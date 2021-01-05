TraceTogether data used by police in one murder case: Vivian Balakrishnan

Amir Hussain
·3-min read
(PHOTO: Newer and older TraceTogether devices from left to right. Vernon Lee/Yahoo News Singapore)
(PHOTO: Newer and older TraceTogether devices from left to right. Vernon Lee/Yahoo News Singapore)

SINGAPORE — TraceTogether (TT) data has been been used by police investigators in one murder case, said Vivian Balakrishnan, Minister-in-charge of the Smart Nation Initiative, on Tuesday (5 December).

Replying to a query raised by Non-Constituency MP Leong Mun Wai in Parliament on the number of instances in which the police have tapped on TT data, Dr Balakrishnan said, “As far as I'm aware, so far, I think there's been only one in which it involved a murder case.

“But I'm not privy to operational details and I shouldn't be. And therefore I'm not in a position to comment further on the investigations,” added Dr Balakrishnan, who is also Foreign Affairs Minister.

The use of TT data beyond COVID-19 contact tracing purpose has been the subject of much debate by netizens over the past two days.

On Monday, Minister of State for Home Affairs Desmond Tan told MPs that the police are empowered under the Criminal Procedure Code (CPC) to obtain TT data for criminal investigations.

The announcement apparently contradicted earlier assurances by the government last year that TT data would be used solely for COVID-19 contact tracing.

At a virtual press conference by the COVID-19 multi-ministry taskforce on 8 June, Balakrishnan said, “(The) TraceTogether app, TraceTogether running on a device, and the data generated (are) purely for contact tracing. Period.”

Responding to a query by MP Gerald Giam (Aljunied GRC) on Monday, Tan said, “Authorised police officers may invoke then the Criminal Procedure Code...to obtain this data for the purpose of criminal investigation, and for the purpose of the safety and security of our citizens. But otherwise, TraceTogether data is to be used only for contact tracing and for the purpose of fighting the COVID situation.”

Later that day, the TT privacy statement was updated to reflect this information.

On Tuesday, Balakrishnan rose up to clarify to the House that he had not considered the CPC when he earlier spoke about TT data privacy safeguards.

“Frankly, and I think members know me well, I'm always very frank. Frankly, I had not thought of the CPC when I spoke earlier,” said.

“After I realised that the CPC applied to this, I did have sleepless nights wondering: Should I persuade my colleagues to change the law?

“But having thought about it, discussed, consulted people both within and outside this House, I have come to the conclusion that right now we are doing well...I think we are still on the right track,” said Balakrishnan.

Sembawang GRC MP Vikram Nair, who is a lawyer, also spoke on the issue on Tuesday. He said, “I would actually support the use of TraceTogether for police investigations because not only is it necessarily helpful in finding out who may have been in the vicinity of a crime, for example, but it can also help exonerate people who are wrongly accused.

“So for example if you are accused and TraceTogether will tell you who was around you, it may help you establish an alibi.”

Vikram suggested that people who are accused or assisting in investigations should request that the police check their TraceTogether data to see if they have any alibis at the time of an offence.

Stay in the know on-the-go: Join Yahoo Singapore's Telegram channel at http://t.me/YahooSingapore

Related stories:

I didn't think of Criminal Procedure Code when speaking earlier about TraceTogether: Vivian Balakrishnan

TraceTogether data can be used for criminal investigations: Desmond Tan

78% of residents participating in TraceTogether programme – Lawrence Wong

TraceTogether use to be mandatory at workplaces, schools, malls and others by December

What you need to know about Singapore's TraceTogether tokens

COVID-19: Singapore to begin distributing TraceTogether tokens next Monday

No plan currently for mandatory use of wearable devices for COVID-19 contact tracing: Balakrishnan

TraceTogether app - In The Know Singapore

Singapore launches COVID-19 contact tracing app

Latest stories

  • Singapore #Fitspo of the Week: Mandi Cheung

    The series is dedicated to inspirational men and women in Singapore leading healthy and active lifestyles. This week: air stewardess Mandi Cheung.

