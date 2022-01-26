Unvaccinated people can attend private worship in groups of 5: MCCY

Church members attending a small group service via a pre-recorded mass in Singapore. (PHOTO: AFP via Getty Images)

SINGAPORE — Unvaccinated individuals can continue to attend private worship in groups of five, when expanded vaccination-differentiated safe management measures (VDS) for religious services kick in next month.

They may do so while interacting with a fully vaccinated religious worker, said the Ministry of Culture, Community and Youth (MCCY) on Tuesday (25 January), in an update on the Crisis Preparedness for Religious Organisations (CPRO) website.

"Given the prevailing permissible group size of 5 for social gatherings, religious organisations can continue to allow one group of up to 5 persons (regardless of vaccination status) at any one time to conduct private worship in the place of worship," said the ministry.

While in the place of worship, private worshippers must remain masked at all times. There should also be no mingling between the private worship group and persons involved in worship services and other religious activities, which are subject to VDS.

Last month, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said that from 1 February, all events must implement VDS. Events with less than 50 in attendance are currently allowed to proceed without VDS.

This means that only fully vaccinated individuals, those who are medically ineligible for vaccines or have recovered from COVID, as well as children aged 12 and below, can attend congregational and worship services.

Up to 1,000 worshippers may attend these services, but must be segregated into zones of no more than 100.

