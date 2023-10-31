Viral video of Grab rider flying to Singapore to get chicken rice for customer is 'fictional'

A man in Grab's iconic green uniform boards a plane from Bangkok to Singapore in a video disputed by the ride-hailing company as fictional.(PHOTO: Screengrab/Thita.vy/TikTok)

SINGAPORE — A viral TikTok video, which claimed that a Grab delivery rider had travelled from Thailand to Singapore to purchase chicken rice for a customer, has been debunked as a work of fiction.

A spokesperson from Grab clarified the situation in response to queries from Yahoo Southeast Asia on Tuesday (31 October).

Grab sets the record straight

The Grab spokesperson stated, “We understand that the fictional video was created by a member of the public independently.

"We do not offer such a service, and the person starring as a delivery-partner in the video is not registered with Grab."

The spokesperson explained that Grab's sole cross-border delivery service is the 100+ Cities Delivery programme, allowing users to send vouchers, gifts or food to loved ones residing in other Southeast Asian cities.

However, it does not support the ordering of food from different cities to be delivered back home.

Unusual chicken rice mission to Singapore

The video, which has garnered over three million views, depicts a Thai Grab delivery rider boarding an AirAsia flight while dressed in the distinctive green uniform of the company.

He is also shown carrying a Grab thermal delivery bag and his passport.

This 27-second video was shared on TikTok by user @thita.vy, who initially questioned the idea of people ordering food to the airport. The user later learnt from the Grab rider that he had been hired to travel to Singapore, purchase chicken rice, and deliver it back to Bangkok.

The fictional video has generated plenty of online chatter, with some netizens saying they were not surprised that rich people would commission such a service.

