Tokyo Olympics: Shuttler Yeo Jia Min notches easy opening win

Singapore shuttler Yeo Jia Min hits a shot to Mexico's Haramara Gaitan in their women's singles badminton group stage match during the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. (PHOTO: Alexander Nemenov/AFP via Getty Images)

Reporting from Tokyo

TOKYO — Singapore shuttler Yeo Jia Min opened her women's singles campaign with a comfortable 21-7, 21-10 win over Mexico's Haramara Gaitan on Tuesday (27 July).

The 22-year-old was making her Olympic debut at the Musashino Forest Sport Plaza, qualifying as the top-ranked female player in Singapore.

The world No.30 will next face South Korea's world No.18 Kim Gaeun in the Group K tie on Wednesday to decide who goes through to the round of 16.

Also on Wednesday, Singapore's Loh Kean Yew will face Indonesian seventh seed Jonatan Christie for a place in the men's singles last-16

