Two winners net over $5.5 million each in Toto draw; 1st winners since 6 Oct

One of the winning tickets of the Toto draw on 17 October 2022 was bought at the Singapore Pools branch at the FairPrice outlet in Toa Payoh HDB Centre. (PHOTO: Yahoo News Singapore/Google Maps)

SINGAPORE — There were two winners for the most recent Toto draw on Monday (17 October), with each winning a cool $5,560,463.

This is the first top prize to be drawn since 6 October.

According to the Singapore Pools website, there were two winners to share the Group 1 prize of $11,120,927.

MSNews.com reported that one of the winners bought the winning ticket at the FairPrice outlet at Toa Payoh HDB Centre. The ticket was a Quick Pick System 8 entry, which costs at least $28.

The outlet had previously sold seven winning tickets and 20 Group 2 tickets, making it a popular location among punters.

The other winning ticket was an iTOTO System 12 entry.

Besides the jackpot winners, there were also 16 Group 2 winners. Each of them won S$74, 361.

