Ukraine crisis: Economic risks to Singapore ‘increased significantly’ – Gan Kim Yong

Trade and Industry Minister Gan Kim Yong speaking in Parliament on the Ukraine-Russia crisis on 28 February 2022. (SCREENSHOT: Ministry of Communications and Industry/YouTube)

SINGAPORE — The downside economic risks faced by Singapore have “increased significantly” due to the ongoing Russia-Ukraine crisis, said Trade and Industry Minister Gan Kim Yong on Monday (28 February).

Speaking during the debate on Budget 2022 in Parliament, Gan said the crisis has clouded Singapore’s economic outlook. At this point, it is difficult to estimate the impact on Singapore's gross domestic product and inflation, he added.

The economic impact will depend on how the conflict unfolds, the global response to the situation, and the long-term impact on the global economy, Gan said.

“However, what is clear is that inflationary pressures are likely to rise further in the near term, especially through an increase in the prices of oil related items in the first instance.”

MORE TO COME