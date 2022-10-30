WEEKLY ROUND-UP: Sports happenings in Singapore (24-30 Oct)

Chia Han Keong
·Editor
·3-min read
(From left) Singapore shuttler Loh Kean Yew in action at the French Open, and Albirex Niigata&#39;s Kodai Tanaka celebrates scoring in the Singapore Cup. (PHOTOS: Getty Images/Singapore Premier League)
(From left) Singapore shuttler Loh Kean Yew in action at the French Open, and Albirex Niigata's Kodai Tanaka celebrates scoring in the Singapore Cup. (PHOTOS: Getty Images/Singapore Premier League)

SINGAPORE — Here is a round-up of sports events and developments in Singapore in the past week (24 to 30 October):

Loh Kean Yew loses to Viktor Axelsen in rematch

A week after stunning the world No.1 Viktor Axelsen at the Denmark Open, Singapore shuttler Loh Kean Yew faced the Dane again in the French Open quarter-finals and was unable to repeat his victory, losing 11-21, 17-21 to Axelsen in 45 minutes on Friday (28 October).

The world No.5 had reached his second successive quarter-final on the BWF World Tour circuit, after beating the Netherlands' Mark Caljouw 21-14, 21-17 in the opening round on Tuesday, and then defeating Japan's Kanta Tsuneyama 21-14, 21-11 in the last 16 on Thursday.

Loh remains one spot off qualifying for the season-ending BWF World Tour Finals, which will be held in Guangzhou in December. Only the top eight shuttlers for the season qualify for the event.

Albirex Niigata kick off Singapore Cup campaign with 4-0 win

Newly-crowned Singapore Premier League champions Albirex Niigata (Singapore) began their Singapore Cup campaign with a 4-0 rout of the Young Lions at Jurong East Stadium on Thursday (27 October), thanks to goals from Kodai Tanaka (5th, 36th minutes), Masaya Idetsu (21st) and Masahiro Sugita (74th).

In the other Group A match, Lion City Sailors led thrice but were pegged back in a 3-3 draw with Balestier Khalsa at Jalan Besar Stadium on Thursday. Goals from Faris Ramli (14th) and Maxime Lestienne (47th, 57th) put the Sailors in front, but Balestier replied through Kuraba Kondo (22nd, 55th) and Shuhei Hoshino (66th).

On Friday, defending champions Tampines Rovers needed a stoppage-time winner to edge out Geylang International 3-2 at Our Tampines Hub. The Stags scored through an own goal by Faizal Roslan (3rd), as well as goals from Boris Kopitovic (43rd) and Kyoga Nakamura (91st), while Geylang scored through Sime Zuzul (68th) and Khairul Hairie Abdul Hamid (88th).

In the other Group B match, Tanjong Pagar United defeated Hougang United 3-1 at Jurong East Stadium on Friday, with goals from Blake Ricciuto (45th) and Reo Nishiguchi (69th, 71st). Sahil Suhaimi (17th) scored for Hougang.

Kickboxer Nazri Sutari wins first WAKO ring-sport medal

Singaporean kickboxer Nazri Sutari won his first World Association of Kickboxing Organisations (WAKO) ring-sport medal at the Balkan Open in Tesanj, Bosnia and Herzegovina, on 23 October.

The 32-year-old also became the first South-east Asian male athlete to earn a ring-sport medal in a WAKO International Kickboxing Cup series, when he finished third in the men’s 71kg low kick category.

Nazri defeated Albania’s Lekaj Rikard in the quarter-finals, but lost to home favourite Ilija Ilic in the semi-finals. Over 440 competitors from 16 countries took part in the Balkan Open.

Slingers among 8 teams in resumption of Asean Basketball League

The Singapore Slingers will finally be in action in the Asean Basketball League (ABL) after a three-year hiatus, with the league set to begin from 2 January next year.

The ABL had been suspended since March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but will return in a new format, with four rolling tournaments leading up to best-of-three semi-finals and finals. The season will tip off with the Singapore leg on 2 January, and end with the finals in March.

The 2023 ABL edition is expected to feature eight teams, who will be unveiled along with the other venues after clearance from the authorities.

