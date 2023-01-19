Weekly dengue cases remain high, and may lead to another outbreak: NEA

There were 279 cases reported last week, more than double that of the same period in 2022

Ronald Goh
·News and Lifestyle Producer
·2-min read
Closeup of Aedes mosquito (PHOTO: Getty Images)
Closeup of Aedes mosquito (PHOTO: Getty Images)

SINGAPORE — The number of weekly dengue cases has remained high over the start of this year, and the National Environment Agency (NEA) has warned that it could lead to another dengue outbreak if not properly managed.

The agency said in a media release on Thursday (19 January) that there were 279 dengue cases reported between 9 and 15 January. This is almost double the number of cases reported within the same period in 2022.

As of Wednesday, 82 active dengue clusters have been identified. This includes 13 large clusters with 10 or more dengue cases.

Clusters with the fastest rate of dengue transmission are found in Hougang Avenue 1 (81 cases), Lorong 4 Toa Payoh (46 cases) and Hougang Avenue 6 (34 cases).

Dengue virus serotype 3 (DENV-3) remains the predominant serotype circulating across Singapore. As population immunity to DENV-3 is low, more people are susceptible to infection with this serotype.

NEA has reminded the public to remove potential mosquito breeding habitats in their homes and surrounding areas and stay vigilant against the continuing dengue threat, to help prevent an early rise in dengue cases.

Stepped up inspection amid Chinese New Year period

Leading up to the Chinese New Year period, NEA has stepped up inspection measures at all plant nurseries.

A festive publicity campaign has also been launched at these nurseries which include distribution of a festive dengue prevention package. The package includes red packets and posters with dengue prevention messages to remind both plant sellers and buyers to maintain vigilance and prevent mosquito breeding

Homeowners doing spring cleaning are reminded to properly dispose of any refuse, including large furniture or household items. This is to prevent discarded materials from becoming unintentional mosquito breeding habitats.

Plant owners are urged to ensure water does not accumulate in flower pot plates, or on top of any hardened soil.

Members of the public are encouraged to practise the following ‘B-L-O-C-K’ steps:

  • Break up hardened soil

  • Lift and empty flowerpot plates

  • Overturn pails and wipe their rims

  • Change water in vases

  • Keep roof gutters clear and place BTI insecticide

