WEEKLY ROUND-UP: Sports happenings in Singapore (9-15 Oct)

SINGAPORE — Here is a round-up of sports events and developments in Singapore in the past week (9 to 15 October):

Bowlers claim two golds at IBF World Championships

Singapore's bowlers claimed two golds, three silvers and four bronzes at the 2023 International Bowling Federation World Championships in Kuwait over the past week.

Darrell Ong became the first Singaporean bowler since Remy Ong in 2006 to clinch the men's singles title, after he defeated compatriot Jaris Goh in Kuwait on Monday (9 October). The 27-year-old defeated Goh 184-179 and 208-164 in the final to secure the gold medal.

It was also an all-Singaporean affair in the women's doubles final, as siblings Cherie and Daphne Tan teamed up to defeat New Hui Fen and Colleen Pee 226-199 and 218-192 for the gold medal.

Ong and Goh paired up to earn a bronze medal in the men's doubles event, losing 237-205, 222-194 to South Korea’s Won Jong-hyeok and Oh Byung-jun in the semi-finals. There were also bronze medals for Ong and New in the men's and women's all-events respectively, while the women's team also claimed joint-third after losing to South Korea in the semi-finals.

Men's floorball team come up short in AOFC defence

Singapore's men's floorball national A team could not defend their Asia-Oceania Floorball Confederation Cup (AOFC) title, after losing 2-4 to Thailand in the final at Our Tampines Hub on Saturday (14 October).

The hosts had won the title in 2019, thrashing a developmental and inexperienced Thai squad 17-1 in the final. The 2021 edition was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Singapore had lost to Thailand in their past three encounters, including a 3-4 loss in the group stage at the Cambodia SEA Games in May.

In the third-place play-off, the Singapore B team clinched bronze after defeating South Korea 3-1.

Albirex Niigata launch Rising Stars Singapore project

Singapore Premier League champions Albirex Niigata (Singapore) have announced on Friday (13 October) the "Rising Stars Singapore" project, which will provide their local youth players with opportunities and pathways to European football.

The pilot project is in partnership with Belgian second-tier club KMSK Deinze - which Singapore national forward Ilhan Fandi plays for - and there will be trials for Albirex's Under-15 and Under-17 centre of excellence players on 11 and 12 November, culminating in a final trial on 19 November.

The top youngsters from these trials will go on a free training stint with Deinze next year, and Albirex chairman Daisuke Korenega hopes this project will eventually be an annual programme.

Deinze vice-chairman Hiroyuki Ono views the project as an internship for the young players to improve their football skills, develop their international mindset by gaining experience off the pitch, and broaden their career paths.

Swimming Complex@Bukit Canberra opens with 4 pools

The ActiveSG Swimming Complex@Bukit Canberra was opened to the community on Sunday (15 October), and features four swimming pools suited for different needs: a six-lane sheltered pool, an eight-lane outdoor lap pool, a sheltered wading pool and an outdoor fun pool for children.

Close to 1,000 residents came together for the opening which was also attended by the Sembawang GRC Members of Parliament: health minister Ong Ye Kung, Lim Wee Kiak, Vikram Nair and Mariam Jaafar.

Residents can also look forward to a new gym opening on level two of the swimming complex later this year. As part of the Bukit Canberra Integrated Sports and Community Hub, a polyclinic will also be opening towards the end of the year, in addition to the indoor sport hall and the hawker centre which were opened late last year.

StarHub to hold community screening of Merseyside derby

StarHub will be hosting a live screening of the English Premier League clash between Merseyside rivals Liverpool and Everton at the outdoor plaza in Capitol Singapore on 21 October.

The community live screening will be the brand’s first in the heart of town, in one of country’s most historic locations. As part of the festivities, the event will also host fun activities for both football fans and non-fans alike, including stage games with prizes to be won, a spray tattoo booth, a photo wall, claw machines, party snacks and free Carlsberg 0.0 and 5-hour ENERGY drinks. There will also be an OPPO experience booth to try out the full range of OPPO’s latest devices.

Entry to the live screening event will be free to all, with seating available on a first-come-first-serve basis. For more information on StarHub’s Premier+ pass and bundles, please visit its Premier League website.

Speakers announced for ICCE Global Coach Conference

Sport Singapore (SportSG) announced its line-up of keynote speakers at the 14th International Council for Coaching Excellence Global Coach Conference (ICCE GCC), to be held from 29 November to 3 December at the Marina Bay Sands and Singapore Sports Hub.

The theme for this year’s conference is "Coaching for a Better Tomorrow”, where it seeks to focus on effective coaching practices, coach learning and development, coaching policy and systems and inclusivity, with a view to prepare coaches better for a volatile future.

The keynote speakers who will be present at the conference include:

Etienne and Beverly Wenger-Trayner, social learning theorists and consultants;

Michelle de Highden, senior coach development lead, Australian Institute of Sport, and Claire Lamb, coach development lead at the Victorian Institute of Sport;

Dr Ross Pinder, Paralympic innovation lead, Paralympic Australia;

Dr Natalie Barker-Ruchti, associate professor in sport management and sport coaching, Orebro University;

Michael Dunlap, American professional basketball coach.

The Singapore Coach Medallion will also make its comeback at the conference, having been suspended for three years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Shortlisted nominees have underwent interviews, and finalists were observed during their coaching sessions. The winners will be announced on the first day of the main conference on 30 November.

Visit the ICCE GCC 2023 website for more information on the conference and its full programme.

