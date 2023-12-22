Toto draw: No Group 1 winner for 4th straight draw, so $12 million prize is shared among Group 2 winners

Singapore Pools Toto draw. (FILE PHOTOS: Yahoo News Singapore)

SINGAPORE — There were no winning tickets for the Group 1 jackpot prize for a fourth straight Toto draw, and the $12,791,400 prize has been shared among the 12 Group 2 winners on Thursday (21 December).

According to Singapore Pools' Toto game rules, if the jackpot prize is not won at the end of four consecutive draws, that its pool amount plus the amounts snowballed from the three preceding draws will be shared equally among the Group 2 winning shares of the fourth draw.

This means that each of the 12 Group 2 winners on Thursday has won a cool $1,191,969 with the additional Group 1 prize amount.

The last time the Toto draw Group 1 prize snowballed until the fourth draw, it was won by a single ticket on 2 October this year, with the winner pocketing a whopping $13,077,918.

The next Toto draw will be on Christmas Day, with an estimated $1 million Group 1 prize.

Meanwhile, Singapore Pools has announced a $5 million New Year Draw which will be held at 9.30pm on 5 January. There are $10 (one Quick Pick System 7 ticket and one Singapore Sweep ticket) and $20 (2 Quick Pick System 7 and 3 Quick Pick Ordinary tickets plus one Singapore Sweep ticket) packs available at all Singapore Pools outlets.

