WEEKLY ROUND-UP: Sports happenings in Singapore (16-22 May)

The Singapore women's A team celebrate defeating Thailand to win the Water Polo Inter-Nations Cup women's title. (PHOTO: Singapore Swimming Association)

SINGAPORE — Here is a round-up of sports events and developments in Singapore in the past week (16 to 22 May):

Singapore clinch both titles at Water Polo Inter-Nations Cup

Singapore's A teams won both the men's and women's titles at the inaugural Singapore Water Polo Inter-Nations Cup at the OCBC Aquatic Centre on Sunday.(22 May).

The men’s team, who lost the SEA Games water polo gold medal in 2019, exacted a measure of revenge over their successors, as they emerged 16-2 winners over Indonesia to clinch the title over Thailand. Bryan Ong scored four times, with Koh Jian Ying and Chow Jing Lun adding hat-tricks.

"Overall, it was a very good competition. At the last SEA games, we lost to Indonesia, so the team really wanted to win today," said Kan Aoyagi, Singapore water polo's technical director. "The team needed this competition environment, to get the experience. The boys need to know that this is not an individual sport but a team sport, and they have to play till the end to win the game as a team."

Thailand were runners up of the Men’s competition after beating Singapore B in a see-saw battle that saw them run out 9-7 winners. Watchawarawong Ekchaona was the star for the Thais, leading his side to victory with a hat-trick. Captain Pattanit Chompoosang added a brace. Derek Chan scored twice for Singapore B, who finished the competition in 4th place.

The Singapore women’s A team defeated Thailand 9-4 for their first win over the Thais in 11 years. Captain Koh Ting Ting scored two goals, while sister Xiao Li and Ong Cheng Jing also scoring twice each.

Sailors open up 9-point lead after 4-0 win over Tampines

Defending Singapore Premier League (SPL) champions Lion City Sailors opened up a nine-point gap at the top of the table after a 4-0 rout of Tampines Rovers at Our Tampines Hub on Saturday (21 May).

Goals from Ryaan Sanizal (39th minute own goal), Maxime Lestienne (56th), Song Ui-young (67th) and Haiqal Pashia (71st) gave the Sailors their sixth straight victory, giving them 25 points from 10 matches, ahead of Albirex Niigata (Singapore) who have 16 points from nine games.

On Friday, Tanjong Pagar United climbed to third place after a 1-0 win over Balestier Khalsa at the Jurong East Stadium. Reo Nishiguchi netted the winner in the 37th minute.

On Sunday, Geylang International and Hougang United battled to a 0-0 draw at Our Tampines Hub.

Queen Sirikit Cup returns to Laguna National

The 42nd edition of the Queen Sirikit Cup amateur golf tournament will be held from 24 to 27 May at the Laguna National Golf and Country Club.

The tournament was originally scheduled to be played in August 2021, but had to be postponed due to COVID-19 travel restrictions and quarantine protocols then.

Organisers are looking forward to welcoming young golfers from 15 countries competing over 72 holes instead of the traditional 54.

It will be a strong field that will be taking part in the tournament. Japan will field three players ranked inside the world top-50 including reigning Women’s Amateur Asia-Pacific Championship champion Mizuki Hashimoto. South Korea, meanwhile, will be sending their Asian Games team that includes Shinsil Bang, the highest-ranked amateur golfer in the field.

The local challenge will be spearheaded by Shannon Tan, the back-to-back EFG Singapore Junior Masters champion.

Two SPL matches rescheduled

Two upcoming Singapore Premier League (SPL) have been rescheduled.

The match between Albirex Niigata (Singapore) vs Young Lions at Jurong East Stadium on 31 May will now be played on 10 August, due to the unavailability of key members of the Young Lions coaching staff, whom will be undertaking Singapore men’s national team commitments during the concurrent FIFA international window.

The second match is the 15 July tie between Geylang International and the Lion City Sailors at Our Tampines Hub. It will be rescheduled to 16 July, due to the clash with the exhibition match between Liverpool and Crystal Palace at the National Stadium on 15 July.

Top shuttlers from China, India and Thailand sign up for Singapore Open

China’s top shuttlers, including Korea Masters women’s singles champion He Bing Jiao, were among the first names to book their place in the 12 to 17 July Singapore Badminton Open.

The women's world No.9 heads a star-studded list of early entrants for the US$370,000 (S$516,000) event, including two former world champions, India's P.V. Sindhu and Thailand’s Ratchanok Intanon.

Tickets have also gone on sale, starting from $5 for children and $30 for adults for single-day tickets. Season passes start at $100 for a family bundle of two tickets to $488 for a platinum pass which comes with an exclusive seat with food and beverages.

Tickets will be available for purchase via Ticketmaster. Fans can enjoy early bird rates on season passes until 31 May. General sales will begin on 1 June.

