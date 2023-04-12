Singapore Police with two found hikers (left) and boat on MacRitchie Reservoir (Photos: Singapore Police Force/Facebook)

SINGAPORE - Two hikers, aged 67 and 51, were found unhurt after getting lost in the lush forested area within the MacRitchie Nature Trail & Reservoir Park in Singapore on Monday (10 April).

The Singapore Police Force (SPF) was alerted on Monday afternoon at 4.56pm about a man who had gone astray.

Police officers from Tanglin Division, Gurkha Contingent and the Aerial Response Team were swiftly deployed to locate the missing man.

Officers from the National Parks Board (NParks) and Singapore's National Water Agency, PUB, also assisted in the search.

Less than three hours later, at 7.02pm, the missing man was located, accompanied by another male hiker. Both men were found to be in good health and unharmed.

NParks, in its advisory to the public, stresses the importance of staying on designated trails while trekking, and adhering to the designated opening hours of nature reserves and nature parks, which are from 7am to 7pm.

For urgent matters, members of the public can contact the NParks helpline at 1800-471 7300.

