Vikram Bhatt Ties the Knot With Shwetambari Soni in a Secret Wedding – Reports
Filmmaker Vikram Bhatt is married! As per Times of India, he has tied the knot with Shwetambari Soni. The report further hints that the couple got hitched last year in a secret wedding. Also, a source told the portal that "the marriage has happened, pucca." That's not it, as Soni turned a year older today (October 6), and so, Bhatt wished her on Facebook via an endearing post.
Vikram Bhatt Wishes Shwetambari Soni:
Vikram Bhatt Facebook
