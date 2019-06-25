US pressure on Seoul over Huawei taps into fears of North Korea

The United States is turning up the heat on its ally South Korea over Huawei, playing on Seoul’s fears of losing access to the intelligence that helps it keep a check on its bellicose northern neighbour.

The pressure campaign, part of a broader effort by Washington to isolate the Chinese tech giant, highlights the dilemma faced by the administration of Moon Jae-in as it tries to maintain a precarious balance between its security ally, the US, and its top trading partner, China.

Among the closest US allies in Asia, Seoul relies on Washington’s intelligence-gathering capabilities to keep tabs on the bellicose North, with which it fought a civil war from 1950-1953 that left up to 4 million people dead. Under a mutual defence pact signed in the aftermath of the conflict, South Korea hosts 28,500 US troops on its soil as a bulwark against provocations by the North, with which it remains technically at war.

US and South Korean soldiers pose on a floating bridge on the Hantan river during a joint military exercise simulating an attack from North Korea. South Korea hosts 28,500 US troops on its soil. Photo: AP More

“Many people in South Korea are very much concerned that if the Moon Jae-in government does not participate in the US-led anti-Huawei campaign, there will be no exchange of military information between the two countries,” said Kim Jong-ha, a security expert at Hannam University in South Korea’s Daejeon. “Further, this could eventually lead to a breakdown of the alliance.”

In an interview published by South Korea’s Donga newspaper on Monday, Randall Schriver, the Pentagon’s top official for the region, issued a veiled warning against embracing Huawei.

“The United States doesn’t want to see a situation arise where we don’t have confidence in sharing sensitive information with our ally and information being safeguarded,” said Schriver, assistant secretary of defence for Asian and Pacific security affairs.

Asked if it would be difficult to share intelligence on North Korea with Seoul if it relied on Huawei technology, Schriver said: “We hope that situation doesn’t come about.”

Randall Schriver, Washington’s assistant secretary of defence for Asian and Pacific security affairs. More

The comments came just weeks after Harry Harris, the US ambassador to South Korea, issued a similar caution about the Shenzhen-based firm.

Harris told the Chosun newspaper on June 7 the US did not want to “expose sensitive security information to an unacceptable risk level” and would “have to re-evaluate how we share information with allies”.

In a speech delivered to the Korea Association of Military Studies on the same day, the envoy said the US was “naturally concerned about the security implications” of Huawei’s involvement in South Korea’s 5G network.

So far, South Korea, which in April became the world’s first country to roll out 5G nationwide, has left the decision to use Huawei technology in the hands of local telecoms firms, refusing to take a position on the escalating rivalry between Washington and Beijing.

“Moon wants to defer any decision-making responsibility on Huawei to Korean companies,” Choo Jae-woo, a professor of Chinese foreign policy at Kyung Hee University in Seoul. “He has no clue as to how the matter constitutes a national security issue.”

Among the country’s three carriers, LG Uplus, the smallest, has tapped Huawei base stations and transmitters for its service, with the others choosing equipment from Samsung Electronics, Ericsson and Nokia.

Huawei, for its part, has taken a low-key approach to its engagements in South Korea to avoid stirring controversy. In May it unveiled an 5G laboratory in the Junggu district of Seoul, but did not invite media to the launch.