Tokyo Olympics: Shuttler Yeo Jia Min notches easy opening win
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Reporting from Tokyo
TOKYO — Singapore shuttler Yeo Jia Min opened her women's singles campaign with a comfortable 21-7, 21-10 win over Mexico's Haramara Gaitan on Tuesday (27 July).
The 22-year-old was making her Olympic debut at the Musashino Forest Sport Plaza, qualifying as the top-ranked female player in Singapore.
The world No.30 will next face South Korea's world No.18 Kim Gaeun in the Group K tie on Wednesday to decide who goes through to the round of 16.
Also on Wednesday, Singapore's Loh Kean Yew will face Indonesian seventh seed Jonatan Christie for a place in the men's singles last-16
Stay in the know on-the-go: Join Yahoo Singapore's Telegram channel at http://t.me/YahooSingapore
Other Olympic stories:
Tokyo Olympics: Loh Kean Yew passes first Games test
Tokyo Olympics: Feng Tianwei opens 4th Games campaign with win
Tokyo Olympics: One astonishing lift, and Hidilyn Diaz makes golden history
Tokyo Olympics: Naomi Osaka breaks media silence, even smiles
Tokyo Olympics: Debutant jitters? Not these unflappable Singaporean upstarts