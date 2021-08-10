(Photo: Riot Games)

The field for the 2021 VALORANT Champions Tour (VCT) Southeast Asia Stage 3 Challengers Playoffs has been set, with 16 of the best VALORANT teams in the region gearing up to compete for two spots in next month's VCT Stage 3 Masters tournament in Berlin, Germany.

The teams in the SEA Stage 3 Challengers Playoffs are comprised of the winners of the three Challengers tournaments for the Philippines, Thailand, Indonesia, and Vietnam as well as the two qualifying events for Malaysia and Singapore as well as Hong Kong and Taiwan.

The list of teams in the SEA Stage 3 Challengers Playoffs are as follows:

Philippines: Bren Esports, Galaxy Racer, Oasis Gaming

Thailand: X10 Esports, FULL SENSE, Sharper Esports

Indonesia: ONIC Esports, Alter Ego, BOOM Esports

Vietnam: Team Big BAAM, CERBERUS Esports, EGO

Malaysia and Singapore: UwU, Paper Rex

Hong Kong and Taiwan: CBT Gaming, Five Ace Esports

The SEA Stage 3 Challengers Playoffs will take place from 12 to 22 August, starting with a single round-robin group stage from 12 to 15 August. The 16 teams will be split into groups of four teams each, with the top two teams of each group advancing to the playoffs while the bottom two are eliminated early.

A three-day break will follow the conclusion of the group stage before the playoffs kick off from 19 to 22 August. The playoffs will follow a double-elimination format featuring best-of-three matches, with all qualified teams starting in the upper bracket.

The finalists of the SEA Stage 3 Challengers Playoffs will earn the coveted spots in Masters Berlin and compete in the best-of-five grand finals for the grand prize of US$25,000.

Thai powerhouse X10 Esports stand as the favourites to win the tournament, as they notably won both the SEA regional finals for Stage 1 and Stage 2 of the 2021 VCT and even represented the region in the Stage 2 Masters tournament in Reykjavík, Iceland. However, the Thai hopefuls are notably playing without prodigy Patiphan "Patiphan" Chaiwong, who was sidelined due to injury in early July.

Masters Berlin will take place in the Verti Music Hall from 9 to 19 September and will be third and final Masters tournament of the 2021 VCT, with the winning team receiving a direct seed to the VALORANT Champions tournament at the end of the year.

