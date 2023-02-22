Delays of up to 25 minutes for commuters on the North-South Line between Woodlands and Ang Mo Kio MRT stations on Wednesday. (PHOTO: File photo from Yahoo News Singapore)

SINGAPORE — Due to a train fault, there were train delays of up to 25 minutes on the North-South Line (NSL) between Woodlands and Ang Mo Kio MRT stations on Wednesday morning (22 February).

This is the third time in three weeks that delays have occurred on the NSL.

On 6 February and 8 February, a track fault and a track point fault had respectively caused disruptions for commuters on the NSL.

SMRT had announced in a tweet at around 10.20am that travel time between Woodlands and Yishun stations towards Marina South Pier is expected to increase by 15 minutes because of the delay.

[NSL]: Due to a train fault, pls add 15mins train travel time btwn #Woodlands and #AngMoKio. Free regular bus svcs is available btwn #Woodlands and #AngMoKio. Our station staff will assist. — SMRT Corporation (@SMRT_Singapore) February 22, 2023

There was also a later announcement that advised commuters to add 25 minutes to their commute between Woodlands and Ang Mo Kio stations.

In a tweet posted at 11.10am, SMRT confirmed that the train services are "progressively returning back to normal."

Free bus services between Woodlands and Ang Mo Kio will still be available for commuters.

[NSL] UPDATE: Train svcs between Woodlands and Ang Mo Kio is progressively returning back to normal. Free regular bus svcs between Woodlands and Ang Mo Kio is still available. — SMRT Corporation (@SMRT_Singapore) February 22, 2023

Do you have a story tip? Email: sgnews.tips@yahooinc.com.

You can also follow us on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and Twitter. Also check out our Southeast Asia, Food, and Gaming channels on YouTube.