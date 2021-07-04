WEEKLY ROUND-UP: Sports happenings in Singapore (28 Jun - 4 Jul)

Minister for Culture, Community and Youth Edwin Tong (centre, red shirt) at the Crisis Ops Centre set up for Team Singapore athletes going to the Tokyo Olympics. (PHOTO: Facebook/Edwin Tong)

SINGAPORE — Here is a round-up of sports events and developments in Singapore in the past week (28 June to 4 July):

Crisis Ops Centre to assist Olympians

The Singapore government has set up a Crisis Ops Centre, based in Singapore, to ensure the safety of the Olympic-bound Team Singapore (TeamSG) athletes as they begin to make their way to the Tokyo Games, which will be held from 23 July to 8 August.

Minister for Culture, Community and Youth Edwin Tong said in a Facebook post on Thursday (1 July) that Sport Singapore and Singapore National Olympic Council have worked out contingencies to prepare for as many eventualities as possible amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

On top of the safety protocols that have been put in place by Japan, the following will be in place to further safeguard the health and safety of the TeamSG contingent in Tokyo:

Athletes and officials will undergo a daily testing regime, and the medical team will monitor their status, and render assistance;

Sports scientists and psychologists will render support, ensuring the athletes stay in top form physically and mentally, and are meeting their nutrition needs;

Technology and mobile apps will be used to keep in touch with the TeamSG contingent and monitor their well-being throughout the Games.

A total of 23 Singaporeans from 11 sports have qualified for Tokyo 2020.

Meanwhile, President Halimah Yacob announced on her Facebook page on Thursday that she will not be attending the Tokyo Olympics, as current COVID-19 travel restrictions have made it challenging for her to do so.

She said in her Facebook post that she has met with TeamSG shuttlers Loh Kean Yew and Yeo Jia Min, as well as fencer Kiria Tikanah Abdul Rahman, and wishes all Olympic-bound athletes to have a safe and successful Games.

Sean Tan is Singapore's first wrestler to train with WWE

Singapore's Sean Tan is among a new group of recruits from Asia that reported for training at the World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) Performance Center in Orlando, Florida, making him the first Singaporean wrestler to join the elite professional wrestling organisation.

The 25-year-old, also known as Trexxus, is a former Southeast Asia champion with Singapore Pro Wrestling (SPW). He began his wrestling career the same year SPW began in 2012.

He was one of three Singapore wrestlers who went for a WWE tryout session in Shanghai in 2019. A total of 40 wrestling hopefuls from mainland China, Hong Kong, Japan, the Philippines, Singapore, Taiwan and Thailand took part.

Sports Hub adds Rita Soh, Nicholas Fang to board of directors

The Singapore Sports Hub has appointment two Singaporeans to its board of directors: Rita Soh, managing director of RDC Architects, and Nicholas Fang, managing director of Black Dot and Black Dot Research. They will join as non-executive independent directors for a two-year term from 1 July.

Soh has led the design and development of a range of infrastructure projects, both locally and overseas. These included projects for the healthcare and hospitality sectors, as well as of residential, commercial, industrial and institutional developments.

Fang, a former national fencer and triathlete, has over two decades of experience in the media and communications industry. As a former Nominated Member of Parliament, he focused on issues pertaining to international affairs, media, defence and security, and sports.

“Rita has a wealth of experience in helping to develop successful iconic projects in Singapore while Nicholas is a former national athlete who has led national sports bodies and is deeply involved in the sports industry. These qualities and experiences make them ideally suited to contribute to the Singapore Sports Hub," said Sports Hub's chief executive officer Lionel Yeo.

Fourth defeat in a row for Tampines in ACL

Tampines Rovers suffered their fourth straight defeat in their Asian Champions League campaign on Sunday (4 July), falling 0-4 to South Korea's Jeongbuk Hyundai Motors in Tashkent, Uzbekistan.

The loss came three days after a 0-9 thrashing by the same opponents, and Tampines stayed rooted at the bottom of Grouo H without a point. They had also lost 0-2 to Japan's Gamba Osaka and 0-1 to Thailand's Chiangrai United earlier in the week.

Fitness First launches V-Form Trainer

Fitness First Singapore announced on Wednesday (30 June) that it has launched the V-Form Trainer strength training machine, which can adapt to users' fitness levels and capabilities to improve the efficiency and effectiveness of their resistance training.

Driven by an algorithmic technology and an intelligent weight-loading system, the V-Form Trainer is able to learn users’ habits to level-up their training progressively and effectively, up to 180kg of resistance. From heavy deadlifts to squats and bicep curls, users can perform a wide range of strength exercises on the machine.

Both members and non-members of Fitness First Singapore will get to experience the V-Form Trainer at the following club locations: Bugis Junction, Market Street, One Raffles Quay, Paragon, Fusionopolis, and Westgate. It is also available at Gravity Club, Fitness First's luxury brand.

