Voters 'gave WP a mandate': Sengkang to be redrawn into 3 divisions

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Nicholas Yong
·Assistant News Editor
·3-min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
(L-R) Sengkang GRC MPs Jamus Lim and He Ting Ru, Workers&#39; Party chief Pritam Singh (centre), Sengkang MP Louis Chua and Aljunied GRC MP and WP co-chair Faisal Manap. (PHOTO: Nicholas Yong/ Yahoo News Singapore)
(L-R) Sengkang GRC MPs Jamus Lim and He Ting Ru, Workers' Party chief Pritam Singh (centre), Sengkang MP Louis Chua and Aljunied GRC MP and WP co-chair Faisal Manap. (PHOTO: Nicholas Yong/ Yahoo News Singapore)

SINGAPORE — With the resignation of Raeesah Khan from the Workers' Party (WP) and as a Member of Parliament (MP), Sengkang Group Representation Constituency (GRC) will be redrawn into three divisions, with her Compassvale ward divvied up among the three remaining GRC MPs, said the WP on Thursday (2 December). 

The ward will be taken care of by Sengkang MPs He Ting Ru, Louis Chua, and Jamus Lim, while party vice chair and Aljunied MP Faisal Manap will also chip in. 

Further, party chair Sylvia Lim stressed that under the Parliamentary Elections Act, there can be no by-election issued in a GRC unless all the members have vacated their seats. She noted that this was reaffirmed by the Court of Appeal in 2018, when it rejected an application to hold a by-election in Marsiling-Yew Tee GRC, following Halimah Yacob’s resignation as MP in order to run for president.

"The fact is that in the General Election last year, the voters of Sengkang gave the Workers Party a mandate to represent them in Parliament," said Lim. When asked if the remaining Sengkang MPs might step down to trigger a by-election, she replied emphatically, "No."

At a press conference held at the WP headquarters, party chief Pritam Singh earlier acknowledged that, a week after Raeesah Khan lied to Parliament in August about accompanying an alleged rape victim to make a police report, she had confessed the "untruth" to the party leadership.

Raeesah admitted in Parliament on 1 November that she had lied about the incident involving the alleged rape victim. The 27-year-old eventually resigned from the WP and as an MP on Tuesday.

Who will replace Raeesah?

INFOGRAPHIC: Workers&#39; Party
INFOGRAPHIC: Workers' Party

Yahoo News Singapore asked if the party had given any thought to Raeesah's eventual replacement, with an eye on the next General Election. Singh, who had earlier said that the party's vetting process for candidates would be reviewed, said this was "quite premature". 

Yahoo also asked: Given that the WP's parliamentary presence is now down to nine MPs, how would this affect the party's ability to raise issues in the House? And was it prepared for the issue to be raised in the House again, with the attendant implications: how can Singaporeans trust that a WP MP is telling the truth? 

Singh responded that a WP MP who is not truthful would have to account for their conduct, and face "very harsh outcomes". He also admitted that losing an MP is a "big thing", but noted that the WP MPs had continually raised important issues such as on wealth tax and inequality.  

"This is a strong team that we have here. And the team is made of stern stuff. The challenge just got harder. But I cannot think of any better people to take on that challenge," said the WP chief.

Stay in the know on-the-go: Join Yahoo Singapore's Telegram channel at http://t.me/YahooSingapore

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest stories

  • S.Leone capital's 'heat officer' makes helping poor a priority

    Sierra Leone's capital Freetown has appointed an official to combat extreme heat in an African first, with plans to plant one million trees and improve living conditions in the city's sprawling slums.

  • Barrier-breaking smash hit 'Money Heist' reaches end

    The cast of Netflix thriller Money Heist attend a photocall in Madrid to promote the fifth and final season of the Spanish series.

  • Russia and China are attacking US satellites with lasers and jammers ‘every day’ says top general

    China will overtake the United States in a space race by the end of the decade, General David Thompson warned

  • China calls on citizens to leave eastern Congo after attacks

    China on Wednesday urged its citizens to leave three provinces in eastern Congo as violence intensifies in the mineral-rich region. A posting from the Chinese Embassy in Kinshasa on the WeChat online messaging said a number of Chinese citizens had been attacked and kidnapped over the past month in the provinces of South Kivu, North Kivu and Ituri, where several anti-government rebel groups have a presence. It said Chinese residing in the three provinces should provide their personal details by Dec. 10 and make plans to leave for safer parts of Congo.

