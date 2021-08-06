‘Vaccinate or regular test’ regime for some sectors from 1 Oct: MTF

FILE PHOTO: Getty Images

SINGAPORE — From 1 October, the government will impose a “vaccinate or regular test” regime for certain sectors as part of Singapore’s safe management measures against COVID-19, said the multi-ministry taskforce on the pandemic on Friday (6 August).

Beyond the date, any unvaccinated persons from the sectors will have to be tested with an ART kit twice a week. For the small group that remains medically ineligible for vaccines, the Government will subsidise their tests.

The regime will apply to those working in the healthcare sector, eldercare sector and settings with children 12 years and below. “This protects vulnerable segments of the population such as the elderly, children, and sick,” the Ministry of Health said in a statement.

It will also apply to individuals working in sectors that interact with customers in higher-risk mask-off settings, and at borders or COVID-19 frontline work. These sectors include food and beverage establishments, gyms and fitness studios, and personal care services.

The Public Service will take the lead in introducing this requirement for public officers, including the uniformed services, MOH said.