Have a sports event to tell our users? Email: sgnews.tips@yahooinc.com. In your email, do provide as many details as possible, including videos and photos.

You can also follow us on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and Twitter. Also check out our Southeast Asia, Food, and Gaming channels on YouTube.

Yahoo Singapore Telegram
Yahoo Singapore Telegram

Latest stories

  • VALORANT's latest Battle Pass pays tribute to fan who died from cancer

    Among the new Battle Pass awards is a memorial to Corbin, a VALORANT player and community member who lost his battle with cancer not long ago.

  • Russia’s Black Sea flagship damaged in Crimea drone attack, video suggests

    Admiral Makarov possibly disabled by Ukraine as investigators say frigate one of three Russian ships to be hit in Sevastopol

  • Ukraine blames Russia for making grain export 'impossible'

    Russia's blockade of grain exports makes it "impossible" for fully loaded ships to leave port, Ukraine charged Sunday after Moscow claimed drone attacks on its Crimea fleet had exploited the grain corridor safe zone.

  • Russia suspends participation in Ukraine grain deal

    Russia on Saturday suspended its participation in a landmark agreement that allowed vital grain exports from Ukraine, blaming alleged drone attacks on Russian ships in Crimea. Russia made the announcement after its army accused Kyiv earlier Saturday of a "massive" drone attack on its Black Sea fleet, while Britain bluntly rejected Moscow's claims its specialists were involved. The Turkey and UN-brokered deal to unlock grain exports signed between Russia and Ukraine in July is critical to easing the global food crisis caused by the conflict. The agreement already allowed more than nine million tonnes of Ukrainian grain to be exported and was due to be renewed on November 19. "In light of the terrorist act carried out by the Kyiv regime with the participation of British experts against ships of the Black Sea fleet and civilian vessels involved in the security of grain corridors, Russia suspends its participation in the implementation of the agreement on the export of agricultural products from Ukrainian ports," the Russian defence ministry said on Telegram. Sevastopol in Moscow-annexed Crimea, which has been targeted several times in recent months, serves as the headquarters for the fleet and a logistical hub for operations in Ukraine. The Russian army claimed to have "destroyed" nine aerial drones and seven maritime ones, in an attack in the port early Saturday. Moscow's forces alleged British "specialists", whom they said were based in the southern Ukrainian city of Ochakiv, had helped prepare and train Kyiv to carry out the strike. In a further singling out of the UK -- which Moscow sees as one of the most unfriendly Western countries -- Russia said the same British unit was involved in explosions on the Nord Stream gas pipelines last month. Britain strongly rebutted both claims, saying "the Russian Ministry of Defence is resorting to peddling false claims of an epic scale." Russia's foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said Saturday Moscow would raise the blasts and the alleged drone attack at the UN Security Council. The British defence ministry said this "invented story says more about arguments going on inside the Russian Government than it does about the West". Moscow's military said ships targeted at their Crimean base were involved in a UN-brokered deal to allow the export of Ukrainian grain. Russia had recently criticised the deal, saying its own grain exports have suffered due to Western sanctions. - 'Massive' attack - Mikhail Razvozhayev, the Moscow-installed governor of Sevastopol, said Saturday's drone attack was the "most massive" the peninsula had seen. The city's services were on "alert", but he claimed no "civilian infrastructure" had been damaged. City authorities said that the harbour was "temporarily" closed to boats and ferries and urged people "not to panic". Attacks on Crimea, annexed by Moscow in 2014, have increased in recent weeks, as Kyiv presses a counter-offensive in the south to retake territory held by Moscow for months. Moscow-installed authorities in Kherson, just north of Crimea, have vowed to turn the city into a fortress, preparing for an inevitable assault. On Thursday, Razvozhayev said a thermal power station had been attacked in Balaklava, in the Sevastopol area. He claimed there was only minor damage and no casualties. In early October, Moscow's bridge linking Crimea to the Russian mainland -- personally inaugurated by President Vladimir Putin in 2018 -- was damaged by a blast that Putin blamed on Ukraine. The Russian fleet stationed in the port had also been attacked by a drone in August. Russia's allegations Saturday came as the Ukrainian army reported fighting in the Lugansk and Donetsk regions in the east, including near Bakhmut -- the only area where Moscow's forces have advanced in recent weeks. Pro-Russian separatists fighting alongside Moscow also announced a new prisoner exchange with Kyiv, saying 50 will return home from each side. Both sides were gearing up for the battle for the city of Kherson, the regional capital that fell to Moscow's forces in the first days of their offensive. bur/raz/jmm

