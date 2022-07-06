VALORANT Masters Copenhagen: Fnatic, FPX, Guild Esports carry the banner for EMEA

Can FunPlus Phoenix, Fnatic, and Guild Esports carry EMEA to the top at Masters Copenhagen? Pictured: FunPlus Phoenix, Fnatic Enzo, Guild Esports Sayf. (Photos: FunPlus Phoenix, VALORANT Esports, Guild Esports)

The VALORANT Champions Tour (VCT) 2022 Stage 2 Masters tournament in Copenhagen, Denmark is almost upon us. Tension and excitement are running high among the global VALORANT fanbase.

But, before all the fun begins, do you already know which teams are playing?

With 12 teams from different regions proving their mettle and qualifying for this tournament, there's undoubtedly plenty of range to be found in the upcoming games, with some surprises to boot.

So, before the tournament starts, let's look at all the teams competing, starting with our challengers from EMEA: Fnatic, FPX, and Guild Esports.

Fnatic

(Photo: Fnatic)

Fnatic are easily one of the hottest teams in VALORANT right now, and it's for the simple fact that they have already won two Stage 2 Challengers events despite being a relatively young team.

The team first made a mark in May last year when they finished second in the EMEA Stage 2 Challengers, narrowling falling 2-3 to Team Liquid in the finals. They then followed that up with another second place finish in the Stage 2 Masters Reykjavik, losing to Sentinels in the finals, less than a month later.

Fnatic had a rougher start this year, however, as they only finished third in the EMEA Stage 1 Challengers and fell in 11th-12th place at Stage 1 Masters Reykjavik.

The team quickly bounced back and qualified for Masters Copenhagen by taking the championship in the EMEA Stage 2 Challengers by sweeping FunPlus Phoenix 3-0 in the grand finals.

Per the members, it's all about hard work and showing up, as the team has carved a name for themselves by being at the lead for EMEA teams.

Of course, it doesn't hurt that Fnatic also has Jake "Boaster" Howlett as their in-game leader, one of the scene's most hardworking players right now. And with hard-hitters like James "Mistic" Orfila and Emir "Alfajer" Ali Bedder, it's hard not to get pumped.

As they prepare for Stage 2 Masters Copenhagen, expect that trademark grind and teamwork that makes Fnatic a serious contender to bag the top spot.

Roster:

Jake "Boaster" Howlett James "Mistic" Orfila Nikita "Derke" Sirmitev Enzo "Enzo" Mestari Emir "Alfajer" Ali Bedder

FunPlus Phoenix

(Photo: FunPlus Phoenix)

If there's a team that's currently facing plenty of challenges outside the games, it's FunPlus Phoenix.

Hailing from Russia, the team, unfortunately, had to opt out of this year's Masters Reykjavik because of travel restrictions despite winning the EMEA Stage 1 Challengers.

Still, the team managed to bounce back and fight through the EMEA Stage 2 Challengers, where they, unfortunately, lost to Fnatic in a 0-3 sweep in the grand finals.

Fortunately, coming in second place gave them a ticket to Masters Copenhagen, where they're hoping for a rematch against their regional rival. After all, FPX won three out of the six times they faced Fnatic.

The team needs to recompose itself if it hopes to not only get that rematch but win it this time. But with strong players like Andrey "Shao" Kiprsky and Dmitry "SUYGETSU" Ilyushin only having a 50/50 chance of attending because of the ongoing war in Ukraine, it won't be easy.

Roster:

Kyrylo "ANGE1" Karasov Andrey "Shao" Kiprsky Pontus "Zyppan" Eek Dmitry "SUYGETSU" Ilyushin Ardis "ardiis" Svarenieks

Guild Esports

(Photo: Guild Esports)

Riding off the back of a fantastic EMEA Stage 2 Challengers performance, Guild Esports joins the fray as one of the up-and-coming teams in Masters Copenhagen.

Under the leadership of Leo "Leo" Jannesson and Saif "Sayf" Jibraeel, Guild Esports managed to showcase excellent skills and firepower against their opponents, even with a brand new squad this 2022.

Unfortunately, the group faced several challenges, including roster problems and underperformance.

Still, the squad is back in form for Masters Copenhagen and is rearing to showcase the quick plays and strategies that helped them go undefeated in the open qualifiers for EMEA Stage 1 Challengers.

However, time will tell if they can keep that up, and we'll have to find out.

Roster:

Leo "Leo" Jannesson Saif "Sayf" Jibraeel Jose Luis "koldamenta" Aranguren Herrero Russel "Russ" Mendes Nikita "trexx" Cherednichenko

Masters Copenhagen will see 12 of the top VALORANT teams from all over the world clashing with each other from 10 to 24 July, all for the chance to reign victorious as the Copenhagen champions and claim a spot in VALORANT Champions 2022 in Istanbul come September.

For everything you need to know about Masters Copenhagen, check here.