  • Tesla’s Shanghai-made Model Y gets rousing reception as Chinese buyers rush to place orders for competitively priced SUV

    Tesla’s Shanghai-made Model Y has received an enthusiastic initial response from Chinese customers eager to place orders for the battery-powered SUV, after the carmaker priced it much lower than their expectations.However, buyers of the second locally-built Tesla model will have to wait until late February for deliveries to start, according to staff at a company showroom on Shibo Avenue in Pudong, Shanghai.“The prices are so attractive that we cannot resist,” said Chen Zhiyi, a customer visiting the showroom, who plans to order a Model Y. “It will not take too long before we see a lot of Model Ys clog the streets.”Get the latest insights and analysis from our Global Impact newsletter on the big stories originating in China.On January 1, Tesla announced the official launch of the Model Y in China and began taking orders from customers.On Sunday, at least 30 customers were seen closely inspecting a Model Y made at the Gigafactory on display at the Pudong showroom. The customers took turns to chat with salespersons to get more information about the car, the sales procedure and to sit in the driver’s seat to get a feel of the car.Tesla has slashed prices of its made-in-China Model Y cars to woo drivers in the world’s largest electric vehicle market, ratcheting up pressure on its global and Chinese rivals that focus on the premium segment.The Long Range version of Model Y starts from 339,000 yuan (US$52,074), excluding a government subsidy, 30 per cent cheaper than the price quoted six months ago when presale orders could first be placed.“Competition in the premium electric vehicle segment is set to escalate now that Model Y is showing signs of grabbing a big market share,” said Gao Shen, an independent analyst on manufacturing industries in Shanghai. “Tesla’s rivals have to take action to fight back to maintain their share.”Prices of Tesla’s competitors, such as Xpeng Motor’s P7 all-electric sedan, start from 229,900 yuan after government subsidies. Li Auto’s ONE SUV sells for 328,000 yuan, while NIO’s ES6 SUV starts at 346,600 yuan. Prices are several notches higher for foreign marques, with the Mercedes-Benz EQC going at 499,800 yuan while BMW’s iX3 retails for 469,900 yuan.Local media reported that some drivers who previously ordered cars by Tesla challengers – NIO, Xpeng and Li Auto – have reneged on their contracts and were looking to buy Model Y.Tesla’s Model 3 sedan, its first mass production model in Shanghai, is the runaway leader in the mainland’s premium EV segment. It took Tesla only 12 months to launch the Shanghai-made Model 3 following a record construction speed of its first offshore factory. In January, 2020, Tesla delivered the first batch of locally built Model 3 cars to mainland buyers.The California-based carmaker’s eightfold jump in share price in 2020 propelled it into the world’s eighth-biggest company by value, larger than the combined capitalisation of Toyota Motor, Volkswagen, Ford, General Motors and Fiat-Chrysler.Tesla and Chinese technology media and content provider PingWest had been engaging in a war of words over the US carmaker’s China plant.PingWest published an article, citing unidentified employees and suppliers, that described Tesla’s Gigafactory 3 in Shanghai as a sweat shop, a claim which Tesla disputed and threatened to sue over.More from South China Morning Post: * Tesla starts selling Shanghai-made Model Y electric SUVs in surprise launch as rivalry heats up in world’s largest EV market * Tesla’s reputation burnished by JD Power survey after report questions quality of Shanghai-made Model 3s * Tesla to open integrated customer experience centre in Zhuhai, make city its Greater Bay Area base * Tesla to export China-made Model 3 vehicles to European countries including Germany, France * Tesla recalls 30,000 US-made Model S and X vehicles in China, as local challengers chip away at its market shareThis article Tesla’s Shanghai-made Model Y gets rousing reception as Chinese buyers rush to place orders for competitively priced SUV first appeared on South China Morning PostFor the latest news from the South China Morning Post download our mobile app. Copyright 2021.

  • Iran starts 20% uranium enrichment, seizes South Korean ship

    Iran began enriching uranium Monday to levels unseen since its 2015 nuclear deal with world powers and also seized a South Korean-flagged tanker near the crucial Strait of Hormuz, a double-barreled challenge to the West that further raised Mideast tensions. Both decisions appeared aimed at increasing Tehran's leverage in the waning days in office for President Donald Trump, whose unilateral withdrawal from the atomic accord in 2018 began a series of escalating incidents. Increasing enrichment at its underground Fordo facility puts Tehran a technical step away from weapons-grade levels of 90%, while also pressuring President-elect Joe Biden to quickly negotiate.

  • TraceTogether data can be used for criminal investigations: Desmond Tan

    The Singapore police are empowered under the Criminal Procedure Code to obtain TraceTogether data for criminal investigations.

  • 6 Credit Cards Which Give Free Access to Airport Lounges

    Find out which air miles credit cards in Singapore give free access to Priority Pass and Plaza Premium airport lounges around the world. Many people think that access to airport lounges is a privilege reserved for regular business travellers, frequent flyers and the wealthy. That is not true! With […]The post 6 Credit Cards Which Give Free Access to Airport Lounges appeared first on SingSaver Blog - We Compare, You Save.

  • Singapore incurred above $270m for terminated high speed rail project: Ong Ye Kung

    Singapore has spent more than $270m for the high speed rail project and received so far about $15m arising from Malaysia’s request to suspend the project.

