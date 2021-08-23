Unvaccinated woman, 86, is Singapore's 50th COVID fatality – and 13th in Aug alone

Changi General Hospital. (SCREENCAP: Google Maps Streetview)

SINGAPORE — An 86-year-old Singaporean woman, who was unvaccinated, has become Singapore's 50th COVID-19 related fatality.

This makes her the 13th patient here to have died from complications due to the coronavirus this month.

The woman, who was first reported as a case on 2 August, had been admitted to Changi General Hospital on 23 July for an unrelated medical condition, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) on Monday (23 August).

She had tested negative for COVID-19 during her admission and again on 29 July.

The woman was detected when she was tested on 2 August as she had been identified as a close contact of a patient who was a confirmed case.

"She had not been vaccinated against COVID-19, and had a history of cancer and hypertension," said the MOH.

This comes a day after the ministry confirmed two COVID-19 related deaths.

Prior to Sunday's announcement, 10 others had succumbed to the virus in August: a 34-year-old Ukrainian man on 1 August, a 58-year-old Singaporean woman on 2 August, a 79-year-old Singaporean man on 4 August, a 63-year-old Singaporean man on 5 August, an 80-year-old Singaporean woman on 7 August, a 69-year-old Singaporean man on 11 August, an 84-year-old Singaporean man on 13 August, a 64-year-old Singaporean man last Monday, a 90-year-old Singaporean man last Tuesday, and an 82-year-old Singaporean man last Thursday.

Stay in the know on-the-go: Join Yahoo Singapore's Telegram channel at http://t.me/YahooSingapore