Vikram Bhatt Ties the Knot With Shwetambari Soni in a Secret Wedding – Reports

Ani

New Delhi, Oct 4 (ANI): Congress Interim President Sonia Gandhi’s son-in-law and businessman, Robert Vadra, on October 04, alleged that Uttar Pradesh Police “manhandled and mistreated” his wife and All India Congress Committee (AICC) General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, while she was on her way to meet the families of victims of the violence in Lakhimpur Kheri. Talking to ANI, Vadra asserted that he and his family would continue their fight for the people of the country. He further alleged the government of using the central investigating agencies against the people dissent against the system."You cannot stop a person like Priyanka," said Vadra and further alleged that the UP Police pushed his wife while she was on her way to Lakhimpur Kheri. “I saw last night that how Priyanka was pushed around, her hands were twisted, she was caught by clothes. There was no warrant, all she was trying to do was meet the families of the people who lost their lives to sympathize,” he said.