Vietnam SEA Games postponed to 2022 amid COVID-19 pandemic
SINGAPORE — The 2021 Southeast Asia (SEA) Games, originally scheduled to be held in the Vietnam capital of Hanoi from 21 November to 2 December, has been postponed until next year.
The SEA Games Federation made the announcement following a meeting among the members on Thursday (8 July).
In a media release, the federation praised the work done so far by the Vietnam Organising Committee, but took note of the current conditions of the COVID-19 pandemic around the Southeast Asian region.
"A new date will now be determined by the SEA Games Federation Council," it added.
