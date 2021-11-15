Vaccinated S Korean travellers who have recovered from COVID allowed into Singapore: Iswaran

Changi International Airport. (PHOTO: Getty Images)

SINGAPORE — South Korean travellers who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and have recovered from the disease will continue to be allowed to enter Singapore, said Transport Minister S Iswaran on Monday (15 November).

This comes as South Korean authorities announced on 10 November that fully vaccinated travellers from Singapore going to South Korea who have had COVID-19 will not be allowed to enter as they may still test positive after recovery.

"The short answer is we are not at this stage contemplating a similar measure with respect to (South) Korea. But we are monitoring the situation and we will if it's warranted, take the appropriate steps and then make announcements," said Iswaran in response to a question by a reporter during a virtual press conference chaired by the multi-ministry COVID-19 taskforce.

The vaccinated travel lane (VTL) arrangement between the two countries took effect on Monday.

Iswaran also announced that Singapore will have VTL arrangements with five more countries under the Category II classification: Indonesia, India, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, and Saudi Arabia. This brings the total number of countries with which Singapore has signed VTL deals to 21.

Under a VTL deal, fully vaccinated visitors can travel to either country without having to be quarantined, in addition to being accorded the same privileges as fully vaccinated citizens.

A VTL over land between Singapore and Malaysia may open in a few weeks' time. This follows a similar arrangement for flights between Changi Airport and Kuala Lumpur International Airport, which will take effect from 29 November.

Iswaran also addressed concerns over the decision of the Council of the European Union (EU) to remove Singapore from its "whitelist" of countries not subjected to travel restrictions as well as a decision by the US last month to downgrade its COVID-19 health advisory for travel into Singapore.

"The global COVID-19 pandemic is evolving, with the risk of new variants and waves of infection. We must expect and accept that border policies may change as situations change," he said.

Health Minister Ong Ye Kung said that while cases continue to rise in Europe, overall infection rates in some countries on the continent are comparable with that in Singapore. The World Health Organization reported last week that coronavirus deaths rose by 10 per cent in Europe in the past week, making it the only region where both cases and deaths are steadily increasing.

Citing the VTL arrangement with the Netherlands, Ong said that while the European country's infection rate is slightly higher than that in Singapore and rising, the city-state does not think it is necessary to rescind the arrangement or reduce the quotas.

"Imported cases are still a very small fraction of total community cases, and do not significantly affect local transmissions," he noted.

With a quota of only six flights a week from the Netherlands and fully vaccinated travellers tested before departure and upon arrival, it is "very unlikely" that maintaining the arrangement would increase the burden on Singapore's hospital and healthcare system, Ong said.

Apart from the Netherlands, European countries that have VTL arrangements with Singapore are Denmark, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Switzerland, Finland, Sweden, and the UK.

