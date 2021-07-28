Tokyo Olympics: Yeo Jia Min ousted by superior Korean opponent

Singapore shuttler Yeo Jia Min hits a shot to South Korea's Kim Gaeun in their women's singles badminton group stage match at he Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. (PHOTO: Alexander Nemenov/AFP via Getty Images)

TOKYO — Singapore shuttler Yeo Jia Min's first Olympic outing ended in elimination from the women's singles group stage, after she was beaten 13-21, 14-21 by South Korea's Kim Gaeun on Wednesday (28 July).

The 22-year-old had no answer for Kim's deft shot-making, and fell to the world No.12 in 30 minutes at the Musashino Forest Sport Plaza.

With the defeat, Yeo finished second in Group K behind Kim, with only the top shuttler able to advance into the round of 16.

Yeo had made her Olympic debut on Tuesday with a comfortable 21-7, 21-10 win over Mexico's Haramara Gaitan.