  • Bula! Joy as Fiji reopens borders to tourists

    Grass-skirted traditional dancers welcomed elated holidaymakers back to Fiji Wednesday, as the South Pacific nation opened its borders to international travellers for the first time since the pandemic began.

  • 6 issued warnings by police over protest outside MOE building

    Six individuals have been issued a warning by the police for being involved in an illegal protest outside the Ministry of Education headquarters earlier this year.

  • Arrested development: the unfinished church dividing Kosovo

    At first glance, the half-built Orthodox church in the heart of Kosovo's capital seems little more than a napping spot for stray dogs splayed out in a patch of unkempt weeds near the padlocked entrance.

  • Any Russian 'aggression' against Ukraine would draw 'serious' response says US

    Any new Russian "aggression" against Ukraine would result in a "serious" response, US diplomatic chief Antony Blinken warns in Riga on the sidelines of a NATO ministerial meeting.

  • Germany knock out Britain to reach Davis Cup semi-finals

    Kevin Krawietz and Tim Puetz beat British doubles pair Joe Salisbury and Neal Skupski in two tight sets to send Germany through to the Davis Cup semi-finals on Tuesday.

  • Peas on Earth: Iceland's veggie beer a Christmas hit

    A Christmas beer made from green peas and marinated red cabbage has become a festive hit in Iceland, flying off the shelves within hours.

  • Biden marks World AIDS Day with plan to eradicate disease

    President Joe Biden marked World AIDS Day on Wednesday with a speech declaring that an end to the epidemic in the United States is within reach.

  • Peru archeologists find mummy up to 1,200 years old

    The mummy is unusual because the man is bound, with his hands covering his face

  • Team Secret on who they want to face at VALORANT Champions 2021

    Ahead of the VALORANT Champions 2021, Yahoo Esports SEA caught up with Team Secret's VALORANT team who they're looking to play against in Berlin. VALORANT Champions is the crowning event of the 2021 VALORANT Champions Tour (VCT) and will see 16 of the best teams from all around the world duking it out from 1 to 12 December in Berlin, Germany for the right to be crowned as the first-ever VALORANT world champions. It features a total prize pool of US$1 million, with the champions taking the lion's share of US$350,000. All teams in the event are guaranteed to take home at least US$20,000 while eight squads that qualify for the playoffs will secure themselves at least US$40,000. VALORANT Champions features 16 of the best teams from across the VCT, with 12 teams getting direct invites to the tournament based on the amount of circuit points they amassed during the regular season while the remaining four teams earned their spot in the event through the last chance qualifiers.

  • 30 White rhinos resettle in Rwanda

    Thirty endangered white rhinos arrive in Rwanda after a long journey from South Africa in a Boeing 747, the largest single transfer of the species ever undertaken. The majestic animals, which can weigh up to two tonnes, travelled some 3,400 kilometres (2,100 miles) from South Africa's Phinda Private Game Reserve as part of a programme to replenish the species' population, decimated by poaching since the 1970s.

  • France to lift ban on southern Africa flights

    France will start allowing flights from southern Africa to land on its territory from Saturday, but with "drastic" restrictions allowing only French and EU residents to disembark, along with diplomats and flight crews, announces government spokesman Gabriel Attal.

  • US health panel endorses Merck Covid pill

    A panel of US health experts on Tuesday voted to recommend Merck's Covid pill for high-risk adults -- a new form of treatment that is easy to administer and could prove better able to withstand variants, including Omicron.

  • Divided Cyprus, island at frontline of migrant flow

    After setting off in a rubber boat from Turkey under the cover of darkness, Mohammed, a Syrian in his twenties, arrived on Cyprus's north coast in October.

  • EU chief mulls mandatory Covid jabs as Omicron fears deepen

    EU member Germany is transferring Covid patients across the country by plane to deal with the latest wave

  • South Korea reports five omicron cases on flight from Nigeria

    South Korea’s daily Covid cases have exceeded 5,000 for first time

  • Video of wedding guest continuing to eat as marquee burns down around him goes viral in India

    One of the men seemed to be in a dilemma: should he focus on the fire or the food? Food won