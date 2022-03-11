Up to 30,000 vaccinated migrant workers can visit community weekends, 15,000 weekdays

Migrant workers wait in queue to undergo routine COVID-19 testing on 9 October 2021 in Singapore. (PHOTO: NurPhoto via Getty Images)

SINGAPORE — Up to 15,000 vaccinated migrant workers (MWs) can visit the community on weekdays, and up to 30,000 of them can do so on weekends and public holidays holidays for up to 8 hours per visit from 15 March, said the multi-ministry COVID-19 taskforce on Friday (11 March).

This is an increase from the current quotas of 3,000 on weekdays, and 6,000 for weekends and public holidays.

The number of COVID-19 cases within dormitories has stayed very low over the past few weeks, the Ministry of Health said in a statement. Vaccination coverage and booster take-up amongst MWs have been very strong and the MW population has become very resilient to COVID-19 infections.

“To manage crowding at popular locations, MWs will continue to apply to visit their selected locations in the community. MOM will monitor the application numbers and continue to conduct regular checks at potential congregation hotspots,” MOH said in a statement.

Meanwhile, MOH said there has not been clear evidence suggesting that transient contact while playing sports leads to infections.

“Conversely, two years of SMMs (safe management measures) have taken its toll on the physical, emotional and mental well-being of our people, especially the young,” MOH said.

From 15 March, team sports for up to 30 fully vaccinated persons will be allowed to proceed at selected supervised or operated sports facilities. The Ministry of Culture, Community and Youth will progressively expand the number of venues in the coming weeks.

The prevailing community SMMs will apply before and after the sport activity, and during rest breaks.

No additional testing requirement will be imposed as long as all participants are fully vaccinated, but participants are encouraged to self-test before arriving for the sports activity, and to stay home if they test positive or develop symptoms. Participants will be required to complete a health declaration form prior to the sports activity.

From 15 March, the Ministry of Manpower will also streamline the SMMs for MWs living in dormitories to align with the latest SMMs for the community.

Usage of sports facilities, group sizes and events in dormitories and Recreation Centres will be aligned with that of the community. For example, MWs can resume all sports activities involving up to 30 fully vaccinated persons at supervised sports facilities within dormitories and Recreation Centres.