Weekly esports guide (28 June - 5 July): TI10 qualifiers reach SEA

If you have an esports event or listing for Southeast Asia you’d like to have considered for this weekly update, please email yahootvsg@verizonmedia.com. For other esports news updates, visit Yahoo Esports Southeast Asia and check out Yahoo Esports Southeast Asia’s Facebook page.

The regional qualifiers for The International 10 (TI10), this year's iteration of Dota 2's annual world championship tournament, continue with its Southeast Asian and North American legs from 30 June to 3 July.

Do note that the status of some events may have changed after publishing because of the coronavirus.

The International 10

(Photo: Valve)

Date: 5 - 15 August

Venue: TBD

The International 10 (TI10) finally makes its return this year after it was cancelled last year by the coronavirus pandemic. The latest iteration of Dota 2's annual marquee tournament features the best teams from the DPC competing for the lion's share of a US$40 million prize pool, the largest in the history of esports.

The tournament will start with a Group Stage from 5 to 8 August followed by a one-day break before the Main Event kicks off from 10 to 15 August.

After the conclusion of the second Major of the 2021 DPC, the teams who have garnered the most amount of DPC points will receive direct invites to TI10. The 12 teams that have been directly invited to the tournament include Evil Geniuses, PSG.LGD, Virtus.pro, Quincy Crew, Invictus Gaming, T1, Vici Gaming, Team Secret, Team Aster, Alliance, Beastcoast, and Thunder Predator.

TI10 was originally planned to be held in the Avicii Arena, formerly known as the Ericsson Globe, in Stockholm, Sweden. However, TI10 is likely to be moved to a different venue in Europe after the Swedish government refused to give the tournament official recognition.

The International 10 regional qualifiers

(Photo: Valve Software)

Date: 23 June - 10 July

Venue: Online

With 12 out of the 18 participating teams in TI10 already determined and soon to receive direct invites, the remaining spots in the tournament will be up for grabs for over 70 teams across the DPC's six regional leagues.

Story continues

Only one team can qualify for TI10 out of each region. The qualifiers for Southeast Asia features 15 teams, Europe and the CIS/Eastern Europe includes 14 squads, North America and South America have 12 each, while China is only open to 10 aspirants.

The qualifiers for the CIS/Eastern Europe and South America have already concluded, with Team Spirit winning the CIS/Eastern European qualifier and SG Esports winning the South American qualifier.

TI10's regional qualifiers continue with its Southeast Asian and North American legs from 30 June to 3 July, with Europe and China coming up next from 7 to 10 July.

2021 League of Legends World Championship

(Photo: Riot Games)

Date: November

Venue: Shenzhen, China

The 2021 League of Legends (LoL) World Championship, more commonly referred to as Worlds, will be hosted in Shenzen, China from 6 November. Worlds 2021 will be held in Shenzen's Universiade Sports Centre, a state-of-the-art arena with a seating capacity of over 60,000 that is also the home of the Chinese Super League football club Shenzen F.C.

More information about the tournament is set to be released soon.

2021 Pacific Championship Series Summer Split

(Photo: Riot Games)

Date: 9 July - TBD

Venue: Online

The 2021 Pacific Championship Series (PCS), the official LoL esports league for Southeast Asia, continues with its Summer Split, which will kick off on 9 July and will feature a US$80,000 prize pool.

The 2021 PCS Summer Split will continue with the same ten teams from the Spring split, namely Alpha Esports, Berjaya Dragons, Beyond Gaming, BOOM Esports, Hong Kong Attitude, Impunity, Taipei J Team, Liyab Esports, Machi Esports, and PSG Talon.

The 2021 PCS Summer Split will also follow the format from its Spring Split, starting with a double round-robin group stage. The ten teams will be fighting to be among the eight making it to the playoffs, which will follow a double elimination format.

The finalists of the 2021 PCS Summer Split will qualify for the 2021 LoL World Championship while the champion will claim the grand prize of US$30,000.

VCT Masters Berlin

(Photo: Riot Games)

Date: 9 - 19 September

Venue: Berlin, Germany

The Stage 3 Masters tournament of the VCT will be held in Berlin, Germany from 9 to 19 September. While Masters Reykjavík featured just 10 participating teams, the field for Masters Berlin will be expanded to include 16 squads.

The winning team of Masters Berlin will notably be receiving a direct seed to the VALORANT Champions tournament in December, where VALORANT's first-ever world champions will be crowned.

2021 ONE Esports MPL Invitational

ONE Esports Mobile Legends Pro League Invitational (Photo: oneesports.gg)

Date: TBD

Venue: TBD

Mobile Legends: Bang Bang (MLBB) developer Moonton has once again partnered with ONE Esports, the Singapore-based esports venture of sports media company ONE Championship, to host this year's MLBB Professional League Invitational (MPLI) in the "final quarter of 2021".

The 2021 ONE Esports MPLI will feature the best teams from the regional MLBB Professional Leagues (MPL) across Southeast Asia in the Philippines, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, and Myanmar competing for their share of the US$100,000 prize pool. More details about the 2021 MPLI including whether the event will be hosted live or online, as it was last year, have yet to be revealed.

VCT Game Changers SEA

(Image: SelectStart, Riot Games)

Date: June - October

Venue: Online

Watch live: https://yhoo.it/FSLxYahoo

The FSL VALORANT Circuit has been added to Riot Games' VALORANT Champions Tour, and is now the VCT Game Changers Southeast Asia Series.