  • HDB BTO Nov 2020 Launch: Bishan, Toa Payoh (Bidadari), Tampines, Sembawang and Tengah

    The November 2020 HDB BTO launch will feature new flats in Bishan, Toa Payoh, Tampines, Sembawang and Tengah. Which should you go for?

  • UK prime minister orders new virus lockdown for England

    Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced on Monday a new national lockdown for England until at least mid-February to combat a fast-spreading new variant of the coronavirus, even as Britain ramped up its vaccination program by becoming the first nation to start using the shot developed by Oxford University and drugmaker AstraZeneca. Johnson said people must stay at home again, as they were ordered to do so in the first wave of the pandemic in March, this time because the new virus variant was spreading in a "frustrating and alarming” way. “As I speak to you tonight, our hospitals are under more pressure from COVID than at any time since the start of the pandemic,” he said in a televised address.

  • AP Interview: India bars virus vaccine maker from exporting

    India will not allow the export of the Oxford University-AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine for several months, the head of Serum Institute of India, which has been contracted to make 1 billion doses of the vaccine for developing nations, said Sunday. With rich nations reserving most of the vaccines that will be made this year, Serum Institute — the world’s largest vaccine manufacturer — is likely to make most of the inoculations for developing countries. The vaccine was granted emergency authorization by the Indian regulator on Sunday, but on the condition that Serum Institute doesn't export the shots to ensure that vulnerable populations in India are protected, Adar Poonawalla, the company's CEO, said in a phone interview with The Associated Press.

  • China’s economic expectations turned on their head by the coronavirus

    At the end of 2019, economic debate in China centred on whether the country should aim for 6 per cent growth the following year – a conversation that was rapidly turned on its head by the coronavirus.As the situation steadily worsened, first in China and then across the globe, growth forecasts were slashed as the death toll mounted.Revisiting these increasingly pessimistic forecasts highlights how quickly assumptions were turned on their heads by a disease that has now infected more than 84 million people and killed over 1.8 million.Get the latest insights and analysis from our Global Impact newsletter on the big stories originating in China.In October 2019, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) forecast that the world economy would grow by 3.4 in 2020, up from 3 per cent the previous year, while the Chinese economy would grow by 5.8 per cent. Meanwhile, the World Bank projected that China would see 5.9 per cent growth.At the time, these forecasts were cause for worry in some Chinese policymaking circles. All eyes were on Beijing to see whether the Chinese Communist Party would be able to fulfil a commitment made in 2012: to double the size of the economy over a decade by the end of 2020. Wuhan is rocking now the dark days of the coronavirus are overThere was also some debate about whether the country should aim for 6 per cent growth to prevent a slowdown, or whether it was an unnecessary and unrealistic target.But then a mysterious “viral pneumonia” was detected in Wuhan. Just 27 infections had been officially recorded at the end of December and officials said no human-to-human infections had been identified.By January 7 it had been identified as a member of the coronavirus family and two weeks later it was confirmed that it could be transmitted from person to person.Meanwhile, the IMF had revised its growth forecasts, projecting 3.3 per cent growth for the global economy and raising the Chinese figure by 0.2 points to 6 per cent after Beijing reached a phase one trade deal with the US that would have seen some punitive tariffs removed.That same month, the World Bank confirmed its projection that China would grow 5.9 per cent.But the coronavirus, as the new disease would become known, was already spreading rapidly and causing the economy to grind to a halt. In the coming weeks first Wuhan and Hubei province went into strict lockdown, followed by most other Chinese cities.By March 5, as the disease started spreading across the world, and with most Chinese factories having suspended production, IMF managing director Kristalina Georgieva said the organisation had cut its 2020 growth outlook for China to below 5.6 per cent.The World Health Organization did not declare the coronavirus to be a global pandemic until March 11, when more than 118,000 cases in over 110 countries had been reported. The agency was widely criticised at the time for acting too slowly to marshal the world’s resources to fight the virus. Did half a million people in Wuhan contract the coronavirus?On March 31, the World Bank said the outbreak was expected to slash China’s growth to 2.3 per cent under the best-case scenario, but under the worst-case scenario, the country’s growth rate could fall to a paltry 0.1 per cent.By mid-April, only three months after the buoyant forecasts in January, the world was looking at its worst economic recession in living memory.On April 14, the IMF said the global economy was expected to shrink by 3 per cent during 2020. China, where production had started to resume after the outbreak peaked in the first quarter, was still projected to record positive growth – but this figure had been revised down to 1.2 per cent.In June, both the IMF and the World Bank forecast China’s economy would grow 1 per cent in 2020.But by now the World Bank expected the global economy to shrink by 5.2 per cent in 2020, the deepest recession since the Great Depression of the 1930s, and the IMF projected that global growth would shrink by 4.9 per cent.But the Chinese economy started to bounce back in the second half of the year after recording a contraction of just 1.6 per cent in the first half of the year compared with the same period in 2019.By September, the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development predicted that it would be the only Group of 20 country to record positive growth for the year.That projection was echoed by the IMF, which forecast in October that China would grow by 1.9 per cent. The highs and lows of a coronavirus-hit 12 months for China’s economyIn the third quarter the country recorded 4.9 per cent growth and the fourth quarter figure is widely expected to be higher than that.Other positive signs came in November’s export figures, which were up 21.1 per cent compared with a year earlier – the biggest haul in US dollar terms on record – as the rest of the world turned to Chinese factories to produce the goods they could not.In the US, the economy expanded by an annualised 33.4 per cent in the third quarter, fuelled by more than US$3 trillion in government economic relief, following a record 31.4 per cent plunge in the second quarter.Economists expect an annualised 3.5 per cent growth rate in the fourth quarter, but the US economy is still expected to contract by 4.3 per cent in 2020 as a whole, according to the IMF’s latest forecast.As a result of these contrasting recoveries, the Centre for Economics and Business Research now expects China to overtake the United States to become the world’s largest economy in 2028, five years earlier than was previously predicted.More from South China Morning Post: * China’s economy may expand by 9 per cent in 2021, helping to overtake US sooner * Xi Jinping lauds China’s post-coronavirus economic growth in New Year’s message * 2020 review: China’s economy endured a turbulent 12 months due to the impact of the coronavirus * China detects first case of new coronavirus variant found in Britain * China’s coronavirus success boosts confidence that its system is the best answer to the country’s challengesThis article China’s economic expectations turned on their head by the coronavirus first appeared on South China Morning PostFor the latest news from the South China Morning Post download our mobile app. Copyright 2021.

