WEEKLY ROUND-UP: Sports happenings in Singapore (7-13 Nov)

Tampines Rovers' Boris Kopitovic (left) and Irfan Najeeb celebrate during their 8-1 win over Balestier Khalsa in the first leg of the Singapore Cup semi-finals. (PHOTO: SPL)

SINGAPORE — Here is a round-up of sports events and developments in Singapore in the past week (7 to 13 November):

Nishigaya calls up 29 players for provisional AFF Cup squad

Singapore national football team head coach Takayuki Nishigaya on Thursday (10 November) named a provisional squad of 29 players for the AFF Mitsubishi Electric Cup tournament.

The Lions will travel to Chiba for a training camp from 1 to 12 December, and will play two training matches during the camp. They will then face the Maldives in a friendly match at Jalan Besar Stadium on 17 December for their final tune-up ahead of the AFF Mitsubishi Electric Cup.

Nishigaya will name his final tournament squad of 23 after the match, ahead of Singapore’s Group B opener against Myanmar on 24 December.

“I have called up these players for the provisional squad based on their performances at club level as well as the positional needs of the team, with certain players able to play in multiple positions where required – which I believe is necessary for our style of play," he said.

“I want the players to show what they can offer to the team. I want to see desire and determination from the players because we need to stick together and play as one for the country.”

Provisional Lions squad for AFF Mitsubishi Electric Cup - Goalkeepers: Hassan Sunny, Syazwan Buhari, Zaiful Nizam, Zharfan Rohaizad. Defenders: Amirul Adli, Christopher Van Huizen, Hariss Harun, Irfan Fandi, Joshua Pereira, Nazrul Nazari, Nur Adam Abdullah, Ryaan Sanizal, Ryhan Stewart, Shakir Hamzah. Midfielders: Adam Swandi, Farhan Zulkifli, Hafiz Nor, Hami Syahin, M. Anumanthan, Shahdan Sulaiman, Shah Shahiran, Song Ui-young, Zulfahmi Arifin. Forwards: Faris Ramli, Hazzuwan Halim, Ikhsan Fandi, Ilhan Fandi, Shawal Anuar, Taufik Suparno.

Tampines in 8-1 rout of Balestier in Singapore Cup s-finals

Tampines Rovers thrashed Balestier Khalsa 8-1 in their Singapore Cup semi-finals first-leg clash at Our Tampines Hub on Friday (11 November) to put themselves in prime position to reach their second straight final.

The defending champions tore past the Tigers with goals from Taufik Suparno (26th minute), Yasir Hanapi (27th), Boris Kopitovic (31st, 71st, 73rd), Joel Chew (52nd) and Zehrudin Mehmedovic (79th, 91st). Daniel Goh (81st) scored for Balestier.

At Jurong Stadium, Singapore Premier League champions Albirex Niigata (Singapore) drew 3-3 with Hougang United in their semi-final first-leg clash on Friday.

Albirex scored through Kan Kobayashi (3rd) and Kodai Tanaka (27th, 38th), while Hougang replied through Sahil Suhaimi (7th, 58th) and Shawal Anuar (63rd).

S'pore Rowing Association appoints Oon Jin Teik as advisor

The Singapore Rowing Association (SRA) announced on Wednesday (9 November) that former Singapore Sports Council chief executive officer Oon Jin Teik has been appointed as advisor with effect from 5 November.

The 59-year-old's decades of extensive leadership experience in the sector include stints as CEO of the Singapore Sports Hub and secretary-general of the Singapore Swimming Association.

In his role with SRA, the former national swimmer will guide the association's new leadership in defining the future state of rowing in Singapore, establishing roadmaps for talent development and sporting excellence, and in serving stakeholders of the wider sports ecosystem.

The appointment of Mr Oon as advisor marks the latest milestone for SRA’s new leadership team elected in September. It has also added Olympic rowing champion Matthew Brittain from South Africa as a volunteer coach and will soon announce a head coach.

