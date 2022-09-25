WEEKLY ROUND-UP: Sports happenings in Singapore (19-25 Sept)

(From left) FAS acting president Bernard Tang, Singapore rider Chelsie Tan, and the Lego McLaren Formula 1 car display. (PHOTOS: FAS/SCF/The Lego Group)

SINGAPORE — Here is a round-up of sports events and developments in Singapore in the past week (19 to 25 September):

Lions draw 1-1 with India in Ho Chi Minh City

Singapore's national football team drew 1-1 with India in their second international friendly match at the Thong Nhat Stadium in Ho Chi Minh City on Saturday (24 September).

Forward Ikhsan Fandi scored his 17th goal in 32 internationals with a powerful free-kick in the 37th minute, but Ashique Kuruniyan equalised for India in the 43rd minute after M. Anumanthan gave away the ball in the Lions midfield.

Goalkeeper Hassan Sunny earned his 100th cap in the match, making him the 15th Singaporean - and only the second custodian after David Lee - to reach the century mark.

The Lions had lost to hosts Vietnam 0-4 on Wednesday, in their opening friendly match of this international week.

Aloysius Yapp retains Michigan Open

Singapore's top pool player Aloysius Yapp retained the Michigan Open crown on Saturday, defeating Hong Kong's Robbie Capito 4-2, 4-1 to successfully defend an international title for the first time in his career.

The Straits Times reported that Yapp, who is currently ranked world No.11, is set to return to the top 10 rankings. The 26-year-old has also secured a spot in the 2023 World 10-Ball Championship with the title win.

The Michigan Open was a key victory for Yapp last year, as he would go on to rise to the world No.1 spot following the win.

Bernard Tan officially named FAS acting president

The Football Association of Singapore (FAS) officially named deputy president Bernard Tan as acting president during its 40th Annual Congress at Raffles Town Club on Friday (23 September), following the sudden death of president Lim Kia Tong on 14 September.

FAS general secretary Yazeen Buhari said that the election process - including a call for election, as well as candidature nominations and examinations - would require about a month. This means that it could not be held at the Congress as there was insufficient time between Lim's death and the event.

A fresh election will be conducted no later than 30 September 2023, either at the next FAS congress or at an Extraordinary Congress.

Tributes to Lim were held at the start of the Congress, with a video featuring the FAS staff being aired, and a minute's silence observed. Guests also donned a lapel pin with Lim's initials as a mark of respect for him.

The FAS also announced plans to allocate a portion of their budget for age-group international tournaments like the Lion City Cup and Merlion Cup, which are scheduled to return in 2023.

Chelsie Tan extends contract with BikeExchange-Jayco

Singapore rider Chelsie Tan has extended her contract with Australia's Team BikeExchange-Jayco for the 2023 season, the Singapore Cycling Federation (SCF) announced in a media release on Thursday (22 September).

The 32-year-old - who is the first Singaporean rider to sign with a WorldTour team, had made the step up to the UCI international women's peloton in January 2022.

“I am overjoyed to be staying with Team BikeExchange-Jayco for the 2023 season. The support, coaching and guidance have really helped me in my first year as a WorldTour pro," Tan said in the SCF media release.

"It has not been an easy year, in fact the racing is tougher than I could have imagined, but I believe I have the best equipment, and the best training and encouragement from the staff, management and the girls. In 2023 I am looking to improve my position in the peloton, and work hard as a support role for the team."

Brad Dingey appointed swimming's NTC head coach

Singapore Swimming Association (SSA) announced the appointment of Brad Dingey as the National Training Centre (NTC) head coach with effect from Thursday (22 September). He will report to national head coach Gary Tan and support him in the operation of the high-performance swimming program.

The Canadian brings with him over 20 years of coaching experience. He was most recently the head coach of Swimming Canada’s High-Performance Centre (HPC) – Vancouver. Prior to that, he was based at the HPC - Victoria and was the head coach from 2019 to 2020 and head coach of the Next Generation Programme from 2015 to 2019.

During his tenure at both centres, the athletes based out of them included Olympic medalists Hilary Caldwell, Ryan Cochrane, Emily Overholt and Brent Hayden. Under Dingey’s tutelage, his charges contributed 13 medals - seven of them golds - at the 2017 and 2019 World Junior Championships.

Dingey will be supported by NTC assistant coaches, Gustavo Shurri and Alex Mordvincev, and will be working with them to determine coaching responsibilities and athlete groupings over the coming weeks.

AFF Mitsubishi Electric Cup trophy tour over next 3 months

The ASEAN Football Federation (AFF) announced on Wednesday (21 September) that the AFF Mitsubishi Electric Cup trophy is embarking on a tour of five cities in the Southeast Asia region over the next three months.

The trophy tour began on Saturday in Bangkok, and will make stops in Singapore (15 October), Kuala Lumpur (22 October), Jakarta (26 November) before concluding in Ho Chi Minh City (3 December). The Time and venue for the last four cities' events will be announced on the official tournament website at a nearer date.

Each stop will feature special appearances by local football legends. The free-to-attend event will offer the public opportunities to get a picture with the trophy and legends, and take part in stage games and challenges with prizes to be won.

In addition to the trophy tour, AFF and Mitsubishi Electric will also be launching a new corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiative focused on supporting the underprivileged children around the region, by engaging with local charity partners to organise football clinics for children in each of the five countries.

