Tokyo Olympics: Yeo Jia Min ousted by superior Korean opponent
Reporting from Tokyo
TOKYO — Singapore shuttler Yeo Jia Min's first Olympic outing ended in elimination from the women's singles group stage, after she was beaten 13-21, 14-21 by South Korea's Kim Gaeun on Wednesday (28 July).
The 22-year-old had no answer for Kim's deft shot-making, and fell to the world No.12 in 30 minutes at the Musashino Forest Sport Plaza.
With the defeat, Yeo finished second in Group K behind Kim, with only the top shuttler able to advance into the round of 16.
Yeo had made her Olympic debut on Tuesday with a comfortable 21-7, 21-10 win over Mexico's Haramara Gaitan.