  • Ukraine grain exports halted after Russia suspends deal participation

    Ukraine's maritime grain exports were halted Sunday after Russia suspended its participation in a landmark agreement that allowed the vital shipments, blaming drone attacks on its ships in Crimea. The July deal to unlock grain exports signed between Russia and Ukraine and brokered by Turkey and the UN, is critical to easing the global food crisis caused by the conflict. The agreement had already allowed more than nine million tonnes of Ukrainian grain to be exported and was due to be renewed on November 19. On Saturday, Russia said it was halting its participation after its army accused Kyiv of a "massive" drone attack on its Black Sea fleet, which Ukraine labelled a "false pretext". US President Joe Biden called the move "purely outrageous" while Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Moscow was "weaponising food". The centre coordinating the logistics of the deal said in a statement that no traffic was planned for Sunday. "A joint agreement has not been reached at the JCC for the movement of inbound and outbound vessels on 30 October," it said. "There are more than ten vessels both outbound and inbound waiting to enter the corridor." Ukraine and the UN have urged that the agreement remains in force. "I call on all states to demand that Russia stop its hunger games and recommit to fulfilling its obligations," Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said on Twitter. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky called the Russian move "an absolutely transparent intention of Russia to return the threat of large-scale famine to Africa and Asia". "Just today, more than two million tons of food are in the sea. This means that access to food has actually worsened for more than seven million consumers," he said in his nightly address. Stephane Dujarric, spokesman for the UN secretary-general, said: "It is vital that all parties refrain from any action that would imperil the Black Sea Grain Initiative which is a critical humanitarian effort". - 'Peddling false claims' - Sevastopol in Moscow-annexed Crimea has been targeted several times in recent months and serves as the headquarters for the Black Sea fleet and a logistical hub for operations in Ukraine. The Russian army claimed to have "destroyed" nine aerial drones and seven maritime ones in an attack on the port early Saturday. "In light of the terrorist act carried out by the Kyiv regime with the participation of British experts against ships of the Black Sea fleet and civilian vessels involved in the security of grain corridors, Russia suspends its participation in the implementation of the agreement on the export of agricultural products from Ukrainian ports," the Russian defence ministry said on Telegram. Moscow's forces alleged British "specialists", whom they said were based in the southern Ukrainian city of Ochakiv, had helped prepare and train Kyiv to carry out the strike. In a further singling out of the UK -- which Moscow sees as one of the most unfriendly Western countries -- Russia said the same British unit was involved in explosions on the Nord Stream gas pipelines last month. Britain strongly rebutted both claims, saying "the Russian Ministry of Defence is resorting to peddling false claims of an epic scale". Russia's foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said Saturday Moscow would raise the blasts and the alleged drone attack at the UN Security Council. Moscow's military said ships targeted at their Crimean base were involved in the grain deal. The United Nations Coordinator for the Black Sea Grain Initiative, Amir Abdulla, reported that Russia had notified him earlier Saturday of "its concerns about the safety of movements of merchant vessels" under the agreement. Russia had recently criticised the deal, saying its own grain exports have suffered due to Western sanctions. - 'Massive' attack - Mikhail Razvozhayev, the Moscow-installed governor of Sevastopol, said Saturday's drone attack was the "most massive" the peninsula had seen. City authorities said the harbour was "temporarily" closed to boats and ferries and urged people "not to panic". Attacks on Crimea, annexed by Moscow in 2014, have increased in recent weeks, as Kyiv presses a counter-offensive in the south to retake territory held by Moscow for months. Moscow-installed authorities in Kherson, just north of Crimea, have vowed to turn the city into a fortress, preparing for an inevitable assault. In early October, Moscow's bridge linking Crimea to the Russian mainland -- personally inaugurated by President Vladimir Putin in 2018 -- was damaged by a blast that Putin blamed on Ukraine. The Russian fleet stationed in the port had also been attacked by a drone in August. Russia's allegations Saturday came as the Ukrainian army reported fighting in the Lugansk and Donetsk regions in the east, including near Bakhmut -- the only area where Moscow's forces have advanced in recent weeks. Pro-Russian separatists fighting alongside Moscow also announced a new prisoner exchange with Kyiv, saying 50 will return home from each side. bur-gw/bfm/caw/mca-yad/dva

  • Three ways to grow your investment portfolio

    Taking the first step in your investing journey can be intimidating if you are unsure of where to start. Here are three ways to grow your investment portfolio.

