursday.