  • Best Fixed Deposits To Lock In Your Savings In Singapore (2021)

    We give you the lowdown on how fixed deposits work, and round up the best fixed deposit offers in the market right now. Imagine if you could stash away all the money you received as gifts throughout the year, forget about it for a while, […]The post Best Fixed Deposits To Lock In Your Savings In Singapore (2021) appeared first on SingSaver Blog - We Compare, You Save.

  • I didn't think of Criminal Procedure Code when speaking earlier about TraceTogether: Vivian Balakrishnan

    Dr Vivian Balakrishnan said that he had not considered the Criminal Procedure Code when he earlier spoke about TraceTogether’s data privacy safeguards.

  • Feb 2021 Tengah BTO Review: Mere Minutes from the Jurong Region Line

    Should you apply for a February 2021 Tengah BTO flats? Learn everything you need to know about this BTO project.

  • As Georgia heads to polls, America holds its breath

    After an unprecedented campaign that mobilized Donald Trump and his White House successor Joe Biden, Georgians troop to the polls Tuesday for two closely-watched US Senate runoffs that could shape the first years of the new Democratic presidency.

  • French-Irish teen's Malaysia death ruled misadventure

    A French-Irish teenager with learning difficulties died by misadventure after disappearing in the Malaysian jungle on a family holiday and no one else was involved, a coroner ruled Monday.

  • COMMENT: Singapore's Covid success isn't easily replicated

    As real as Singapore’s coronavirus-fighting achievements are, they rest on a model that isn’t easily exported.

  • Standard Chartered JumpStart: Is It Still Worth Opening This Savings Account For Students And Fresh Graduates?

    StanChart JumpStart’s interest rate is cut to 0.4% as of 1 Jan 2021 The post Standard Chartered JumpStart: Is It Still Worth Opening This Savings Account For Students And Fresh Graduates? appeared first on DollarsAndSense.sg.

  • Credit Card Comparison: POSB Everyday vs Citi Cash Back vs OCBC 365

    While cashback credit cards are a permanent fixture in many people’s wallets, they sure aren’t all the same. POSB Everyday vs Citi Cash Back vs OCBC 365: Find out which credit card fares the best in helping you milk every dollar as you spend on […]The post Credit Card Comparison: POSB Everyday vs Citi Cash Back vs OCBC 365 appeared first on SingSaver Blog - We Compare, You Save.

  • Trump calls on Georgia runoff voters to 'save' America

    President Donald Trump on Monday implored Georgians to "save" America and re-elect Republicans in two runoffs that will determine US Senate control and could decisively impact the start of Joe Biden's White House tenure.

  • What top executives see as their biggest challenges in 2021

    Yahoo Finance Singapore asked some Singapore-based top executives about the challenges and personal goals, and what they are looking forward to this year.