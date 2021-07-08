Vietnam SEA Games postponed to 2022 amid COVID-19 pandemic

The Singapore contingent at the 2019 SEA Games. (FILE PHOTO: Reuters/Eloisa Lopez)

SINGAPORE — The 2021 Southeast Asia (SEA) Games, originally scheduled to be held in the Vietnam capital of Hanoi from 21 November to 2 December, has been postponed until next year.

The SEA Games Federation made the announcement following a meeting among the members on Thursday (8 July).

In a media release, the federation praised the work done so far by the Vietnam Organising Committee, but took note of the current conditions of the COVID-19 pandemic around the Southeast Asian region.

"A new date will now be determined by the SEA Games Federation Council," it added.

