WEEKLY ROUND-UP: Sports happenings in Singapore (15-21 Nov)

The Singapore national men's bowling team of (from left) Jonovan Neo, Jomond Chia, Cheah Ray Han and Darren Ong with their silver medal at the IBF Super World Championships in Dubai. (PHOTO: Singapore Bowling Federation)

SINGAPORE — Here is a round-up of sports events and developments in Singapore in the past week (15 to 21 November):

Men's bowlers clinch historic silver at IBF Super World C'ships

Singapore's Cheah Ray Han, Jonovan Neo, Darren Ong and Jomond Chia clinched a silver medal at the International Bowling Federation (IBF) Super World Championships in Dubai, after losing to South Korea in the two-game men's team final on Monday (15 November).

While they fell short against the South Korean team in both games - 136-196 and 198-248 - they recorded their best-ever finish on the global stage, eclipsing their bronze-medal showing at the 2018 World Bowling Men's Championships.

The women's team of Shayna Ng, Cherie Tan, New Hui Fen and Iliya Syamim finished joint-third in their competition at the Super World Championships, after being beaten by South Korea in the semi-finals. Ng had won the women's singles gold on 12 November, beating Tan in the final.

Yeo Jia Min exits after loss in Indonesia Masters q-finals

National shuttler Yeo Jia Min's run at the Indonesia Masters in Bali ended in the women's singles quarter-finals on Friday (19 November), when she lost to Thailand's world No. 27 Phittayaporn Chaiwan 12-21, 13-21.

Yeo had beat Denmark's world No. 26 Line Christophersen and Japan's 49th-ranked Saena Kawakami in the tournament despite nursing a flu virus, and should improve on her career-best world No.20 ranking when the list is updated this week.

Compatriot Loh Kean Yew's run in the men's singles event had ended on Thursday, when he lost 10-21, 12-21 to Taiwan's world No.4 Chou Tien-chen, whom he had beaten en route to winning the Hylo Open in Germany earlier this month.

Lions return from Dubai training after heavy defeat

The Singapore national football team were thrashed 1-7 by a Morocco "A" side on Tuesday (16 November) as they wrapped up their Dubai training camp in preparation for next month's Asean Football Federation Suzuki Cup.

The Morocco side were formed to participate in the African Championship of Nations, which features players who are active in each country’s domestic leagues exclusively. While this is not the primary national football team of Morocco, ranked 29th in the world, they were still formidable opponents.

Coupled with a 1-2 defeat by Kyrgyzstan last Thursday, the Lions were winless in their two matches at the training camp. In total, they have not won their last six matches.

Meanwhile, midfielder Hafiz Nor has tested positive for COVID-19 after going for a polymerase chain reaction test on Friday. Hafiz, who has not linked up with the Lions since 8 November after being issued with a Health Risk Warning, will continue his self-isolation and his condition will be further monitored.

There was better news for captain Hariss Harun, as he has been cleared to rejoin training after being tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this month. He had undergone cardiopulmonary screening tests to rule out any myocarditis.

Singapore are drawn into Group A of the Suzuki Cup with Thailand, Myanmar, Philippines and Timor-Leste. The tournament will be held in Singapore from 5 December to 1 January.

Singapore Junior Masters returns in end-November

The Singapore Junior Masters golf tournament will return in end-November with a new sponsor and a new category.

Organiser LLD Sports Development Management announced on Tuesday (16 November) that this year's event will be held from 29 November to 1 December at the Laguna National Golf Club.

Along with the Open (19 years and under) and Junior (15 years and under) categories, a new Super Junior (13 years and under) category has been introduced to meet the demand from younger golfers.

Swiss-based global private banking company EFG Bank has also signed on as title sponsor of the Singapore Junior Masters until 2023.

Last year's edition at the same venue was the first golf tournament to be held in Singapore since COVID-19 measures were put in place.

Freedom Gym opens at UIC Shenton

Freedom Gym will open a 6,000 sq ft, $1.2 million gym at UIC Shenton on 12 December, offering freelance personal trainers a pandemic-ready facility to train their clients.

The personal trainers, which are vetted by the gym, will be listed on the gym's website as well as its e-membership app. They have to option to pay by-the-hour usage or buy packages ranging from $20 to $30 per hour, with no additional commission to Freedom. Their clients can then access the gym without a membership, paying them directly for their services.

Conversely, gym members can also tap into the range of trainers by paying them directly for their services. They will be able to access equipment such as the Arsenal Strength Gym Equipment, the premium range from Kabuki Strength, Prime Fitness USA, Watson Gym Equipment and Eleiko.

Freedom Gym also incorporates fitness and body metric assessments for benchmarking, plus nutritional programs in collaboration with Wafuken, a sous vide-themed restaurant in Central Singapore.

Have a sports event to tell our users? Email us at sgnews.tips@yahooinc.com. In your email, do provide as many details as possible, including videos and photos.