  • Reigning Tour de France champ Jonas Vingegaard takes Singapore Criterium race

    Three Tour de France champions finished in the top 3 places of the inaugural Tour de France Prudential Singapore Criterium race, with reigning champion Jonas Vingegaard winning the event.

  • Everything we know about deadly Seoul stampede that has killed 153 people

    One survivor said many people fell and toppled one another ‘like dominos’ after they were pushed by others

  • Seoul stampede – latest: Death toll may rise after 153 killed in Halloween crowd crush

    Huge crowd celebrating Halloween had crammed into an alley in popular nightlife area

  • A 'rumbling' in the dark: Philippine mum recounts landslide escape

    As midnight approached and floodwaters rose around her, mother-of-three Chonalyn Sapi sought refuge at her local village chapel in the southern Philippines province of Maguindanao del Norte, only to find it was already filled with her neighbours.

  • Scenes of horror in Seoul after Halloween stampede

    Party-goers in costumes fleeing in panic, desperate attempts at first aid on the sidewalks, scores of bodies lined up under makeshift shrouds: in Seoul's lively Itaewon district, a Halloween festival turned to tragedy Saturday.

  • Brazil awaits result in cliffhanger Bolsonaro-Lula showdown

    Brazil was on a knife-edge Sunday as it awaited results from an election battle between far-right incumbent Jair Bolsonaro and his leftist arch-rival, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, in a bitterly divisive race seen as too close to call.

  • Iran protests swell, as Guards chief says stay home

    Students led the way Saturday in protests across Iran over Mahsa Amini's death, even as the commander of the powerful Revolutionary Guards told them: "Do not come to the streets."

  • Cricket-'Nothing fancy' in S Africa's plans to restrict India, says Nortje

    South Africa's pace attack will not attempt anything "fancy" against India's star-studded batting order in Sunday's T20 World Cup Super 12 match on what is expected to be a lively track in Perth, speedster Anrich Nortje said. On a seamer-friendly surface at the Perth Stadium, South Africa would be tempted to unleash a four-pronged pace attack harnessing Lungi Ngidi and Marco Jansen with Nortje and Kagiso Rabada.

  • Blinken talks with Indian counterpart on Ukraine - U.S. State Department

    U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke on Saturday with his counterpart in India about Russia's war on Ukraine among other issues, the State Department said. Blinken spoke with Indian External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar about "regional and global issues, including counterterrorism cooperation and Russia’s continuing aggression against Ukraine," the department said in a release.

  • Namesake gathering in Tokyo smashes world record

    Remembering names at a party is never easy, except at a gathering in Tokyo on Saturday where all 178 guests were called Hirokazu Tanaka -- breaking a record previously held by 164 Martha Stewarts.

  • Taiwan holds first LGBTQ Pride march in two years

    Tens of thousands braved downpours in Taiwan on Saturday to celebrate as the island staged its first LGBTQ Pride rally since fully reopening its border.

  • In Amazon, Indigenous voters wear Lula support painted on faces

    In the Brazilian Amazon, members of an Indigenous community painted their faces and put on traditional feather headdresses as they set out to vote Sunday in the hard-fought presidential runoff election.

  • Bangladesh look to future at T20 World Cup

    Bangladesh coach Sridharan Sriram said Saturday he believed his team could become "a very good T20 side for the future" despite mixed fortunes so far at the World Cup, with Zimbabwe their next challenge.

  • In Brazil, a dirty vote campaign ends with colorful rallies

    Thousands of cheering supporters poured into the streets of Brazil Saturday for final rallies on the eve of a knife-edge electoral showdown between Jair Bolsonaro and rival Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva that is seen as too close to call.