These children will also be invited to attend the home matches, as well as to participate in the Player Escort Programme during the upcoming tournament.

Registration begins for Tour de France amateur criterium, community rides

Amateur cyclists can sign up for the upcoming Tour de France Prudential Singapore Amateur Criterium and other community rides, which will take place at The Float@Marina Bay on 30 October - the same day as the professional race.

Two categories are available for sign-up: the 24.8km men’s seniors race for riders aged 19 to 34 years old; and the 18.6km men’s master race for those aged 35 and above. The race route will take riders past iconic Singapore landmarks including the Esplanade and the Merlion.

Registration fee is at $220, and participants will receive entitlements worth nearly $300: a two-day pass to the Tour de France Prudential Singapore Criterium and an event jersey. Race requirements apply.

Cycling enthusiasts can also take part in the Absolute Cycle Race, when participants race on a spin bike and clock the furthest distance within 10 minutes to be crowned the Absolute champion. Riders will race in the heats on 29 October, with the semi-finals and the finals on 30 October.

Lego model for McLaren F1 car on display

Racing fans can sit in the Lego model of the McLaren Formula 1 race car at the Lego Technic McLaren F1 Pop-Up Experience in front of Ngee Ann City Civic Plaza from now until 2 October.

Created using 288,315 Lego bricks that took 1,893 hours to assemble, the model measures 5.7 metres in length and 2.4 metres in width, and is making its first stop in Southeast Asia. Visitors will have the opportunity to sit in the driver’s seat for a unique photo opportunity, and also admire its attention to detail such as its removable halo and steering wheel!

Fans can also can take part in activities at three interactive stations at the pop-up. The Lego McLaren Race Car Build station challenges participants to complete a half-assembled McLaren F1 race car set in the fastest time possible; the Lego Match and Build station will test their memory and speed; and the Lego Photo Print offers memorable photo keepsakes for the fans.

More than 8,600 student athletes recognised at SSSC Colours Award

A total of 8,647 student athletes across 28 sports received recognition for their sporting achievements and display of good sporting character at the 52nd Singapore Schools Sports Council (SSSC) Colours Award at CHIJ St Theresa's Convent on Friday (23 September).

Students were awarded based on their sporting performance from 1 September 2021 to 31 August 2022. The awards were presented to:

55 students from 19 schools, who received the SSSC Best Sportsboy and Best Sportsgirl awards;

272 students from 65 schools, who received the SSSC Colours Award (Distinction);

8,320 students from 134 schools, who received the SSSC Colours Award.

Close to 65,000 student athletes returned to the courts and fields to train and compete in this year’s National School Games, which ran from March to August.

Best Sportsboy award winners: Aloysius Tan (RI, badminton), Ray Chan (NJC, basketball), Eugene Yeo (ACS(I), bowling), Pan Congchang (HCI, canoeing), Karnik Neil Anant (ACS(I), cricket), Bryan Cheung (ACS(I), cross country), Joel Chiu (SSS, fencing), Ayden Irfan Mohamed Yazid (VS, floorball), Raoul Suhaimi (SSS, football), Daryl Low (ACS(I), golf), Asher Pua (SSS, artistic gymnastics), Harshen Koban (RI, hockey), Henric Khua (HCI, judo), Dhanasekaran Janaardhanaprabu (RI, rugby), Russell Yom (RI, sailing), Muhammad Alif Abdullah (Naval Base, sepak takraw), Kevyn Loh (SSS, shooting - air pistol), Lionel Wong (HCI, shooting - air rifle), Rishon Toh (RI, softball), Justin Yap (ACS(I), squash), Gabriel Koo (ACS(I), swimming), Izaac Quek (SSS, table tennis), Rana Fong (Geylang Methodist, taekwondo), Chua Min Jie (ACS(I), tennis), Mark Lee (ACS(I), track and field), Izaac Lim (HCI, volleyball), Jayden See (ACS(I), water polo), Yeo Jun Wei (VJC, wushu).

Best Sportsgirl award winners: Ilisha Tanasekar (RI, badminton), Mindy Peck (HCI, basketball), Arianne Tay (ACJC, bowling), Lim Yu Lin (Gan Eng Seng, canoeing), Faith Ford (VJC, cross country), Elle Koh (RGS, fencing), Lin En Jia (HCI, floorball), Irsalina Irwan (Queensway, football), Jaymie Ng (SSS, golf), Emma Yap (ACJC, artistic gymnastics), Katelin Heng (CHIJ St Nicholas, rhythmic gymnastics), Nadiah Ong (EJC, hockey), Zhen Yuxuan (HCI, judo), Megan Goh (ACJC, netball), Jania Ang (HCI, sailing), Shirlene Hew (SSS, shooting - air pistol), Natanya Tan (SJI International, shooting - air rifle), Chan Csen Csen (RI, softball), Ong Zhe Sim (MGS, squash), Ashley Lim (ACS(I), swimming), Ser Lin Qian (SSS, table tennis), Ingrid Poetri Iskandar (SCGS, taekwondo), Sophie Ashley Chua (MGS, tennis), Eleana Goh (HCI, track and field), Natalie Lai (HCI, volleyball), Michelle Tan (SSS, water polo), Jolie Goh (SSS, wushu).

