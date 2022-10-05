Ulu Pandan to be first car-lite HDB estate with more greenery, 3 others chosen
SINGAPORE — Ulu Pandan, Mount Pleasant, Tengah and the Keppel Club site at the Greater Southern Waterfront will be gazetted as car-lite Housing and Development Board (HDB) estates from 31 October, said HDB on Wednesday (5 October).
These estates will have fewer parking lots and more greenery for better sustainability.
In addition, Pearl's Hill and Tanjong Rhu will also be gazetted as car-lite areas.
Car-lite areas are planned upfront with good public transport, walking and cycling connections, allowing for fewer parking lots, said HDB in a press release.
Parking lots will be prioritised for residents in these areas through these new measures:
Season parking will be reduced and restricted to residents only, and will be prioritised for the first car of households.
Residents who buy season parking for their second and subsequent vehicles will be charged a higher Tier 2 season parking rate, subject to availability.
Parking charges may be adjusted based on demand for the fewer short-term parking lots for visitors.
Ulu Pandan to be first HDB car-lite precinct
The first Build-To-Order (BTO) flats in Ulu Pandan will be launched in the November sales exercise, and it will be the first HDB car-lite precinct.
The flats will be designed to integrate greenery in areas such as the Ulu Pandan Canal and a natural stream, said HDB.
"Water-sensitive urban design, including elements such as rain gardens and bio-swales will also be integrated with the new housing precincts," it added.
Residents will get sheltered elevated linkways connecting them directly to Dover MRT station and barrier-free accessibility to bus stops along Commonwealth Avenue.
Vehicular roads will be located at the perimeter of the precincts, away from the main pedestrian walkway. Walking and cycling paths will connect residents to the neighbourhood centre and key amenities in Ghim Moh via the Park Connector Network.
HDB said it will continue to monitor parking demand upon completion of the Ulu Pandan development, and adjust parking measures if necessary.
"With more upcoming HDB car-lite precincts planned within gazetted car-lite areas, residents can look forward to more shared community spaces, greenery and improved connectivity in their estate."
Do you have a story tip? Email: sgnews.tips@yahooinc.com.
You can also follow us on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and Twitter. Also check out our Southeast Asia, Food, and Gaming channels on YouTube.