VTL scheme: 2,409 travel passes issued on day 1 for travellers from 8 countries

SINGAPORE — A total of 2,409 Vaccinated Travel Passes (VTP) have been issued to travellers from eight countries as of Tuesday (12 October), said the Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore (CAAS) on Wednesday.

Applications for travel from Canada, Denmark, France, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, the United Kingdom and the United States into the city-state began on Tuesday.

In addition, some 5,228 VTPs have been issued to travellers from Brunei Darussalam and Germany since applications opened on 1 September.

A CAAS spokesperson said the agency is starting with up to 3,000 VTL travellers a day on average. These include Singapore citizens, permanent residents, short-term visitors and long-term pass holders.

"We will monitor the demand and may adjust the quota of VTL travellers entering Singapore if needed."

Vaccinated travel lanes (VTLs) will be opened from next Tuesday for fully-vaccinated travellers from eight countries to Singapore: Canada, Denmark, France, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, the United Kingdom and the United States. The VTLs will allow for two-way quarantine-free travel between Singapore and these countries.

In addition, a VTL between Singapore and South Korea will open from 15 November.

On Monday, it was announced that children aged 12 years and below who are not vaccinated will also be allowed to travel from VTL countries into Singapore. They must be accompanied by a traveller who meets all VTL requirements for entry into Singapore, and will not need to serve quarantine.

Meanwhile, Singapore Airlines has expanded its VTL network to 14 cities, with more expected to be announced in the coming weeks.