Singapore Turf Club in partnership with Runninghour

Singapore Turf Club (STC) announced on Thursday (10 November) its corporate partnership with Runninghour, an inclusive sports co-operative that promotes the integration of Persons with Special Needs (PWSNs) through sports, in support of the local PWSNs community and nurture an inclusive Singapore.

Runninghour has relocated its head office and operations to STC, providing the team with a permanent space to better organise and run inclusive sports and outdoor initiatives. It will also enjoy direct access and usage of the facilities on STC's Kranji grounds, enabling them to introduce a greater variety of wellness programmes, such as Zumba classes, for PWSNs and volunteers.

Into its eighth edition, the annual Run for Inclusion 2022 by Runninghour, will take place at STC for the first time on 3 December, using the grounds of STC’s world-class racecourse to create an experiential and memorable event.

The inclusive mass running event will see participants running alongside PWSNs who are hard of hearing, physically, visually and intellectually challenged, as well as persons with autism or undergoing mental recovery across different race categories.

STC is forming an employee and family contingent to participate in the race and serve as race day volunteers. It has pledged to donate to Runninghour $180 for each kilometre covered by the contingent.

Winners of Brompton World Championship races

The Brompton World Championship (BWC) took place in Singapore for the very first time on the 30th of October, and saw close to 500 participants joining in the community ride and races.

Using the same city circuit as the Tour de France Prudential Singapore Criterium, the Brompton Community Ride took the smartly-dressed riders past iconic Singapore landmarks, before competitive riders participated across the BWC ladies, gentlemen and veterans categories.

These participants raced for 16km (five lapds of the 3.2km route), and the winners are:

Ladies (Singapore unless stated): 1. Sarah Tham 2. Rebecca Lin 3. Elin Sim.

Gentlemen: 1. Okart Bualoi (Thailand) 2. Daryl Chan 3. Diocouda Sissoko (France).

Veterans: 1. Stephen Bruce Moore (New Zealand) 2. Nicholas Tan 3. Danny Seow.

Best-Dressed Lady: Elim Sim. Best-Dressed Gentleman: Mohamad Muslim Zainal Azhi (Malaysia).

Tickets for Singapore Smash 2023 on sale

Tickets to the second edition of the WTT Singapore Smash table tennis tournament are available on Ticketmaster, and are priced from $18 for the qualifying rounds and $28 for the main draw.

The event will be held at the OCBC Arena from 11 to 19 March, and ticket-holders can also look forward to a brand new fan experience, with the Singapore Smash Park featuring food and beverage options, live entertainment, and player engagement activities such as autograph sessions.

Fans can choose to buy individual tickets to the Infinity Arena (main competition hall at OCBC Arena Hall 1) and Hall 2 respectively. Those who purchase Category 1 or above tickets will also have access to matches in Hall 2, subject to capacity limits.

Bundles are also available across Category 2, 3 and 4 tickets. Fans who purchase six tickets in applicable categories (Category 2 and 3) also receive a 10 per cent discount, while those who buy eight tickets in those categories get 20 per cent off.

Singapore Smash 2023 will feature 64 players in the men’s and women’s singles competitions, and 24 pairs in the doubles and mixed competitions. A singles qualifying competition featuring a further 64 men and 64 women will be held from 7 to 9 March.

Puma plans runs ahead of StanChart Singapore Marathon

Puma, the new official apparel and footwear sponsor for this year's Standard Chartered Singapore Marathon, is introducing its upcoming #RUNPUMA activation in anticipation for the marathon event from 2 to 4 December.

It has planned four scenic runs across various locations in Singapore throughout November. providing runners with a community where they can train with. Slots for the runs are by registration only, and the runs will take place at the following locations:

13 November : OCBC Square, 8am

19 November: Bay East Bridge, 8am

27 November: Oasis Terraces, 8am

30 November: Marina Barrage, 6pm

At the SCSM, the Puma Run Village, runners are able rejuvenate themselves post-run at the different stations, such as getting a quick bite and drinks to rehydrate, and sports care and massages provided by Theragun & Starbalm.

There will also be a Puma Product Zone where participants get to trial the innovative Puma running shoes and get an exclusive preview of two highly-anticipated shoes from the upcoming Spring Summer 2023 range.

