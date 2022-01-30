WEEKLY ROUND-UP: Sports happenings in Singapore (14-30 Jan)

The Lion City Sailors will begin their title defence when the Singapore Premier League begins on 25 February. (FILE PHOTO: Singapore Premier League)

SINGAPORE — Here is a round-up of sports events and developments in Singapore in the past week (24 to 30 January):

SPL season to have 28 rounds, starting from 25 Feb

This year's Singapore Premier League (SPL) season will feature more matches, from a 21-game, triple round-robin format to a 28-match, quadruple one. It is set to begin on 25 February after the traditional AIA Community Shield match on 19 February, and is scheduled to be completed in October.

With the increase in number of matches played, clubs will be allowed nine substitutes, and can make up to five substitutions per match. Clubs are also required to field a minimum of one Under-23 player of Singaporean nationality for the entire duration of the first half - a reduction from the original quota of three implemented in 2018.

The Singapore Cup will return after the SPL season, and is slated to commence on 25 October. Teams will compete in a single-round group stage, and the two teams in each of the two groups will progress to the two-legged semi-finals.

Similar to the previous season, up to 1,000 fully-vaccinated spectators will be allowed at each match. Tickets are priced at a baseline of S$10 for adults and S$5 for concession. Fans can also watch every match live via Singtel TV and StarHub TV, as well as streaming online.

9 of top 10 women's golfers confirmed for HSBC Women's World C'ships

Nine of the top 10 women's golfers in the world rankings have confirmed their participations in the HSBC Women's World Championship, which will be held at the Sentosa Golf Club from 3 to 6 March.

Following the confirmations last week of world No.2 to No.4 golfers Ko Jin-young, Lydia Ko and Park In-bee to the prestigious event, the world No.5 to 10 golfers have also announced their participations.

Leading the North American challenge will be Canada’s world No.10 Brooke Henderson and world No.8 Danielle Kang of the United States. The two major winners had come in joint-second in the 2018 edition behind Michelle Wie.

Reigning US Women's Open champion Yuka Saso, the Japanese world No.9, will be making her debut at the tournament, while compatriot and world No.7 Nasa Hataoka has also pencilled in her name in the event.

World No.6 Minjee Lee of Australia, who came in second in the 2019 edition, will return flushed from her Major success as last year's Evian Championship, while world No.5 and 2020 Women's PGA Champioinship winner Kim Sei Young will also be competing at the Tanjong Course.

This year's Women's World Championship will be a non-ticketed event for the second consecutive year.

Lion City Sailors' new signing for the 2022 SPL season, Brazil defender Pedro Henrique. (PHOTO: Lion City Sailors)

Lion City Sailors sign Brazilian defender Pedro Henrique for S$2 million

Singapore Premier League (SPL) champions Lion City Sailors have signed Brazilian defender Pedro Henrique ahead of the upcoming domestic season - which begins with the Community Shield match on 19 February - as well as for its maiden appearance in the AFC Champions League.

According to The Straits Times, the 29-year-old joins from Portuguese top-tier side Vitoria Guimaraes for a reported €1.3 million (S$2 million). He joins fellow Brazilian Diego Lopes at the Sailors, and will look to form a defensive partnership with Singapore internationals Amirul Adli, Tajeli Salamat and Hariss Harun.

Henrique signed for Vitoria Guimaraes in 2015, and helped the club finish fourth in the league and runners-up in the Portuguese Cup in 2017. Despite interest from Portuguese giants Porto, he stayed on with the club and played in the Europa League the following season.

He spent the 2020/21 season on loan to Saudi Arabian side Al-Wehda, and is said to brings aerial prowess to the Sailors backline, along with positional sense and a composure that complements his ability to distribute the ball from the back.

The Football Association of Singapore (FAS) has named a provisional squad of 29 players on Wednesday (26 January) for the upcoming ASEAN Football Federation (AFF) Under-23 Championship.

Singapore's U-23 squad will begin their Group C campaign against Thailand on 16 February, before playing Vietnam three days later. Both matches will be held at Prince Stadium in Cambodia.

The players will undergo centralised training on 1 February and a final squad of 23 players will be named a week before the team’s departure on 12 February.

U-23 squad - Goalkeepers: Aizil Yazid, Ridhwan Fikri, Riki Kimura, Umayr Sujuandy; Defenders: Danish Irfan, Irfan Najeeb, Jacob Mahler, Jordan Emaviwe, Nur Adam Abdullah, Raoul Suhaimi, Ryaan Sanizal, Ryhan Stewart, Syed Akmal; Midfielders: Abdul Rasaq, Arshad Shamim, Daniel Goh, Danish Qayyum, Farhan Zulkifli, Jared Gallagher, Joel Chew, Rezza Rezky, Saifullah Akbar, Shah Shahiran, Zamani Zamri; Forwards: Glenn Kweh, Ilhan Fandi, Khairin Nadim, Nicky Melvin, Zikos Chua.

Winter Olympics to be shown on Mediacorp

The 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics will be shown on Mediacorp's streaming service meWatch, bookended by live telecasts of the opening and closing ceremonies on the free-to-air television Channel 5 on 4 and 20 February.

There will be nine dedicated channels on meWatch for the Games, including a 24-hour Olympic News Channel delivering round-the-clock updates.

Singtel and StarHub customers can also catch selected Mediacorp Beijing 2022 channels. Singtel customer can watch the Games via Singtel TV Ch21 to Ch23, Singtel TV Go and video streaming platform Cast, while StarHub customer can watch via StarHub Ch250 to Ch252, as well as with the StarHub TV+ streaming app.

SPD Charity Golf event raises S$308,000

The annual SPD Charity Golf event was held at the Singapore Island Country Club on 21 January, and has raised a total of $308,000, which will go towards supporting local disability charity SPD and its beneficiaries.

This year marked the charity event's return after the physical tournament was suspended last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In the previous edition in 2020, the event raised $271,316.

With over 20 programmes and services such as rehabilitation, assistive technology, and early intervention, SPD - formerly the Society for the Physically Disabled - has been making an impact in the lives of people with disabilities for the last 57 years.

