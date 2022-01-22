Two children found dead at Greenridge Crescent Playground: report

Two children were found dead at Greenridge Crescent Playground. (SCREENSHOT: Google Maps)

SINGAPORE — Two children were discovered dead at Greenridge Crescent Playground, a secluded park in the Toh Yi estate at Upper Bukit Timah, on Friday evening (21 January).

The Straits Times reported that officers from the police's Gurkha contingent were at the location on Saturday noon, and were seen walking inside a canal nearby and combing the forested area behind the playground.

Police vehicles were also parked along Greenridge Crescent, and officers dressed in plain clothes were spotted speaking to residents around the estate, the national broadsheet reported.

In photos taken last night, at least four police vans were seen parked along the side of the road at the estate.

Yahoo News Singapore has contacted the police for comment.

This is a developing story.

