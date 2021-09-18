Team Envy poses after a victory at the VALORANT Champions Tour 2021: Stage 3 Masters in Berlin, Germany. (Photo: Colin Young-Wolff/Riot Games via Getty Images)

There will be a new champion will be crowned at the 2021 VALORANT Champions Tour (VCT) Stage 3 Masters tournament in Berlin, Germany.

The tournament's intense first playoff day on Saturday (18 September) saw North America's Team Envy send defending Masters Reykjavík champions Sentinels to an early exit with a resounding 2-0 sweep in the quarterfinals.

Envy had a dominant run in the group stage, as they swept through Keyd Stars from Brazil and KRÜ Esports from Latin America to top Group B. Meanwhile, Sentinels only finished in second place in Group D after getting swept by Europe's G2 Esports. That then set up a marquee matchup between the two North American powerhouses in the first round of VCT Masters Berlin's single-elimination playoffs.

Envy started the series strong, as they finished the first half of game one in Haven with a dominant 9-3 lead. However, Sentinels were able to rally after the side switch and go on a 9-3 run of their own to force the game to overtime.

Both squads were still in a deadlock after the first round of overtime, but Envy were able to outlast their opponents and take the back-to-back round wins they needed to take a 15-13 win in game one.

Game two in Split started out as a much closer affair, with Envy holding a 7-5 lead by halftime. Despite Sentinels' best efforts to force the series to a deciding third game, Envy went on a dominant 6-2 run after the side switch to claim a 13-7 win in game two and sweep the series 2-0.

With their victory, Envy advance to the semifinals while Sentinels bow out of VCT Masters Berlin in 5th-8th place and with US$25,000 in consolation. Despite an early exit from Berlin, Sentinels will surely be looking to bounce back in VALORANT Champions.

Meanwhile, the other quarterfinals matches ended with 100 Thieves scoring a 2-1 comeback victory over Acend, Gambit Esports outlasting Vision Strikers 2-1, and G2 Esports sweeping KRÜ Esports 2-0.

The VCT Masters Berlin semifinals on Sunday (19 September) will see Envy take on 100 Thieves while Gambit Esports will be going up against G2 Esports.

(Photo: VALORANT Esports/Riot Games)

VCT Masters Berlin will conclude on Monday (20 September), with the champions walking away with the grand prize of US$225,000 and a coveted direct seed to VALORANT Champions — the 2021 VCT's final and marquee tournament — in December.

Team Envy VALORANT roster:

Pujan "FNS" Mehta Victor "Victor" Wong Austin "crashies" Roberts Jaccob "yay" Whiteaker Jimmy "Marved" Nguyen

Sentinels VALORANT roster:

Shahzeb "ShahZaM" Khan Hunter "SicK" Mims Michael "dapr" Gulino Jared "zombs" Gitlin Tyson "TenZ" Ngo

