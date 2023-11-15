Veteran Singapore actor Tang Hu dies in hospital, aged 85

Veteran Singapore actor Tang Hu has died at age 84. (PHOTO: 8World)

SINGAPORE — Veteran Singapore actor Tang Hu died on Wednesday (15 November), after being admitted into hospital last Thursday with toe inflammation and fever. He was 85 years old.

The prolific supporting actor was a familiar face in Singapore-made drama serials such as Son Of Pulau Tekong (1985) and Painted Faces (1987), and last appeared in 2008's Folks Jump Over The Wall with Kym Ng and Bryan Wong. He was also a popular host of food shows on television.

The retired actor had suffered diabetes for years, and had to amputate the little toe on his right foot after a blood clot was found in 2020.

A year later, however, his condition worsened and his right leg had to be amputated below the knee. Chinese daily Lianhe Zaobao reported that Tang was subsequently fitted with a prosthetic leg after physiotherapy and had been resting at home since then.

Do you have a story tip? Email: sgnews.tips@yahooinc.com.

You can also follow us on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and Twitter. Also check out our Southeast Asia, Food, and Gaming channels on YouTube.