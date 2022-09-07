Two sauces, wafers being recalled over undeclared allergens: SFA

From left to right: ABC Sweet Soy Sauce, ABC Sambal Ayam Goreng Sauce, and Fukutoku Seika soft cream wafers. (PHOTOS: Singapore Food Agency)

SINGAPORE — Three products have been recalled by the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) due to the presence of undeclared allergens.

Egg white and wheat flour were found in Fukutoku Seika soft cream wafers from Japan, while sulphur dioxide was found in ABC Sweet Soy Sauce and ABC Sambal Ayam Goreng Sauce from Indonesia, SFA said in a statement.

The ABC Sambal Ayam Goreng Sauce was also found to contain contained benzoic acid, which was not declared on the food packaging labels. Both the levels of sulphur dioxide and benzoic acid detected fall within the maximum levels permitted in sauce.

The Japanese wafers were imported by Sinhua Hock Kee Trading, while the Indonesian sauces were imported by New Intention Trading Co and Arklife Distributors.

SFA has directed the importers to recall the three products as a precautionary measure, which is ongoing.

In general, the presence of sulphur dioxide, egg white, and wheat flour allergens does not pose a food safety issue except for those who are allergic to them, SFA added.

Consumers who have bought any of the products, and who are allergic to the allergens, should not consume them, SFA said. They can contact their point of purchase for enquiries, it added.

Food products containing ingredients that are known to cause hypersensitivity must be declared on food packaging labels under the Singapore Food Regulations.

All ingredients in pre-packed food should be specified on the product label in descending order of the proportions by weight.

Do you have a story tip? Email: sgnews.tips@yahooinc.com.

You can also follow us on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and Twitter. Also check out our Southeast Asia, Food, and Gaming channels on YouTube.