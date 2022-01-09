WEEKLY ROUND-UP: Sports happenings in Singapore (3-9 Jan)

Singapore golfer Abdul Hadi in action at the Singapore Pro Series Invitational. (PHOTO: Singapore Pro Series Invitational)

SINGAPORE — Here is a round-up of sports events and developments in Singapore in the past week (3 to 9 January):

Abdul Hadi wins Singapore Pro Series Order of Merit

Singapore golfer Abdul Hadi was the biggest winner at the Singapore Pro Series Invitational Presented by FTAG, after he claimed the final leg of the series on Thursday (6 January) to secure the circuit’s Order of Merit.

The 26-year-old shot a five-under-par 66 on the Serapong Course at Sentosa Golf Club to finish the two-day event on eight-under 134 and beat compatriot Jesse Yap by three shots. It was his third straight victory in the inaugural pro series, which started in March last year to provide golfers with more competition opportunities during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Hadi will pocket $12,300 in total prize money, in addition to $3,000 for hitting the highest number of birdies (61) across the eight legs. He also won $10,000 for topping the Order of Merit.

Hadi will be participating in this week’s The Singapore International and next week’s SMBC Singapore Open.

Paul Casey to play in SMBC Singapore Open

Former SMBC Singapore Open runner-up Paul Casey has confirmed his participation in this year's edition, which will be played at Sentosa Golf Club's Serapong Course from 20 to 23 January.

The 44-year-old Englishman has won 21 titles worldwide, and has represented Europe in the Ryder Cup on five occasions. He finished in joint-second place behind Thailand's Jazz Janewattananond in the 2019 Singapore Open.

Currently ranked 27th in the golf world rankings, Casey first played at the Singapore Open in 2012, finishing in joint-10th. He has won three times in Asia - the Volvo China Open and TCL Classic in 2005, and the Shinhan Donghae Open in South Korea in 2011.

Meanwhile, South Korea's Charlie Wi and Thailand's Ratchanon Chantananuwat have confirmed their participations at the Singapore Open, as well as The Singapore International tournament at Tanah Merah Country Club on 13 to 16 January.

Wi, 50, was a mainstay on the Asian Tour in the 1990s and 2000s, and was joint-third in the Singapore Open in 2000 and 2001. Ratchanon, 14, had a great 2021, finishing second in the Singha Laguna Phuket Open, joint-third in the Singha Thailand Masters and joint-fifth in the Singha All Thailand Championship.

Jeevaneesh Soundararajah sets national-best time for 2.4km

National middle-distance runner Jeevaneesh Soundararajah set a national-best time in the 2.4km at the Home of Athletics, clocking 6min 52.97sec at the Pocari Sweat Run at the Home of Athletics on Saturday (8 January).

The 28-year-old broke the previous mark of 6:53.18 set by two-time SEA Games marathon gold-medallist Soh Rui Yong in September last year.

Soh also ran alongside Jeevaneesh on Saturday, and clocked 6:55.50, finishing just behind Gurkha Subas Gurung, who clocked 6:54.53.

Jeevaneesh's time won him the reward which Soh had put up - $700 cash and 700 bottles of Pocari Sweat - to any Singaporean who can clock below seven minutes. He also won a list of other prizes including massages and 700 packets of chicken rice.

Lion City Sailors sign Singapore internationals Izwan Mahbud and M Anumanthan. (PHOTO: Lion City Sailors)

Lion City Sailors sign Izwan Mahbud, M Anumanthan

Singapore Premier League (SPL) champions Lion City Sailors have furthered strengthen their squad ahead of the 2022 season with the signings of Singapore international goalkeeper Izwan Mahbud and midfielder M Anumanthan.

Izwan, 31, joins from SPL rivals Hougang United on a two-year contract and will challenge for the starting spot with fellow Lion Hassan Sunny.

Anumanthan, 27, returns to SPL after a season with Malaysia Super League runners-up Kedah Darul Aman. He has signed a three-year contract.

Sailors’ head coach Kim Do-hoon said the new additions will raise the intensity of competition at training sessions as the Sailors prepare for their maiden Asian Football Confederation Champions League competition.

Mulyo Handoyo to step down as national badminton head coach

Singapore's national badminton head coach Mulyo Handoyo will be stepping down from his post on 4 February, after a successful four-year stint that included grooming Loh Kean Yew to become the reigning world champion.

The 60-year-old Indonesia is in his second stint as head coach of Singapore. His first was from 2001 to 2004, when he guided Ronald Susilo to a career-high world ranking of sixth. Following that, he coached Indonesia star Taufik Hidayat to become the Olympic champion in 2004, and had a successful spell with Badminton Association of India (BAI) in 2017.

He is reported rejoining BAI after leaving his Singapore head coach post, although The Straits Times reported Mulyo as saying that his priority is to spend time with his family.

Miho Yoshida appointed national artistic swimming head coach

The Singapore Swimming Association (SSA) has announced that Japan's Miho Yoshida is appointed as the national artistic swimming head coach on a one-year contract.

The 49-year-old, who was most recently the head coach of South Korea, joins after previous head coach Anastasia Goutseva resigned in October 2021. The Belarusian had left to return to Greece to sort out her permanent residency there.

Yoshida had meant to join SSA as a coach to work with Goutseva, but will now take on the head coach role instead. She will be tasked to prepare Singapore's artistic swimmers to qualify for and compete at the Hangzhou Asian Games in September.

Geylang International appoints Albert Tan as general manager

Singapore Premier League club Geylang International announced the appointment of Albert Tan as their general manager on Monday (3 January).

Tan, 41, has had previous senior management roles at Gymmboxx and Federation of International Polo, as well as a coaching stint with the Singapore Rugby Union.

He will oversee the day-to-day functions of the club that include commercial development, marketing, and football operations.

Have a sports event to tell our users? Email us at sgnews.tips@yahooinc.com. In your email, do provide as many details as possible, including videos and photos.