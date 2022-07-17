WEEKLY ROUND-UP: Sports happenings in Singapore (11-17 July)

Singapore kitefoiler Maximilian Maeder. (FILE PHOTO: Yeo's)

SINGAPORE — Here is a round-up of sports events and developments in Singapore in the past week (11 to 17 July):

Maximilian Maeder retains kiteboarding title

Singaporean kitefoiler Maximilian Maeder retained his World Sailing Youth (Under-19) World Championships kiteboarding title after 18 rounds of fierce competition at The Hague, Netherlands, on Thursday (14 July).

The Straits Times reported that the 15-year-old was engaged in a neck-and-neck battle with Italy's Riccardo Pianosi, who had led at the halfway point of the competition. However, Maximilian pulled off seven consecutive race victories to seal the victory with 19 nett points to Pianosi's 23.

Maximilian was ranked men's world No. 1 for the first time last year, and continued his winning ways this year, with victories in the International Kiteboarding Association Kitefoiling Youth (Under-21) World Championships and the Formula Kite Asia Pacific Championships.

Lionesses beat Indonesia 2-0 in rare AFF C'ship win

The Singapore national women's football team ended their AFF Women's Championship campaign with a 2-0 win over Indonesia at the Binan Football Stadium in Manila on Tuesday (12 July).

Nur Izzati Rosni goal just before half-time and a stoppage-time own goal gave the Lionesses their first victory at the regional competition in 18 years.

With the win, the Lionesses finished fourth with four points in the six-team Group A, which was topped by Thailand and the Philippines.

Asian Netball C'ship to be held in Singapore

The Asian Netball Championships (ANC) is returning to the OCBC Arena from 3 to 11 September, and will be the first international netball competition to be held in Singapore since the 2019 SEA Games. Tickets are now on sale with prices starting from $6.

The 11 teams competing at the biennial tournament are defending champions Sri Lanka, 2018 runners-up Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Brunei, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Japan, India, the Philippines and Maldives. The top two sides will attain automatic qualification to the 2023 Netball World Cup.

Story continues

Singapore co-captain Toh Kai Wei said, “Whether we are veterans or newer members of the team, all of us are looking forward to competing at the ANC, especially since it’s on home ground.

"Playing in front of our family and friends is a feeling that never gets old, even for those of us who are more experienced."

Tickets can be purchased online via ticketmaster.sg, by phone, or by going to Ticketmaster’s outlets at SingPost or The Star Performing Arts Centre box office. Concession prices are available for students in Ministry of Education schools, as well as children aged between 5 and 12.

Albirex Niigata (Singapore) forward Ilhan Fandi celebrates scoring a hat-trick against Balestier Khalsa in the Singapore Premier League. (PHOTO: SPL)

Ilhan Fandi scores hat-trick in Albirex victory

Ilhan Fandi scored a hat-trick as Albirex Niigata (Singapore) romped to a 4-1 win over Balestier Khalsa at Jurong East Stadium on Saturday (16 July), allowing them to close the gap on Singapore Premier League leaders Lion City Sailors to five points with a game in hand.

Ilhan struck in the 11th, 22nd and 63rd minutes for Albirex, who also got a goal from Kodai Tanaka (13th minute). Balestier scored through Shuhei Hoshino in the 41st minute.

The Sailors were held to their second consecutive draw in the league, as Shahdan Sulaiman's first-half stoppage-time goal cancelled out Sime Zuzul's 43rd-minute opener for Geylang International at Our Tampines Hub on Saturday.

On Sunday, Tampines Rovers climbed to fourth spot in the league with at 5-2 rout of bottom-placed Young Lions at Our Tampines Hub. Goals from Boris Kopitovic (11th), Taufik Suparno (16th and 78th), Zehrudin Mehmedovic (44th) and Yasir Hanapi (59th) sealed the victory for the Stags, while the Young Lions replied through Abdul Rasaq Ishiekwene Akeem (35th) and Zikos Chua (70th).

At Jurong East Stadium on Sunday, third-placed Tanjong Pagar United played out a 2-2 draw with Hougang United. The Jaguars scored through Raihan Rahman (6th) and Reo Nishiguchi (38th), while the Cheetahs replied through Shawal Anuar (8th) and Pedro Bertoluzo (57th).

Luo Yiwei retains national ITT title

The Singapore Cycling Federation (SCF) held the OCBC Cycle National Championship individual time trial (road) at Tanah Merah Coast Road on Sunday (10 July). The competition was raced over 40 to 50 kilometres, consisting of 10.6km laps around Changi Coast Road, with riders setting off individually at regular intervals.

SEA Games silver medallist Luo Yiwei retained her national ITT title in the women's elite category, making her a four-time winner in the event after previous triumphs in 2017, 2019 and 2021.

In the men's elite category, 2019 champion Goh Choon Huat - who is now a full-time professional cyclist with the Trengganu Pro-Asia Cycling Team, took home the gold again.

Other outstanding performances included Eamon Lim winning the men's junior title, covering the 21.2km course at an average speed of 44.2km/h.

Have a sports event to tell our users? Email: sgnews.tips@yahooinc.com. In your email, do provide as many details as possible, including videos and photos.

Stay in the know on-the-go: Join Yahoo Singapore's Telegram channel

You can also follow us on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and Twitter. Also check out our Southeast Asia, Food, and Gaming channels on YouTube.