The series will have four stages - the FSL Open, a monthly open group stage tournament, from which eight teams will advance to the Playoffs. The playoff teams will then compete in a best-of-3 double elimination format, that will culminate in a best-of-5 format. Teams will earn points for the FSL Open Leaderboard, with the top three teams qualifying for FSL Elite.

The next stage is the FSL Open Overtime in September, where teams that finished 4th to 19th on the leaderboard will compete for three qualifying spots to FSL Elite. This is followed by the FSL Wildcard, which is open to teams who have not qualified for the FSL Elite, or teams new to the circuit. The top two teams will earn a spot for FSL Elite.

Finally, the FSL Elite, which is currently scheduled for October, will see the eight teams that have qualified play for a prize pool of US$25,000, and the top team earning the first VCT Game Changers Southeast Asia Champion crown.

The VCT Game Changers SEA Playoffs will be live on FSL Twitch, FSL FPS Facebook (for English), FSL TH Twitch (for Thai), and FSL YouTube (for Bahasa Indonesia), as well as on Yahoo.

Upcoming dates for VCT Game Changers SEA series:

FSL Open IV:

Registration: 10 - 24 June

Open Group: 26 - 27 June

Playoffs: 1- 4 July

FSL Open V:

Registration: 6 - 15 July

Open Group: 19 - 21 July

Playoffs: 29 July - 1 August

FSL Open VI:

Registration: 3 - 12 August

Open Group: 16 - 18 August

Playoffs: 26-29 August

FSL Open Overtime:

2 - 5 September

FSL Wildcard:

Registration: 9 - 19 September

Group Stage: 25 - 26 September

Playoffs: 1-3 October

FSL Elite:

23, 24, 30, 31 October

Arena of Valor World Cup 2021

(Photo: Garena)

Date: 18 June - 19 July

Venue: Online

The Arena of Valor World Cup (AWC) returns online this year, featuring 16 of the best Arena of Valor teams from 9 regions, namely Brazil, Chinese Taipei, Indonesia, Japan, Korea, Mainland China, SMP (Singapore, Malaysia, and the Philippines), Thailand, and Vietnam, competing for their share of a US$500,000 prize pool.

The 2021 AWC will start with its group stage from 19 to 27 June, with the playoffs beginning with the quarterfinals from 30 June to 4 July. The tournament will then take a short break before resuming with the semi-finals from 10 to 11 July. The grand finals of the 2021 AWC will then take place on 18 July, with the champions taking home the grand prize of US$200,000.

FIFAe World Cup 2021

(Photo: fifa.com/Getty Images)

Date: 6 - 8 August

Venue: London, United Kingdom

The FIFAe World Cup returns after last year’s hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic. From 6 to 8 August, London will host the climax of the EA SPORTS FIFA 21 Global Series as 32 of the world's best individual FIFA 21 players compete for the chance to claim the coveted FIFAe World Cup 2021 trophy and the grand prize of US$250,000 out of the event's US$500,00 prize pool.

FIFAe Nations Cup 2021

(Photo: FIFA, EA)

Date: 20 - 22 August

Venue: Copenhagen, Denmark

This year's FIFAe Nations Cup, the pinnacle of 2v2 national FIFA esports, will be held from 20 to 22 August in Copenhagen, Denmark. The best FIFA players from 24 countries all across the world will be competing for their cut of the US$400,000 prize pool, in addition to the US$100,000 already distributed throughout the qualification process.

Aside from reigning champions France and host country Denmark, the 22 other participating countries in the 2021 FIFAe Nations Cup include England, Germany, Portugal, Finland, Sweden, Romania, Netherlands, Belgium, Italy, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, South Korea, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Israel, Mexico, the United States, Argentina, Brazil, and Uruguay.

Campus Legends Season 3

(Photo: SCOGA)

Date: 12 June - 8 August

Venue: Online

Singapore’s Cybersports & Online Gaming Association (SCOGA) has announced that its Campus Legends student esports development platform is returning for a third season, featuring competitions for League of Legends Mobile Legends: Bang Bang.

The group stages and playoffs for Campus Legends Season 3 will be taking place over nine weekends, commencing 12 June and culminating in the Grand Finals on 7-8 August. Aside from giving Singaporean students the chance to showcase their skills in two popular esports titles, Campus Legends will also provide them with career exposure opportunities should they choose to enter the esports industry once they have finished their studies.

University e-League Malaysia

(Photo: Esports Business Network/Prime Sports International)

Date: 4 July - 12 September

Venue: Online

Esports Business Network and Prime Sports International have partnered to launch the inaugural University e-League (UEL) for Malaysia. The UEL will be a nationwide collegiate esports league to be held from 4 July to 12 September, featuring over 300 university esports teams competing across four game titles for a combined prize pool of RM20,000 (or over US$4,800).

The UEL will be broadcasted online and will include competitions for Mobile Legends: Bang Bang, League of Legends, League of Legends: Wild Rift, and VALORANT. Students from both private and public universities across Malaysia who are interested in participating can register starting 14 June.

ESL Mobile 2021

(Photo: ESL)

Date: 12 April - 23 July

Venue: Online

ESL has expanded its mobile esports ecosystem this year to include the Asia-Pacific region alongside North America as well as Europe and the Middle-East and North Africa. ESL will host two full seasons of action in 2021 with the ESL Mobile Spring 2021 season kicking off in April. Each season will consist of two competitive tiers, ESL Mobile Open and the all-new ESL Mobile Challenge.

ESL Mobile will feature competitions in Asphalt 9: Legends, Brawl Stars, Clash of Clans, Clash Royale, PUBG Mobile and League of Legends: Wild Rift, and Legends of Runeterra as well as a total prize pool of US$650,000.

Check out esports videos from Yahoo TV: