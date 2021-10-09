Unvaccinated persons cannot dine in at hawker centres, enter malls from 13 Oct

The Amoy Street Food Centre. (PHOTO: Dhany Osman / Yahoo News Singapore)

SINGAPORE — From next Wednesday (13 October), only up to two persons per group who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 can dine in at hawker centres and coffee shops, and enter shopping malls and attractions.

The expanded vaccination-differentiated safe management measures (VDS) were announced by the multi-ministry taskforce (MTF) on COVID-19 at a media conference on Saturday.

“Epidemiological investigations have identified food and beverage (F&B) settings such as hawker centres, retail establishments, and shopping centres as settings frequently visited by a significant proportion of COVID-19 positive cases, including those who are unvaccinated, and later on fell very sick,” said the Ministry of Health in a statement.

Those who do not meet the criteria for regular F&B establishments can still buy take-away food.

Children aged 11 years and below, recovered individuals, and unvaccinated individuals with a valid negative pre-event test result can be included in the group of two.

Singapore returned to a two-person dining-in rule for a period of four weeks from 27 September, as it aimed to slow down community COVID-19 transmission. The MTF announced last month that groups of up to two persons are allowed to dine-in at certain F&B establishments, if all the diners are fully vaccinated. This was a reduction from the current limit of five persons for dine-in.