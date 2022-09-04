WEEKLY ROUND-UP: Sports happenings in Singapore (29 August - 4 September)

(From left) Daniel Bennett becomes SPL's oldest scorer, Singapore vs Maldives at Asian Netball Championships and the TriFactor Triathlon Singapore 2022. (PHOTOS: SPL/Netball Singapore/TriFactor)

SINGAPORE — Here is a round-up of sports events and developments in Singapore in the past week (29 August to 4 September):

Sailors slump to loss to Eagles, as Albirex draw level

Defending Singapore Premier League (SPL) champions Lion City Sailors suffered a 1-3 defeat by Geylang International at Jalan Besar Stadium on Sunday (4 September), allowing second-placed Albirex Niigata (Singapore) to draw level on points at the top of the table.

Goals from Vincent Bezecourt (12th and 36th minutes) and Hazzuwan Halim (43rd) gave Geylang their third win on the trot, erasing an early goal by Maxime Lestienne (8th) for the Sailors.

Albirex stayed second on goal difference after a 5-3 win over Balestier Khalsa at Toa Payoh Stadium on Friday. Kodai Tanaka scored four goals (49th, 62nd, 75th, 84th) while Masaya Idetsu (81st) added the fifth for the visitors. Balestier replied through Shuhei Hoshino (31st, 54th) and Kuraba Kondo (56th).

On Saturday, third-placed Tampines Rovers thrashed Young Lions 7-0 at Jalan Besar Stadium, with goals from Kyoga Nakamura (24th), Yasir Hanapi (48th), Zehrudin Mehmedovic (55th), Boris Kopitovic (63rd, 67th), Taufik Suparno (65th) and Amir Mirza (82nd).

Meanwhile, Hougang United drew 3-3 with Tanjong Pagar United at Hougang Stadium. The hosts scored through Shawal Anuar (8th, 40th) and Pedro Bortoluzo (90th), while Tanjong Pagar replied through Daniel Bennett (25th), Shodai Nishikawa (30th) and Reo Nishiguchi (31st).

Bennett's goal makes the 44-year-old veteran defender the oldest player to have scored in SPL history, eclipsing Aleksandar Duric's record (43 years 284 days old) set in 2014.

Singapore reach Asian Netball C'ships semi-finals with Maldives win

Singapore booked their place in the Asian Netball Championships semi-finals with a 96-10 win over Maldives at the OCBC Arena on Sunday (4 September), finishing top of Group B.

With veteran goal shooter Charmaine Soh suffering a tournament-ending injury in their opener against Japan on Saturday, Singapore called up Goh Wei Ping as Soh's replacement. In her international debut, 21-year-old Goh contributed 30 goals on an 83 per cent conversion rate.

Story continues

Hong Kong also secured their semi-final spot after beating Thailand 56-29 to top Group D. In the other matches of the day, the Philippines (Group A) and Brunei (Group C) staved off spirited comebacks from their opponents, defeating India (45-41) and Taiwan (38-34) respectively.

Round Two of the championships will see the top team of each group drawn into the same pool, where they will play group matches against one another. Singapore will face Hong Kong in Round 2 on Tuesday.

Tottenham youth team beat Valencia 1-0 to win JSSL title

After three days of action, the JSSL Singapore Professional Academy 7s youth football tournament ended on Sunday (4 September) with 33 champions from six different countries walking away with trophies in their respective categories, ranging from Under-6 to Pro-16.

In the Pro-16 category, Tottenham Hotspur claimed the title after a 1-0 win against Valencia. Meanwhile, JSSL FC won the Paul Parker Trophy after accumulating the most points from their top-placed teams.

The tournament - with former Manchester United midfielder Michael Carrick as the guest-of-honour - saw participation from more than 250 teams from 12 countries. Professional clubs such as Tottenham Hotspur, Valencia, JSSL FC, Bangkok United, Melbourne City and Johor Darul Ta’zim featured in the tournament.

The tournament will return next year from 7 to 9 April.

TriFactor Triathlon Singapore draws 1,200 athletes

The TriFactor Triathlon Singapore was held at East Coast Park on Sunday (4 September) with over 1,200 triathletes taking part in the event, which was held for the first time since 2019.

A total of 20 elite triathletes competed in the concurrent National Sprint Championship (750m swim, 20km bike, 5km run), with Luke Chua winning the men's title in 1hr 26sec, just two seconds ahead of Bryce Chong. Cedric Chua was third in 1:00:51.

The Philippines' Raven Alcoseba won the women's title in 1:06:46, while Priscila Goh was the fastest Singaporean women's athlete in finishing third.

Photo exhibition commemorating 12 years of F1

In celebration of 12 years of Formula One racing in Singapore, DZ Engineering SRL - the company which brought the homogenous lighting system to the night race - will be organising a photographic exhibition "Twelve Years of Lights and Racing in the Lion City" at The Arts House from 28 September to 3 October.

The exhibition seeks to reveal the evolution of the Singapore F1 Grand Prix through the 12 seasons in which it was held in the city-state, and is curated by Nadia Stefanel for the Dino Zoli Foundation. It features the works of Italian photographer Flavio Mazzi, who has covered over 450 F1 Grands Prix.

The Project is supported and promoted by the Italian Embassy in Singapore, Italia-ASEAN, EuroCham, and the Italian Chamber of Commerce in Singapore. Admission is free.

Have a sports event to tell our users? Email: sgnews.tips@yahooinc.com. In your email, do provide as many details as possible, including videos and photos.

You can also follow us on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and Twitter. Also check out our Southeast Asia, Food, and Gaming channels on YouTube.