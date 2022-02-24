Unvaccinated man lied to gain entry to hawker centre, attacked NEA officers

Redhill Food Centre (PHOTO: Google Street View)

SINGAPORE — An unvaccinated man who was told to leave a hawker centre by several National Environment Agency officers challenged and assaulted them.

Chua Soon Hean, 54, was jailed for 26 weeks on Thursday (24 February) after pleading guilty to causing hurt to to a public servant by deterring him from discharging his duties and intentionally entering Redhill Food Centre despite knowing that he was in breach of COVID-19 rules. Another two similar charges, including one for taking off his mask, were considered for his sentencing.

The vaccinated-differentiated safe management measures (VDS) were implemented since 10 August 2021 in order to reduce the strain on the healthcare system and to protect those who were not fully vaccinated. From 13 October 2021, the measures criminalised the act of an unvaccinated person entering or remaining in a restricted place without a cleared vaccination status.

Refusing to provide name, vaccination status, and evidence of vaccination status on request by an authorised person at a restricted place was also criminalised. Only vaccinated individuals were allowed to dine in pairs at food and beverage places like Redhill Food Centre at the time of the incident.

At the time of Chua’s offences on 23 October 2021, five NEA officers were deployed to Redhill Food Centre to enforce the VDS.

Chua arrived at night with his girlfriend at the location as he had arranged to meet with his friends there to drink and eat.

Chua was stopped at the entrance of the food centre to check in via SafeEntry. Chua, who was unvaccinated, lied that he did not have his SafeEntry token and just wanted to buy takeaway food. He was then allowed entry.

Upon entry, Chua stood by a table with his friends and took off his mask. When several NEA officers approached them, he wore his mask.

The NEA officers told the group not to intermingle and to sit in groups of two. The group then separated, with Chua and his girlfriend sitting at a nearby table. The officers then proceeded to check the vaccination status of each person, including Chua.

Chua claimed that he did not have his phone or the TraceTogether token with him. Two officers then asked for Chua’s NRIC, and found that he was not vaccinated.

Asked how he managed to enter, Chua lied that there was no one at the entrance to check his vaccination status. He was told to leave the food centre but he refused.

He asked one of the two NEA officers why the officer did not check the vaccination status of other people and began shouting. He pushed the officer on his shoulder and charged at the other officer who tried to intervene. Chua ended up punching the second officer on his face and the first officer on his neck.

Chua’s friends intervened and held him back but he continued to challenge the NEA officers to a fight.

During investigations, Chua admitted that he knew he was not supposed to be dining and drinking at the food centre.

“He claimed that he chose to sit in the food centre because he was used to it" and that it was hard for him to adjust to the latest COVID rules, said the prosecution.

The NEA officer who was punched on his neck was found with neck contusions and given five days of medical leave.

In mitigation, Chua asked for a lighter sentence and said he had been remanded for over a month and had not seen his girlfriend.

